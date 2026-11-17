Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Deputy PM Of Georgia Shared On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, was posted on the Azerbaijani president's social media accounts on November 17.
The post reads:
“President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia.”
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