MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kalshi's election-day volume reached $716 million. Every race the markets had above 50 cents went to the favorite, and both underdog wins went to Democrats, according to a race-by-race analysis by PredictMarkets.com.

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prediction markets handled $2.5 billion in notional trading on the 2026 midterm elections, nearly double the $1.3 billion traded on the 2024 presidential election, according to a results analysis published by PredictMarkets.com, an independent prediction market review site.

Election day alone saw $716 million traded on Kalshi, per Aldrin Research figures reported by Covers. Kalshi's Senate control contract opened election morning at 77 cents on a Democratic majority, stood at 75 cents when the first polls closed at 6 p.m. ET, reached 91 cents by 8 p.m. and settled Yes at 11:46 p.m. ET on 115 million contracts. Polymarket US and Kalshi both had the contract at 68 cents on October 30.

Across the nine Senate races PredictMarkets.com tracked through election night, every contract priced above 50 cents resolved for the favorite. The two that did not, South Carolina (Annie Andrews at 31 cents at poll close) and Iowa (Josh Turek at 49 cents), both went to the Democrat. Texas was the most traded race at 187 million contracts.

"The markets were right about the direction and too cautious about the size," said James Whitfield, founder of PredictMarkets.com. "A 31-cent contract pays out about one time in three, so South Carolina alone was not a mistake. The prices missed that the swing was national. Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina all moved the same way, and the control contract sat at 75 cents when the result was already decided."

The full race-by-race table, with Kalshi prices from October 30 to 8 p.m. ET on election night against the certified result, is published at and is free to reuse with attribution.

About PredictMarkets.com

PredictMarkets.com ranks the best prediction markets and prediction market apps in the US. Its reviews score 24 platforms, including Kalshi, Polymarket US and Robinhood, against one published ten-criteria methodology and answer whether each one is legit and legal in your state. The site also publishes odds pages for Fed decisions, the 2028 nominations and the NFL season.

CONTACT: Contact James Whitfield Founder, PredictMarkets.com...