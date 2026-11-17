Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Autonomy, Defense Modernization, And Offshore Operations Drive 11.76% CAGR Toward USD 33.50 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$17.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$33.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Module
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Chassis
7.2.1. Aluminum
7.2.2. Carbon Fiber
7.2.3. Fiberglass
7.3. Communication Systems
7.3.1. Radio
7.3.2. Satellite
7.3.3. UHF/VHF
7.3.4. Wi-Fi
7.4. Propulsion Systems
7.4.1. Diesel/Gasoline Engine
7.4.2. Electric
7.4.3. Hybrid
7.4.4. Renewable
8. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Autonomy Levels
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Fully Autonomous
8.3. Remote Controlled
9. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Endurance
9.1. Introduction
9.2. 100-500 Hours
9.3. 500-1,000 Hours
9.4. < 100 Hours
9.5. >1,000 Hours
10. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Cruising Speed
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 10-30 Knots
10.3. Less Than 10 Knots
10.4. More Than 30 Knots.
11. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Size
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Large-Scale USVs (over 20 meters)
11.3. Medium-Scale (10 to 20 meters)
11.4. Small-Scale USVs (under 10 meters)
12. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Commercial
12.2.1. Environment Monitoring
12.2.2. Infrastructure Inspection
12.2.3. Search & Rescue
12.2.4. Weather Monitoring
12.3. Defense
12.3.1. Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)
12.3.2. Electronic Warfare
12.3.3. Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)
12.3.4. Mine Countermeasure
12.3.5. Naval Warfare
13. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Operating Environment
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Coastal Waters
13.3. Inland Waters
13.4. Open Ocean / Offshore
14. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Region
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Asia-Pacific
14.3. Europe
14.4. North America
14.5. Latin America
14.6. Africa
14.7. Middle East
15. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Group
15.1. Introduction
15.2. NATO
15.3. G7
15.4. European Union
15.5. BRICS
15.6. ASEAN
15.7. GCC
16. Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Country
16.1. Introduction
16.2. United States
16.3. China
16.4. Germany
16.5. India
16.6. Japan
16.7. Canada
16.8. United Kingdom
16.9. France
16.10. Australia
16.11. Brazil
16.12. Italy
16.13. South Korea
16.14. Mexico
16.15. Spain
16.16. Russia
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18. Company Profiles
18.1. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
18.2. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
18.3. Textron Systems Corporation
18.4. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
18.5. Thales Group
18.6. The Boeing Company
18.7. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.
18.8. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
18.9. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
18.10. Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.
18.11. Xylem Inc.
18.12. ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH by ThyssenKrupp AG
18.13. Saab AB
18.14. Elbit Systems Ltd.
18.15. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
18.16. Fugro N.V.
18.17. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
18.18. The QinetiQ Group
18.19. BlueZone Group
18.20. Clearpath Robotics Inc. by Rockwell Automation, Inc.
18.21. Exail Technologies SA
18.22. Maritime Robotics AS
18.23. OceanAlpha Group Ltd.
18.24. Ocius Technology Ltd
18.25. Sagar Defence Engineering
18.26. Saildrone Inc.
18.27. Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.
18.28. SeaRobotics Corp. by Advanced Ocean Systems
18.29. SIREHNA by Naval Group
18.30. Sonardyne International Ltd. by Covelya Group
18.31. Van Oord nv by MerweOord B.V.
19. Key Experts
List of Figures [25]
List of Tables [355]
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