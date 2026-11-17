(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) market research report provides strategic analysis of technologies, applications, regional demand, and competitive priorities shaping the industry. The market is projected to reach USD 3.51 billion in 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.37% to USD 5.11 billion by 2032. Market Overview UGVs are evolving from remotely operated platforms into intelligent, mission-adaptive systems for defense, public safety, agriculture, mining, logistics, infrastructure inspection, disaster response, and industrial security. Growth is supported by efforts to reduce human exposure to hazardous environments, automate material movement, strengthen security, and improve operational continuity. Analysis of these demand drivers enables decision-makers to prioritize viable applications, assess deployment risks, and identify market-entry opportunities aligned with operational requirements. Technology and Market Shifts

Greater autonomy: Sensor fusion, simultaneous localization and mapping, terrain perception, and route planning are reducing operator workloads.

Modular platforms: Interchangeable cameras, robotic arms, cargo pods, mine-clearing tools, chemical sensors, and electronic warfare modules support multiple missions.

Resilient communications: Secure, low-latency links are increasingly important in jammed, bandwidth-limited, or connectivity-degraded environments. Lifecycle performance: Buyers are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity, maintainability, software upgrades, operator training, and standards compliance. Artificial Intelligence and Operational Capability Artificial intelligence is improving perception, decision support, autonomous navigation, predictive maintenance, and multi-robot coordination. Machine learning processes data from LiDAR, radar, cameras, infrared imaging, inertial systems, and acoustic sensors to classify terrain, recognize obstacles, detect anomalies, and optimize routes. Edge computing supports onboard decision-making where cloud connectivity is unreliable. However, successful adoption requires model validation, explainability, secure software updates, human oversight, and clearly defined operational boundaries. Application Priorities

Defense and security: Reconnaissance, explosive ordnance disposal, casualty evacuation, surveillance, logistics resupply, and perimeter protection.

Industrial operations: Site inspection, hazardous material handling, mining automation, and infrastructure monitoring.

Logistics and manufacturing: Warehouse transport, fleet scheduling, and automated material movement. Agriculture and emergency response: Crop monitoring, disaster assessment, and operations in dangerous or inaccessible terrain. Regional and Economic Bloc Insights

North America: Advanced defense procurement, robotics research, public safety adoption, and industrial automation.

Asia-Pacific: Defense modernization, border security, smart manufacturing, mining, and agricultural robotics.

Europe: Defense interoperability, demining, border surveillance, industrial robotics, and safety-led regulation.

Middle East and GCC: Border protection, energy infrastructure security, and demand for heat- and sand-resistant systems. Latin America and Africa: Emerging opportunities in mining, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, mine clearance, and disaster response. Country and bloc-level comparisons across NATO, G7, BRICS, the European Union, ASEAN, and the GCC support more informed geographic expansion and partnership strategies. Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Develop modular platforms for multiple payloads and operating environments.

Validate navigation in GPS-denied, cluttered, and contested settings.

Strengthen cyber resilience, open architecture compatibility, and human-in-the-loop controls.

Expand lifecycle services, including diagnostics, training, spare parts, updates, and field maintenance. Conduct scenario-based testing in poor weather, dust, low light, uneven terrain, and connectivity loss. These insights provide a practical basis for competitive positioning, product planning, partnership selection, and risk mitigation. Key Takeaways from This Report

The UGV market is forecast to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2032.

AI, modularity, secure communications, and rugged mobility are central competitive differentiators.

Defense remains influential, while commercial adoption is expanding across logistics, mining, agriculture, and inspection. Operational reliability, cybersecurity, interoperability, and lifecycle support will shape purchasing decisions. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market, by Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Asia-Pacific

7.3. Europe

7.4. North America

7.5. Middle East

7.6. Latin America

7.7. Africa

8. Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market, by Group

8.1. Introduction

8.2. NATO

8.3. G7

8.4. BRICS

8.5. European Union

8.6. ASEAN

8.7. GCC

9. Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market, by Country

9.1. Introduction

9.2. United States

9.3. China

9.4. Japan

9.5. Germany

9.6. India

9.7. Brazil

9.8. Canada

9.9. United Kingdom

9.10. Russia

9.11. Mexico

9.12. Australia

9.13. South Korea

9.14. France

9.15. Italy

9.16. Spain

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

10.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

10.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

10.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

10.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

10.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

10.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

11. Company Profiles

11.1. AeroVironment, Inc.

11.2. Teledyne FLIR LLC

11.3. QinetiQ Group plc

11.4. General Dynamics Land Systems

11.5. Rheinmetall AG

11.6. Milrem AS

11.7. KNDS France Robotics

11.8. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

11.9. Elbit Systems Ltd.

11.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

11.11. Textron Systems Corporation

11.12. Oshkosh Defense, LLC

11.13. Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.

11.14. Hyundai Rotem Company

11.15. ASELSAN A.S.

11.16. Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S.

11.17. FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.

11.18. Exail SAS

11.19. Ghost Robotics Corporation

11.20. Shark Robotics

11.21. Brokk AB

11.22. ST Engineering

11.23. ICOR Technology Inc.

11.24. Robo-Team Holdings Ltd.

11.25. Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited

11.26. ARX Robotics

11.27. Digital Concepts Engineering

11.28. General Robotics Ltd.

11.29. ADASI

11.30. High Precision Systems JSC

11.31. NORINCO

11.32. tmsuk co., ltd.

11.33. SuperDroid Robots

11.34. Australian Droid & Robot Pty Ltd

11.35. IDV

11.36. Robotnik Automation, S.L.

11.37. Lukasiewicz Research Network - Industrial Research Institute for Automation and Measurements PIAP

12. Key Experts



List of Figures [11]

List of Tables [34]



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