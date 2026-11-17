Ogden, Utah, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiVelle has introduced LumiVelle Advanced Skin Renewal Gummies, a dietary supplement formulated with vitamins and minerals associated with normal skin function, cellular maintenance and general nutritional wellness. The product is presented as a once-daily gummy containing a combination of fat-soluble vitamins, water-soluble vitamins and zinc.

The formulation includes vitamins A, C, D3 and E, together with vitamin B6, folate, vitamin B12, biotin, pantothenic acid and zinc. According to the supplied Supplement Facts information, each gummy provides 10 calories, 2 grams of carbohydrates and 2 grams of total sugars.

The introduction of LumiVelle Gummies reflects the product's positioning within the dietary supplement category, where nutrients commonly associated with skin health are incorporated into convenient daily formats.









The product's nutritional composition is described below using the supplied label information. Although the announcement references a Korean gelatin recipe, the available Supplement Facts do not identify gelatin, its source, or four ingredients constituting a specific Korean recipe. Those details would require additional documentation before they could be presented as verified product characteristics.

Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

LumiVelle Advanced Skin Renewal Gummies

The four prominently featured vitamins are vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D3 and vitamin E. These nutrients perform different biological functions and are included alongside additional micronutrients.

Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and epithelial tissues. Vitamin C is necessary for normal collagen formation, while vitamin E functions as an antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative damage. Vitamin D3 contributes to calcium regulation and other established physiological processes.

These functions describe the general nutritional roles of the ingredients rather than clinical outcomes demonstrated for the finished supplement.

Lumi Velle presents the product as part of a daily wellness routine. The supplied serving information identifies one gummy as a single serving, with 30 servings per container.

Supplement Facts and Nutritional Composition

The nutritional information supplied for LumiVelle Gummies identifies the following amounts per serving.

Serving size: 1 gummy | Servings per container: 30

Nutrient Amount per serving % Daily Value Calories 10 - Total Fat 0 g 0% Total Carbohydrate 2 g 1% Total Sugars 2 g † Vitamin A (beta-carotene) 900 mcg 100% Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) 90 mg 100% Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) 20 mcg 100% Vitamin E (d-alpha tocopherol) 15 mg 100% Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine HCl) 1.7 mg 100% Folate (5-MTHF) 400 mcg DFE 100% Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin) 2.4 mcg 100% Biotin 30 mcg 100% Pantothenic Acid 5 mg 100% Zinc (zinc citrate) 11 mg 100% Sodium 5 mg Less than 1%

† Daily Value not established, as indicated in the supplied transcription.

The figures above are based on the provided bottle-label transcription. Some small print was reported as difficult to read, so the information should be checked against a clear, finalized product label before publication.

The Daily Value percentages provide nutritional reference information. They do not establish that a supplement produces visible improvements in skin appearance or reverses biological aging.

Understanding the Four Featured Vitamins

Vitamin A and Normal Skin Maintenance

Vitamin A is an essential fat-soluble nutrient involved in vision, immune function, cellular differentiation and the maintenance of epithelial tissues.

The LumiVelle formula lists vitamin A as beta-carotene, a provitamin A carotenoid that the body can convert into active vitamin A according to physiological requirements.

The supplied label identifies 900 micrograms of vitamin A per serving. Because the transcription does not establish the precise labeling convention used for this amount, the finalized Supplement Facts panel should be checked to confirm whether it is expressed in retinol activity equivalents.

Vitamin A is relevant to skin physiology because normal epithelial cell development and differentiation depend partly on adequate vitamin A status.

However, dietary vitamin A intake should not be confused with the effects of prescription or topical retinoid treatments. Those products have different formulations, exposure pathways and evidence bases.

Vitamin C and Collagen Formation

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin required for normal collagen synthesis.

Collagen is a structural protein found in skin, tendons, cartilage, bones and other connective tissues. Vitamin C acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in stabilizing collagen.

Each serving of LumiVelle Gummies is listed as containing 90 milligrams of vitamin C.

Vitamin C also functions as an antioxidant and contributes to normal immune function and wound healing.

Adequate vitamin C intake is important for preventing deficiency and supporting normal connective tissue function. Nevertheless, the presence of vitamin C in a dietary supplement does not independently establish that the finished product reduces wrinkles, increases skin elasticity or produces other cosmetic outcomes.

Such claims would require appropriate evidence evaluating the specific product and its intended effects.

Vitamin D3 and General Nutritional Wellness

Vitamin D3, or cholecalciferol, is a fat-soluble vitamin involved in calcium and phosphorus regulation.

The formula contains 20 micrograms of vitamin D3 per gummy, equivalent to 800 international units.

Vitamin D supports normal bone and muscle function and contributes to the regulation of several physiological processes.

The body can synthesize vitamin D through skin exposure to ultraviolet B radiation, although production varies according to environmental conditions, skin pigmentation, age and other factors.

Dietary sources and supplements can contribute to vitamin D intake, particularly when endogenous production or dietary consumption is insufficient.

Although vitamin D has biological functions relevant to skin cells, its inclusion should not be interpreted as proof of cosmetic skin-renewal benefits.

Vitamin E and Antioxidant Function

Vitamin E refers to a group of fat-soluble compounds with antioxidant properties.

The LumiVelle formulation identifies vitamin E as d-alpha tocopherol, with 15 milligrams listed per serving.

Vitamin E helps protect cellular membranes from oxidative damage caused by reactive molecules generated during normal metabolism and environmental exposure.

Oxidative stress is one of several biological processes studied in relation to aging and tissue maintenance.

However, antioxidant activity at the nutrient level does not automatically demonstrate visible anti-aging effects from an oral supplement.

The nutritional relevance of vitamin E depends on overall dietary intake, individual requirements and the broader context of health and nutrition.

Additional B Vitamins and Their Nutritional Roles

Beyond the four featured vitamins, Lumi Velle

Vitamin B6 is listed at 1.7 milligrams per serving. It contributes to amino acid metabolism, neurotransmitter synthesis and other enzyme-dependent processes.

Folate is supplied as 5-methyltetrahydrofolate, commonly abbreviated 5-MTHF. The label lists 400 micrograms of dietary folate equivalents per serving.

Folate is required for normal DNA synthesis and cell division. Adequate folate status is particularly important during periods of rapid cellular growth.

Vitamin B12 appears as methylcobalamin, with 2.4 micrograms per serving. This nutrient contributes to red blood cell formation, neurological function and DNA synthesis.

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is included at 30 micrograms per serving. It functions as a coenzyme in reactions involved in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and amino acids.

Biotin is frequently associated with hair, skin and nail supplements. Although biotin deficiency can produce dermatological symptoms, evidence supporting additional biotin supplementation for cosmetic improvements in otherwise healthy individuals without deficiency remains limited.

Pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5, is listed at 5 milligrams per serving. It is required for the synthesis of coenzyme A, which plays a central role in energy metabolism.

Together, these ingredients contribute to the overall micronutrient composition of LumiVelle Gummies. Their presence establishes the nutritional profile of the formula but does not demonstrate a unique clinical benefit from combining them.

Zinc and Its Role in Normal Skin Function

Zinc is an essential trace mineral involved in numerous enzymatic and regulatory processes.

The product lists zinc citrate as its zinc source, providing 11 milligrams of zinc per serving.

Zinc contributes to normal immune function, protein synthesis, DNA synthesis and wound healing. It also participates in cellular growth and division.

Inadequate zinc intake can affect multiple physiological systems, including the skin.

The inclusion of zinc in LumiVelle Advanced Skin Renewal Gummies therefore has a recognized nutritional rationale.

Nevertheless, zinc supplementation should be evaluated in the context of total intake from food and other supplements. Excessive zinc consumption over time can interfere with copper absorption and produce adverse effects.

The appropriate use of zinc-containing supplements depends on individual nutritional requirements rather than the assumption that higher intake necessarily improves skin appearance.

Korean Gelatin Recipe: Product Description and Documentation

The product announcement describes a Korean gelatin recipe

Gelatin is a protein material derived from collagen and is used in numerous food and confectionery formulations. It may contribute to the texture and structure of certain gummy products.

However, the supplied Supplement Facts panel does not establish whether the LumiVelle product contains animal-derived gelatin, an alternative gelling agent such as pectin, or another formulation system.

It also does not provide a manufacturing origin, traditional Korean recipe specification or verified list of four ingredients constituting a Korean gelatin formulation.

For that reason, the description should be treated as product positioning pending confirmation rather than an independently established formulation fact.

The distinction matters because vitamins and minerals listed in a Supplement Facts panel are not necessarily the ingredients responsible for the gummy's texture.

A complete ingredient declaration would be needed to identify sweeteners, flavoring agents, stabilizers, gelling materials, coloring ingredients and other components.

The four featured vitamins-A, C, D3 and E-can be described accurately from the supplied nutritional information. They should not automatically be described as the four ingredients of a gelatin recipe.

Serving Format and Daily Nutritional Intake

LumiVelle Gummies is presented in a single-gummy serving format.

According to the supplied label, one container provides 30 servings, corresponding to 30 gummies if the package contains the stated quantity.

Each serving contains 10 calories and 2 grams of total sugars.

These quantities may be relevant to consumers monitoring their daily carbohydrate or added-sugar intake. However, the available information does not identify how much of the total sugar is added sugar.

The gummy format provides an alternative to conventional tablets, capsules and liquid supplements.

Product format alone does not determine nutrient absorption, effectiveness or tolerability. Those characteristics depend on the specific formulation, nutrient chemistry, manufacturing conditions and individual physiological factors.

Lumi Velle's formulation contains several nutrients at amounts listed as 100% of their respective Daily Values.

Daily Values are standardized reference amounts used in nutrition labeling. They are not individualized intake recommendations and should not be interpreted as proof that every consumer needs supplemental quantities of all listed nutrients.

People who already consume fortified foods or multiple dietary supplements may need to consider cumulative nutrient intake.

Distinguishing Nutritional Support From Cosmetic Claims

The name Advanced Skin Renewal Gummies

From a scientific and regulatory perspective, however, the concept of skin renewal can encompass several distinct processes, including normal epidermal turnover, cellular differentiation, collagen metabolism and wound healing.

These processes are influenced by numerous factors, including age, genetics, nutritional status, ultraviolet exposure, environmental conditions and underlying health.

Adequate nutrition supports normal physiological functions, but supplementing nutrients beyond established requirements does not necessarily produce additional cosmetic benefits.

The supplied product information does not include controlled clinical trials evaluating LumiVelle Gummies as a finished formulation.

Accordingly, claims concerning wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, collagen restoration, pigmentation changes or measurable improvements in skin elasticity cannot be established from the ingredient list alone.

This distinction allows the formulation to be described accurately without implying that established nutrient functions are equivalent to proven product-specific outcomes.

Considerations for Responsible Supplement Use

Dietary supplements are intended to complement dietary intake rather than replace balanced nutrition or medical treatment.

Consumers should review complete product labeling, including the ingredient declaration, serving instructions, allergen information and any applicable warnings.

Vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin E are fat-soluble nutrients, making total intake relevant when several supplements are used together.

People who are pregnant, breastfeeding, managing medical conditions or taking prescription medications may require individualized guidance before beginning a new supplement.

Biotin also warrants attention because supplemental biotin can interfere with certain laboratory tests, depending on the dose and testing method.

Although the listed 30-microgram serving is relatively modest, individuals should inform healthcare professionals about supplements they use when laboratory testing is planned.

The supplied information does not identify third-party testing, manufacturing certifications or finished-product stability results. No conclusions about these matters should be drawn without supporting documentation.

Product Information and Transparency

The introduction of LumiVelle Advanced Skin Renewal Gummies

The available label information identifies ten vitamins and minerals, including zinc, alongside the product's calorie, carbohydrate, sugar and sodium content.

LumiVelle Gummies contains nutrients with established roles in normal physiology, including collagen formation, antioxidant protection, cellular metabolism and tissue maintenance.

These established functions provide context for understanding the ingredient selection.

Further documentation would be needed to confirm the full ingredient list, the Korean gelatin recipe description, manufacturing details and any finished-product efficacy claims.

Lumi Velle's product information should therefore be interpreted according to the evidence currently available rather than assumptions about clinical performance.

About LumiVelle

LumiVelle

The product's supplied Supplement Facts identify vitamins A, C, D3, E, B6 and B12, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid and zinc.

Each serving consists of one gummy, with 30 servings listed per container.