MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you an unforgettable New Year's Eve with Housewives royalty in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who says the holidays have to be traditional? The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is turning up the glamour this holiday season with special Thanksgiving and Christmas menus, a sultry burlesque dinner experience and a New Year's Eve celebration hosted by The Real Housewives of New York City icon Countess Luann, featuring her Countess Cabaret dinner show and a rooftop countdown to 2027. And with Sunday drag brunches and rooftop pool parties bringing the holiday heat all season long, the luxury gay hotel is giving guests plenty of reasons to celebrate in Zona Romántica.

Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Tryst Way

The festivities begin Thanksgiving Day, November 26, with a three-course prix-fixe dinner at The Courtyard, the hotel's open-air restaurant. Beginning at 8 p.m., the $1,550 MXN dinner includes a complimentary welcome cocktail and a holiday menu featuring Waldorf salad, beet salad with whipped goat cheese, slow-roasted turkey, beef tenderloin, fresh seafood and vegetarian lasagna. Seasonal desserts include pumpkin spice tart and warm apple, pecan and oat crumble.

On Christmas Day, December 25, The Courtyard will host another special prix-fixe dinner beginning at 8 p.m., priced at $2,200 MXN per person.

A Little SULTRY for Thanksgiving Weekend

For those craving something a little less traditional, The Tryst presents SULTRY, a burlesque dinner experience on Friday, November 27, featuring performances by Ximena Esparza and Vizente Cañas. Combining live vocals, burlesque, music and dance, the evening promises plenty of glamour and indulgence at The Courtyard. Doors open at 8 p.m., with showtime at 8:30 p.m.

Bringing the Holiday Heat

Who needs a winter wonderland when you've got Puerto Vallarta? The Tryst keeps the holiday party going with the wettest drag brunch in the world every Sunday at The Courtyard, plus rooftop pool parties packed with gorgeous guys, great DJs, cocktails and plenty of sunshine. And when the sun goes down, the fun is just getting started. Hotel guests have exclusive access to a secret second-floor pool deck, complete with a heated pool and hot tub, where late-night after-parties keep things hot long after the rooftop winds down. At The Tryst, the holidays are anything but a silent night.

New Year's Eve: A Little Cabaret, a Lot of Countess

The Tryst is closing out 2026 with two celebrations designed to make the last night of the year unforgettable.

The evening begins at The Courtyard with Countess Cabaret, an all-new dinner-show experience starring Luann de Lesseps. Beginning at 8 p.m., the evening pairs a special prix-fixe dinner with the Housewives icon's signature glamour, music and larger-than-life personality. Presented by MISTR, the experience is priced at $3,300 MXN per person.

But the Countess isn't calling it a night just yet.

Nine floors above Puerto Vallarta, Luann will host the Tryst Rooftop's New Year's Eve celebration beginning at 9 p.m. With DJ Mascfish spinning, go-go dancers, signature cocktails and spectacular fireworks, guests can dance their way into 2027 alongside the Countess herself.

And when the clock strikes midnight, everyone can raise a complimentary glass of champagne to the new year. Chic, c'est la vie!

Tickets for the rooftop celebration are $100 USD and include a $25 USD food and beverage credit.

Holiday Event Details



Thanksgiving Dinner | November 26, 2026: Three-course prix-fixe dinner at The Courtyard beginning at 8 p.m. | $1,550 MXN per person, including a welcome cocktail.

SULTRY Burlesque Dinner Experience | November 27, 2026: Featuring Ximena Esparza and Vizente Cañas, with live vocals, burlesque, music and dance | Doors at 8 p.m.; showtime at 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Dinner | December 25, 2026: Special prix-fixe dinner at The Courtyard beginning at 8 p.m. | $2,200 MXN per person.

New Year's Eve Dinner & Countess Cabaret | December 31, 2026: Dinner-show experience at The Courtyard beginning at 8 p.m., starring Luann de Lesseps in Countess Cabaret | $3,300 MXN per person. New Year's Eve Rooftop Celebration | December 31, 2026: Rooftop party hosted by Countess Luann beginning at 9 p.m., featuring DJ Mascfish, go-go dancers, signature cocktails, fireworks and a complimentary midnight champagne toast | $100 USD, including a $25 USD food and beverage credit.

Reservations & Tickets

Reservations for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve dinners at The Courtyard are available through OpenTable. Reservations for SULTRY are available through The Tryst Puerto Vallarta's Instagram. Tickets for the New Year's Eve rooftop celebration with Countess Luann are available through Eventbrite. For more information, visit trysthotels.com.

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About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, founded by Tristan Schukraft, is redefining LGBTQ+ travel and nightlife. Tryst Hotels is the first luxury gay hotel brand, with properties in premier destinations including Fire Island, Rio de Janeiro, Puerto Vallarta, Provincetown, Wilton Manors, Chicago and San Juan. The company also operates iconic venues such as The Abbey in West Hollywood, The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, and The Blue Whale and Pavilion in Fire Island Pines. Tryst Cruises set sail in 2027 bringing the best parties, entertainers and nightlife from the entire portfolio to sea. Beyond hospitality, Schukraft founded MISTR, a leading telehealth platform providing free online access to PrEP and long-term HIV care. Learn more at trysthospitality.com.

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Pelayo on the Famous Rooftop at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta New Year's Eve: A Little Cabaret, a Lot of Countess

CONTACT: Brian Rosman Tryst Hotels 323.443.7880...