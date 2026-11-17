(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (NYSE American: TOPS) (the“Company” or“TOP Ships”), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel-efficient eco tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. For the third quarter of 2026, the Company reported net income of $4.3 million, revenues of $14.6 million, EBITDA of $9.8 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $8.8 million, compared with net income of $4.7 million, revenues of $20.9 million, EBITDA of $11.7 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $10.8 million, revenues of $40.0 million, EBITDA of $27.0 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $20.1 million, compared with net income of $12.3 million, revenues of $64.8 million, EBITDA of $36.1 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $27.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Furthermore, as of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $10.7 million, total assets of $345.4 million and total Stockholders' equity of $73.5 million. The condensed consolidated financial information set out in this press release is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Evangelos J. Pistiolis, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated: “Our results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, reflect the steady performance of our operating fleet, with net income of $10.8 million, EBITDA of $27.0 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $20.1 million. As of September 30, 2026, we had total assets of $345.4 million, total stockholders' equity of $73.5 million and cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $10.7 million. Our vessels operated with effectively full utilization throughout the period, achieving a TCE rate of $28,723 per day.” “Our newbuilding program currently includes ten high-specification MR product tankers under construction, two of which are currently under agreement to be sold to Rubico Inc. Of the remaining eight vessels, five are employed upon delivery under seven-year time charters to a leading international commodity trader, with a charterer's option to extend for four additional years, and three are employed upon delivery under five-year time charters to an oil major, with a charterer's option for one additional year. We have also agreed to acquire four additional MR newbuildings, each employed on delivery under a seven-year time charter to an oil major, with a charterer's option to extend for up to three additional years. Upon completion of these transactions, our newbuilding program will comprise twelve MR product tankers scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2030, representing a total potential gross revenue backlog of approximately $843 million, including charterer extension optional periods, providing long-term revenue visibility. Including the contracted time charters of our operating fleet and our 50% share of the backlog of our joint venture vessels, our total potential gross revenue backlog, including optional periods, amounts to approximately $1.07 billion. Approximately 85% of the construction cost of our newbuilding program is financed, or is expected to be financed, through lease financing arrangements. Finally, consistent with our focus on our core tanker business, we continue to pursue the divestiture of the M/Y Para Bellvm.” Highlights

(in million USD) Q3 2025 Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Revenues 20.9 14.6 64.8 40.0 Net income 4.7 4.3 12.3 10.8 EBITDA (1) 11.7 9.8 36.1 27.0 Net cash provided by operating activities 8.3 8.8 27.5 20.1



Fleet Data

(in U.S. Dollars, except days and percentages) Q3 2025 Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Calendar days 706 460 2,235 1,365 Available days 706 460 2,235 1,337 Operating days 701 460 2,229 1,337 Fleet utilization 99.3% 100.0% 99.7% 100.0% TCE rate (per day) 28,465 30,052 28,142 28,723 Daily vessel operating expenses 6,595 6,937 6,583 6,739



Reconciliation of revenues to time charter equivalent revenues

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except operating days and TCE rate in U.S. Dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Revenues 20,949 14,566 64,760 40,041 Less: Voyage expenses (995) (742) (2,031) (1,639) Time charter equivalent revenues 19,954 13,824 62,729 38,402 Operating days 701 460 2,229 1,337 TCE rate 28,465 30,052 28,142 28,723



Net Income to EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) Q3 2025 Q3 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 Net income 4,731 4,296 12,294 10,780 Add: Vessel depreciation 2,876 2,522 9,746 7,573 Add: Interest and finance costs 4,138 3,010 14,130 8,749 Less: Interest income (8) (8) (68) (82) EBITDA (1) 11,737 9,820 36,102 27,020





(1) EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (i.e., a“Non-U.S. GAAP” measure). We believe that EBITDA assists investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. EBITDA is also used: (i) by prospective and current customers as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; and (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates. Management also uses this Non-U.S. GAAP measure in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Our EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of our performance. See above for a reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days the vessels were in our possession for the relevant period. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet during the relevant period and affect both the amount of revenues and expenses that we record during that period.

Available days. We define available days as the number of calendar days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to scheduled repairs, or scheduled guarantee inspections in the case of new buildings, vessel upgrades or special or intermediate surveys and the aggregate amount of time that we spend positioning our vessels. Companies in the shipping industry generally use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. Our calculation of Available Days may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Operating days. We define operating days as the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen technical circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period that our vessels actually generate revenues. Our calculation of Operating Days may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of operating days during a period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the number of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs or scheduled guarantee inspections in the case of new buildings, vessel upgrades, special or intermediate surveys and vessel positioning. We believe monitoring Fleet utilization assists management in making decisions regarding areas where we may be able to improve efficiency and increase revenue and as such provides useful information to investors regarding the efficiency of our operations.

TCE Revenues / TCE Rates. We define TCE or time charter equivalent revenues as revenues minus voyage expenses. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by a charterer under a time charter, as well as commissions. We believe that presenting revenues net of voyage expenses neutralizes the variability created by unique costs associated with particular voyages or the deployment of vessels on the spot market and facilitates comparisons between periods on a consistent basis. We calculate daily TCE rates by dividing TCE revenues by operating days for the relevant time period. Our calculation of TCE may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

TCE revenues and TCE rate, which are standard shipping industry performance metrics, provide additional supplemental information in conjunction with revenues, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use TCE rates and TCE revenues to compare period-to-period changes in our performance and assist investors and our management in evaluating our financial performance.

Daily vessel operating expenses. We define vessel operating expenses to include crew wages and related costs, spares and consumable stores, insurance, maintenance and repairs and registration, taxes and other related expenses. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

TOP Ships Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2026 ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,222 10,663 Vessels, net 268,466 260,073 Advances for vessels under construction and asset acquisitions 29,707 58,297 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 7,881 7,337 Other assets 5,333 9,073 TOTAL ASSETS 333,609 345,443 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Long-term debt and current portion, net of deferred finance costs 216,612 246,663 Other liabilities 27,808 9,147 Mezzanine equity - 16,100 Stockholders' equity 89,189 73,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 333,609 345,443





TOP Ships Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Revenues 64,760 40,041 Expenses: Voyage expenses (2,031) (1,639) Operating lease expenses (8,109) - Vessel operating expenses (14,713) (9,199) Drydocking costs - (359) Vessel depreciation (9,746) (7,573) Management fees – related parties (2,113) (1,337) General and administrative expenses (1,218) (1,243) Operating income 26,830 18,691 Other income / (expenses): Interest and finance costs (14,130) (8,749) Interest income 68 82 Equity (losses)/gains in unconsolidated joint ventures (474) 756 Total other expenses, net (14,536 ) (7,911 ) Net income 12,294 10,780 Less: Deemed dividend equivalents on Series G Preferred Shares related to redemption value - (2,100) Less: Dividends of Series G Preferred Shares - (529) Net income attributable to common shareholders 12,294 8,151 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income 12,294 10,780 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments 776 (909) Total comprehensive income 13,070 9,871 Earnings per common share, basic 26.57 12.51 Earnings per common share, diluted 26.57 6.70 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 462,619 651,802 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 462,619 1,609,570





TOP Ships Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2026 Revenues 20,949 14,566 Expenses: Voyage expenses (995) (742) Operating lease expenses (2,731) - Vessel operating expenses (4,656) (3,191) Drydocking costs - (29) Vessel depreciation (2,876) (2,522) Management fees – related parties (909) (534) General and administrative expenses (194) (474) Operating income 8,588 7,074 Other income / (expenses): Interest and finance costs (4,138) (3,010) Interest income 8 8 Equity gains in unconsolidated joint ventures 273 224 Total other expenses, net (3,857 ) (2,778 ) Net income 4,731 4,296 Net income attributable to common shareholders 4,731 4,296 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income 4,731 4,296 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments - 19 Total comprehensive income 4,731 4,315 Earnings per common share, basic 10.23 5.30 Earnings per common share, diluted 10.23 1.29 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 462,619 810,989 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 462,619 3,332,944

Share and per share data for all periods presented have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares effected on November 6, 2026.





TOP Ships Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,501 20,081 Cash flows from investing activities: Advances for vessels under construction and capitalized expenses (3,855) (63,484) Proceeds from sale of net assets of shipowning companies to related party - 2,609 Returns of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - 544 Net cash used in investing activities (3,855 ) (60,331 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt - 51,867 Principal payments of debt (11,791) (9,021) Proceeds from equity offerings, gross - 11,798 Equity offering issuance costs (45) (934) Payment of financing costs (59) (1,253) Consideration paid in excess of purchase price over book value of vessels (16,028) (46,443) Consideration received in excess of disposal price over book value of vessels - 23,266 Dividends of Series G Preferred Shares - (529) Cash retained by Rubico Inc. on spin-off (1,023) - Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities (28,946 ) 28,751 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 423 (60) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,877 ) (11,559 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 11,629 22,222 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 6,752 10,663 Cash breakdown: Cash and cash equivalents 3,752 8,813 Restricted cash, non-current 3,000 1,850 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 13,465 8,515 Finance fees included in Accounts payable / Accrued liabilities / Due to related parties - 107 Equity issuance costs included in liabilities - 21 Capital expenditures included in Accounts payable / Accrued liabilities / Due to related parties - 1,140 Settlement of excess consideration over acquired assets with issuance of Series G Preferred Shares - 14,000 Distribution of net assets of Rubico Inc. to shareholders 33,368 - Excess consideration over book value of assets disposed included in Other assets - 5,370





TOP Ships Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars) Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2026 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,276 8,800 Cash flows from investing activities: Advances for vessels under construction and capitalized expenses (374) (792) Advances for asset acquisition to related party - 12,000 Proceeds from sale of net assets of shipowning companies to related party - 2,609 Returns of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - - Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (374 ) 13,817 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of debt (3,887) (3,008) Proceeds from equity offerings, gross - 5,023 Equity offering issuance costs (37) (195) Payment of financing costs - (34) Consideration paid in excess of purchase price over book value of vessels (6,931) (31,807) Consideration received in excess of disposal price over book value of vessels - 4,771 Cash retained by Rubico Inc. on spin-off (1,023) - Net cash used in financing activities (11,878 ) (25,250 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 757 (1) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,219 ) (2,634 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,971 13,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 6,752 10,663 Cash breakdown: Cash and cash equivalents 3,752 8,813 Restricted cash, non-current 3,000 1,850 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 3,880 2,879 Finance fees included in Accounts payable / Accrued liabilities / Due to related parties - 107 Equity issuance costs included in liabilities - 21 Capital expenditures included in Accounts payable / Accrued liabilities / Due to related parties - 1,140 Distribution of net assets of Rubico Inc. to shareholders 33,368 - Excess consideration over book value of assets disposed included in Other assets - 5,370





About the Company

TOP Ships Inc. is an international owner and operator of ocean-going vessels focusing on modern, fuel-efficient eco tanker vessels transporting crude oil, petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. The Company's tanker operating fleet has a total capacity of 857,000 dwt and consists of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, one 157,000 dwt Suezmax tanker, two 300,000 dwt VLCCs and, through a joint venture, 50% interests in two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The Company has entered into newbuilding contracts for ten 50,000 dwt MR newbuilding tankers scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2028 through the fourth quarter of 2029, two of which it has agreed to sell. In addition, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire four shipowning companies that have entered into newbuilding contracts for four high-specification 50,000 dwt MR newbuilding tankers scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2029 through the first quarter of 2030, with closing being subject to customary closing conditions and the successful conclusion of the Financings by the Seller. The Company also owns the megayacht M/Y Para Bellvm, which it has announced its intention to divest.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol“TOPS”.

Please visit the Company's website at:

For further information please contact:

Alexandros Tsirikos

Chief Financial Officer

TOP Ships Inc.

Tel: +30 210 812 8107

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding the expected delivery of our newbuilding vessels, the expected closing of the share purchase agreements described herein, the expected financing of our remaining contractual commitments, the commencement and performance of the time charters referred to herein, our contracted revenue, including the declaration of optional periods by the charterers, the intended divestiture of our megayacht and the redeployment of capital, and our expectations regarding the positioning of our fleet and our future operating performance.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe,”“anticipate,”“intends,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“potential,”“may,”“should,”“expect,”“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.