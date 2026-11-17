Automotive Cloud Service Platform Market Research Report 2026 AI, Multi-Cloud, And Device-Cloud Innovation Drive Efficiency And Autonomous Vehicle Growth
The report finds that automotive cloud services are entering a new stage as connected vehicles generate petabytes of data each day and communicate automatically with cloud servers dozens or even hundreds of times daily. Faster iteration of VLA models and cockpit agents is increasing demand for stable, low-latency and storage-efficient cloud computing. As a result, automotive cloud infrastructure is shifting from a scale-driven model to a value-driven model focused on computing utilization, reliability and adaptability.
Competition among automotive cloud providers is also moving beyond hardware capacity. Algorithm optimization, cloud-native AI, collaborative scheduling and security compliance are becoming key differentiators. For OEMs, multi-cloud strategies can reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and support reliable real-time services for autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits and mobility applications.
Cloud infrastructure prioritizes quality and efficiency
In 2024, chip shortages and insufficient computing power led cloud providers to expand server and GPU capacity as AI foundation models and NOA entered vehicle platforms. Some companies also accelerated in-house chip development. By 2026, improving general-purpose chip supply and advances in virtualization, segmentation and pooling are reducing the need for unrestricted hardware expansion. Next-generation automotive cloud service solutions are instead emphasizing higher utilization, stronger cluster stability and more flexible computing resources.
Google introduced TurboQuant in early 2026 to reduce storage requirements and accelerate model inference through quantitative compression and intelligent caching. For KV Cache quantization, the technology achieves near-lossless accuracy at 3.5 bits per channel while reducing storage demand by more than 5x compared with the native 16-bit format. Lower memory access requirements accelerate inference without adding overhead to the inference pipeline. Google also reports quantization speeds 100,000 to 1 million times faster than PQ/RabitQ and a score of 0.997 in long-context compression tests.
Chinese cloud providers are using super-node server architectures to improve inference efficiency, cluster stability and cost-effectiveness:
- Alibaba Cloud: Panjiu AI Infra 2.0 AL128 super node servers use ScaleUp interconnection to shorten end-to-end inference completion times. The architecture supports native memory semantics, TB/s-level bandwidth, low latency, efficient chip-area utilization and highly reliable links in dense SerDes environments. Huawei Cloud: CloudMatrix and CloudMatrix384 replace traditional CPU-centric hierarchy with direct high-performance communication among NPU, CPU, DRAM, SSD, NIC and domain-specific accelerators. In August 2025, Changan Tops AD adopted CloudMatrix384 with Huawei Cloud's high-bandwidth and large-capacity storage cluster to support efficient training of VLA and end-to-end autonomous driving models. Baidu Cloud: Its Kunlunxin-based super node architecture supports 32-GPU and 64-GPU configurations. Faster in-machine communication increases inter-GPU bandwidth by 8 times, single-machine training performance by 10 times and single-GPU inference performance by 13 times, supporting large-scale VLA training and deployment.
Device-cloud collaboration expands across intelligent cockpit applications
From 2025 to 2026, device-cloud collaboration is becoming a core technology for intelligent cockpit and vehicle-road-cloud applications. In cockpit systems, cloud platforms handle high-load computing, complex semantic understanding, multi-turn dialogue tracking and large knowledge-base retrieval. Vehicle systems retain responsibility for real-time response, low-latency interaction and privacy protection. Edge node deployment can keep end-to-end latency within 500 milliseconds.
The Aion Cloud IVI introduced by GAC and Huawei in September 2025 demonstrates this architecture. Computing and rendering are performed in the cloud, while the local IVI manages interaction and display. Local computing demand falls to 0.02-0.03TFLOPS, enabling responsive intelligent cockpit functions on vehicles equipped with mid- to low-end chips without requiring hardware replacement.
The platform also aggregates more than 20,000 cloud applications and supports the transfer of mobile applications to IVI systems. Because application and system updates are completed in the cloud, new versions can be deployed within half a day, increasing OTA frequency and helping cockpit functions remain current.
Vehicle-road-cloud collaboration improves traffic and parking efficiency
In vehicle-road-cloud applications, connected vehicles, roadside equipment and cloud platforms form a collaborative data loop. Cloud platforms manage data fusion, traffic-flow forecasting and global scheduling, while edge computing nodes support real-time processing and local coordination with end-to-end latency of no more than 10 milliseconds. A two-level edge cloud + zonal cloud architecture enables hierarchical processing and broader resource optimization.
In August 2025, Dongfeng e?007 applied vehicle-road-cloud collaboration to smart parking through cloud scheduling, parking-lot allocation and vehicle execution. The system increased parking-space utilization by 45% and raised the number of vehicles parked per unit area by 1.8 times. Parking-lot sensors and cloud services also enabled automatic license-plate recognition, reducing vehicle entry time to within 15 seconds.
The report concludes that automotive cloud service platforms will increasingly compete through computing efficiency, architecture innovation and coordinated cloud-vehicle operations. Cloud providers that combine optimized algorithms, super-node infrastructure and reliable device-cloud collaboration will be positioned to support the next phase of autonomous driving, intelligent cockpit and smart mobility development.
Key Topics Covered
1 Overview and Trends of Automotive Cloud Services
1.1 Overview of Automotive Cloud Service Industry
- Definition of Automotive Cloud China's Automotive Cloud Market Size (1)-(3) Automotive Cloud Platform Classification: Comparison of Features Automotive Cloud Platform Classification: Three Different Service Types Automotive Cloud Platform Classification: Comparison of Typical Cloud Providers in China Competitive Landscape of Automotive Cloud Services (1)-(2) China's Automotive Cloud Business Models
1.2 Automotive Cloud Service Demand
- Automotive Cloud Application Scenarios China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand: Three Stages China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand: Transformation Characteristics China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand: Status Quo China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand Sub-scenarios: AI Foundation Models China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand Sub-scenarios: Autonomous Driving Cloud Platforms China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand Sub-scenarios: Deep Integration of Cloud Platform Tool Chains
1.3 Trends in Cooperation between OEMs and Cloud Providers
- Automotive Cloud Business Models OEM Cloud Platform Selection Trends (1): OEM Cloud Platform Selection Trends (2): Summary of Cloud Capabilities Required by OEMs
1.4 Cloud Native
- Cloud Native: Concept Cloud Native: Main Technologies and Advantages Cloud Native: Application Scenarios Cloud Native System Technology Base: Vehicle-Cloud Collaboration Cloud Native System Technology Base: Data Lake Cloud Native: Security Evolution Cloud Native Application Cases of Suppliers: (1)-(3) Cloud Native Application Cases of OEMs: (1)-(6) Cloud Native Application Cases of OEMs: Summary
1.5 Automotive Cloud Technology Trends
- AI Cloud Trends (1): AI Cloud Trends (2): Cloud Native AI Becomes A New Paradigm Edge Cloud Trends: Internet of Vehicles Cloud Trends: Cloud Computing Trends:
2 Automotive Cloud Service Solutions
2.1 Autonomous Driving Cloud
- Autonomous Driving's Demand for Cloud Autonomous Driving Cloud Application Scenarios Autonomous Driving Cloud Platforms: Enable Three Types of Functions Examples of Autonomous Driving Cloud Service Providers: (1)-(2) World Models Empower the Actual Value of Autonomous Driving Cloud
2.2 Internet of Vehicles Cloud
- Application Scenarios Demand for Cloud (1)-(3) Examples of Cloud Service Providers: (1)-(2) Overview Service Architecture: Common Architecture Service Architecture: Architecture Segments Automotive Cloud Computing: Six Services Automotive Cloud Computing: Problems And Solutions
2.4 Digitization
- Overview Demand for Cloud
2.5 Cloud Data Closed Loop
- Overview Role of Cloud Platform in Data Closed Loop: (1)-(3) Cloud Platform Data Closed Loop Cases: (1)-(5)
2.6 AI Cloud
- Application Scenarios Reference Architecture Application of AI in IaaS, PaaS and MaaS Integration of AI Cloud Computing and Intelligent Computing Cloud AI Accelerator Collaborative Deployment of AI Cloud and Edge
2.7 Cloud Information Security
- Internet of Vehicles Security Challenges Cloud Security Scenarios Cloud Information Threats Cloud Information Security Architecture Cloud Security Strategies: (1)-(5) Typical Cases of Cloud Security: (1)-(4) Cloud Native in SOA
3 Cloud Platform Infrastructure
3.1 Automotive Cloud Industry Chain
3.2 Data Centers: Distribution
3.2 Data Centers: Public Cloud Data Center Layout
3.3 Cloud Servers
3.4 Server Chips: Technical Roadmap
3.4 Server Chips: Chip Suppliers
3.5 Self-Developed Chips of Cloud Providers: (1)-(5)
4 Automotive Public Cloud Platforms
4.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Overview of Automotive Cloud Business Regional Distribution Automotive Industry Layout AWS for Automotive Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles Internet of Vehicles Data Lake Autonomous Driving Data Lake SDV Cloud Development Architecture Cloud Digital Operation Cloud Data Management Automotive Industry Customers Supply Relationship Cooperation Cases: (1)-(7)
4.2 Microsoft Cloud Azure
- Automotive Solutions Internet of Vehicles Cloud Platform Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP): Business Models and Major Customers Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP): Ecosystem Partners Cooperative Auto Parts Companies Cooperative OEMs
4.3 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- GCP Cooperation with Qualcomm
4.4 Huawei Automotive Cloud
- Business Automotive Solutions Internet of Vehicles solutions Autonomous Driving Development Solution: Ascend Platform Mobile Mobility Solutions Automotive Simulation Solutions Digital Intelligent Platform Solutions Digital Marketing Solutions Overseas Business Solutions (1)-(5) Cooperative Customers (1)-(2) Internet of Vehicles Cloud Technology: Serverless Technology Infrastructure Dynamics: FAW-Volkswagen Manufacturing Cloud
4.5 Baidu Automotive Cloud
- Baidu Cloud Autonomous Driving Solutions (1)-(4) Baidu Internet of Vehicles Cloud Baidu Internet of Vehicles Cloud: OEM Customers Baidu V2X Cloud Baidu Cloud Data Closed Loop Solutions Baidu Cloud Data Annotation Solutions Baidu Cloud Security System Baidu Autonomous Driving Cloud's Support Base for VLA Baidu Autonomous Driving Cloud's Support Base for VLA (1): Computing Power Baidu Autonomous Driving Cloud's Support Base for VLA (2): Data
4.6 Alibaba Automotive Cloud
- Business Industrial Capabilities Technical Base: (1)-(4) Main Customers Internet of Vehicles Security Solution: Cloud-Network-Edge Integrated Joint Defense Overseas Services
4.7 Tencent Automotive Cloud
- Business Architecture: AI Cloud Cockpit Function Layout "Cloud-Map Integration" Layout Architecture: Next-Generation Data Closed Loop Autonomous Driving Cloud Intelligent connected cloud Capability Security mechanism Automakers served
4.8 ByteDance Automotive Cloud
- Business System architecture System Architecture: Autonomous Driving Tool Chain Important Nodes in Business Development Ecology Computing Capabilities of ByteDance Cloud Multi-Cloud Disaster Tolerance Architecture of Volcano Engine: (1)-(5) Latest Cooperation with OEMs: (1)-(2)
5 OEM Cloud Platform Layout
- OEM Solution Comparison
5.1 Geely
- Geely's Cloud Platform Strategy Geely's Digital Transformation Strategic Plan Geely Group's Cloud Platform Solution and Planning Geely's Cooperation Cases (1)-(3) Geely Cloud IVI Geely's Internet of Vehicles Cloud Platform Technology ZEEKR's Internet of Vehicles Cloud Cooperation Case The Cloud Smart Center of ZEEKR AI BMS Has Four Major Protection Functions
5.2 Xpeng
- Cloud Platform Cooperation with Alibaba Cloud
5.3 Li Auto
- Cloud Platform Layout IoV Cloud Data Storage Solution Application of Device-Cloud Integration Architecture in Functional Safety (1): Problems Application of Device -Cloud Integration Architecture in Functional Safety (2): Solutions Application of Device -Cloud Integration Architecture in Functional Safety (3): Effects Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (1): Problems Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (2): Architecture and Characteristics Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (3): Performance and Guarantee Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (4): History Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (5): Usage Effects Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (6): Scenarios Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (7): Future Planning Internet of Vehicles Architecture Based on NDN Helps Vehicle-Cloud Collaboration Vehicle-Cloud Collaborative Architecture of Data Observability Platform Cloud AI Is Used in Manufacturing
5.4 NIO
- Hybrid Cloud Energy Cloud: AI Order Prediction and Edge-Cloud Collaboration Strategy Cloud Infrastructure Team
5.5 FAW
- Cloud Platform Layout Hongqi Smart Cloud Local Data Centers Cooperation Cases (1)-(4)
5.6 Changan
- Digital Path: Cloud Migration Phase Digital Path: Data Governance Phase Digital Path: Intelligence Enablement Phase Cloud Platform Big Data Autonomous Vehicle Cloud Big Data Processing Architecture Internet of Vehicles Cloud and R&D Cloud Device-Cloud Integration SDA Device-Cloud Integration Service Ecosystem Automotive Cloud Platform Partners (1)-(2) Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integrated Project Avatr's Private Cloud Deployment
5.7 Great Wall Motor
- Intelligent Cloud Great Wall Motor and Huawei Cloud Internet of Vehicles Cloud Bus Technology Uses Alibaba Cloud Services AWS and Alibaba Cloud Are Used Overseas Automotive AI Cloud
5.8 SAIC
- Cloud Business Layout Cloud Products and Services Cloud Platform: (1)-(2) Autonomous Driving Cloud Fin-Shine Combines the Data Process of Cloud Foundation Models Fin-Shine's Intelligent Connectivity Cloud Fin-Shine's Cloud Cooperation Cases Cloud Product Technical Route and Security Route Overseas Cooperation with AWS Z-One Completes CVIS Energy Saving through Cloud Mechanism Cloud Platform Security Protection
5.9 GAC
- Cooperate with Tencent in Internet of Vehicles Cloud/GAC Autonomous Driving Cloud Cooperate with ByteDance Cloud in Digital Cloudification Cooperation with Alibaba Cloud DevOpsPaaS Service Platform: Three Construction Stages DevOpsPaaS Service Platform: Features DevOpsPaaS Service Platform: Effects Cloud IVI
5.10 Dongfeng Motor
- Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration Projects
5.11 BAIC
- Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration Internet of Vehicles Cloud Adopts Alibaba Cloud
5.12 BMW
- AWS Cloud and Microsoft Azure Cloud AWS Cloud Microsoft Azure Cloud
5.13 Mercedes-Benz
- Access AI through Microsoft Azure Cloud Optimize AI with Google Cloud Use AWS Cloud for IT Management Cloud Technology
5.14 Stellantis
- Cooperation History Cooperation Cases with AWS Cloud
5.15 GM
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