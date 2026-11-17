MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Cloud Service Platform Research Report, 2026" has been added tooffering.

The report finds that automotive cloud services are entering a new stage as connected vehicles generate petabytes of data each day and communicate automatically with cloud servers dozens or even hundreds of times daily. Faster iteration of VLA models and cockpit agents is increasing demand for stable, low-latency and storage-efficient cloud computing. As a result, automotive cloud infrastructure is shifting from a scale-driven model to a value-driven model focused on computing utilization, reliability and adaptability.

Competition among automotive cloud providers is also moving beyond hardware capacity. Algorithm optimization, cloud-native AI, collaborative scheduling and security compliance are becoming key differentiators. For OEMs, multi-cloud strategies can reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and support reliable real-time services for autonomous driving, intelligent cockpits and mobility applications.

Cloud infrastructure prioritizes quality and efficiency

In 2024, chip shortages and insufficient computing power led cloud providers to expand server and GPU capacity as AI foundation models and NOA entered vehicle platforms. Some companies also accelerated in-house chip development. By 2026, improving general-purpose chip supply and advances in virtualization, segmentation and pooling are reducing the need for unrestricted hardware expansion. Next-generation automotive cloud service solutions are instead emphasizing higher utilization, stronger cluster stability and more flexible computing resources.

Google introduced TurboQuant in early 2026 to reduce storage requirements and accelerate model inference through quantitative compression and intelligent caching. For KV Cache quantization, the technology achieves near-lossless accuracy at 3.5 bits per channel while reducing storage demand by more than 5x compared with the native 16-bit format. Lower memory access requirements accelerate inference without adding overhead to the inference pipeline. Google also reports quantization speeds 100,000 to 1 million times faster than PQ/RabitQ and a score of 0.997 in long-context compression tests.

Chinese cloud providers are using super-node server architectures to improve inference efficiency, cluster stability and cost-effectiveness:



Alibaba Cloud: Panjiu AI Infra 2.0 AL128 super node servers use ScaleUp interconnection to shorten end-to-end inference completion times. The architecture supports native memory semantics, TB/s-level bandwidth, low latency, efficient chip-area utilization and highly reliable links in dense SerDes environments.

Huawei Cloud: CloudMatrix and CloudMatrix384 replace traditional CPU-centric hierarchy with direct high-performance communication among NPU, CPU, DRAM, SSD, NIC and domain-specific accelerators. In August 2025, Changan Tops AD adopted CloudMatrix384 with Huawei Cloud's high-bandwidth and large-capacity storage cluster to support efficient training of VLA and end-to-end autonomous driving models. Baidu Cloud: Its Kunlunxin-based super node architecture supports 32-GPU and 64-GPU configurations. Faster in-machine communication increases inter-GPU bandwidth by 8 times, single-machine training performance by 10 times and single-GPU inference performance by 13 times, supporting large-scale VLA training and deployment.

Device-cloud collaboration expands across intelligent cockpit applications

From 2025 to 2026, device-cloud collaboration is becoming a core technology for intelligent cockpit and vehicle-road-cloud applications. In cockpit systems, cloud platforms handle high-load computing, complex semantic understanding, multi-turn dialogue tracking and large knowledge-base retrieval. Vehicle systems retain responsibility for real-time response, low-latency interaction and privacy protection. Edge node deployment can keep end-to-end latency within 500 milliseconds.

The Aion Cloud IVI introduced by GAC and Huawei in September 2025 demonstrates this architecture. Computing and rendering are performed in the cloud, while the local IVI manages interaction and display. Local computing demand falls to 0.02-0.03TFLOPS, enabling responsive intelligent cockpit functions on vehicles equipped with mid- to low-end chips without requiring hardware replacement.

The platform also aggregates more than 20,000 cloud applications and supports the transfer of mobile applications to IVI systems. Because application and system updates are completed in the cloud, new versions can be deployed within half a day, increasing OTA frequency and helping cockpit functions remain current.

Vehicle-road-cloud collaboration improves traffic and parking efficiency

In vehicle-road-cloud applications, connected vehicles, roadside equipment and cloud platforms form a collaborative data loop. Cloud platforms manage data fusion, traffic-flow forecasting and global scheduling, while edge computing nodes support real-time processing and local coordination with end-to-end latency of no more than 10 milliseconds. A two-level edge cloud + zonal cloud architecture enables hierarchical processing and broader resource optimization.

In August 2025, Dongfeng e?007 applied vehicle-road-cloud collaboration to smart parking through cloud scheduling, parking-lot allocation and vehicle execution. The system increased parking-space utilization by 45% and raised the number of vehicles parked per unit area by 1.8 times. Parking-lot sensors and cloud services also enabled automatic license-plate recognition, reducing vehicle entry time to within 15 seconds.

The report concludes that automotive cloud service platforms will increasingly compete through computing efficiency, architecture innovation and coordinated cloud-vehicle operations. Cloud providers that combine optimized algorithms, super-node infrastructure and reliable device-cloud collaboration will be positioned to support the next phase of autonomous driving, intelligent cockpit and smart mobility development.

Key Topics Covered

1 Overview and Trends of Automotive Cloud Services

1.1 Overview of Automotive Cloud Service Industry



Definition of Automotive Cloud

China's Automotive Cloud Market Size (1)-(3)

Automotive Cloud Platform Classification: Comparison of Features

Automotive Cloud Platform Classification: Three Different Service Types

Automotive Cloud Platform Classification: Comparison of Typical Cloud Providers in China

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Cloud Services (1)-(2) China's Automotive Cloud Business Models

1.2 Automotive Cloud Service Demand



Automotive Cloud Application Scenarios

China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand: Three Stages

China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand: Transformation Characteristics

China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand: Status Quo

China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand Sub-scenarios: AI Foundation Models

China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand Sub-scenarios: Autonomous Driving Cloud Platforms China's Automotive Cloud Service Demand Sub-scenarios: Deep Integration of Cloud Platform Tool Chains

1.3 Trends in Cooperation between OEMs and Cloud Providers



Automotive Cloud Business Models

OEM Cloud Platform Selection Trends (1):

OEM Cloud Platform Selection Trends (2): Summary of Cloud Capabilities Required by OEMs

1.4 Cloud Native



Cloud Native: Concept

Cloud Native: Main Technologies and Advantages

Cloud Native: Application Scenarios

Cloud Native System Technology Base: Vehicle-Cloud Collaboration

Cloud Native System Technology Base: Data Lake

Cloud Native: Security Evolution

Cloud Native Application Cases of Suppliers: (1)-(3)

Cloud Native Application Cases of OEMs: (1)-(6) Cloud Native Application Cases of OEMs: Summary

1.5 Automotive Cloud Technology Trends



AI Cloud Trends (1):

AI Cloud Trends (2): Cloud Native AI Becomes A New Paradigm

Edge Cloud Trends:

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Trends: Cloud Computing Trends:

2 Automotive Cloud Service Solutions

2.1 Autonomous Driving Cloud



Autonomous Driving's Demand for Cloud

Autonomous Driving Cloud Application Scenarios

Autonomous Driving Cloud Platforms: Enable Three Types of Functions

Examples of Autonomous Driving Cloud Service Providers: (1)-(2) World Models Empower the Actual Value of Autonomous Driving Cloud

2.2 Internet of Vehicles Cloud



Application Scenarios

Demand for Cloud (1)-(3)

Examples of Cloud Service Providers: (1)-(2)

Overview

Service Architecture: Common Architecture

Service Architecture: Architecture Segments

Automotive Cloud Computing: Six Services Automotive Cloud Computing: Problems And Solutions

2.4 Digitization



Overview Demand for Cloud

2.5 Cloud Data Closed Loop



Overview

Role of Cloud Platform in Data Closed Loop: (1)-(3) Cloud Platform Data Closed Loop Cases: (1)-(5)

2.6 AI Cloud



Application Scenarios

Reference Architecture

Application of AI in IaaS, PaaS and MaaS

Integration of AI Cloud Computing and Intelligent Computing

Cloud AI Accelerator Collaborative Deployment of AI Cloud and Edge

2.7 Cloud Information Security



Internet of Vehicles Security Challenges

Cloud Security Scenarios

Cloud Information Threats

Cloud Information Security Architecture

Cloud Security Strategies: (1)-(5)

Typical Cases of Cloud Security: (1)-(4) Cloud Native in SOA

3 Cloud Platform Infrastructure

3.1 Automotive Cloud Industry Chain

3.2 Data Centers: Distribution

3.2 Data Centers: Public Cloud Data Center Layout

3.3 Cloud Servers

3.4 Server Chips: Technical Roadmap

3.4 Server Chips: Chip Suppliers

3.5 Self-Developed Chips of Cloud Providers: (1)-(5)

4 Automotive Public Cloud Platforms

4.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)



Overview of Automotive Cloud Business

Regional Distribution

Automotive Industry Layout

AWS for Automotive

Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Internet of Vehicles Data Lake

Autonomous Driving Data Lake

SDV Cloud Development Architecture

Cloud Digital Operation

Cloud Data Management

Automotive Industry Customers

Supply Relationship Cooperation Cases: (1)-(7)

4.2 Microsoft Cloud Azure



Automotive Solutions

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Platform

Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP): Business Models and Major Customers

Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP): Ecosystem Partners

Cooperative Auto Parts Companies Cooperative OEMs

4.3 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)



GCP Cooperation with Qualcomm

4.4 Huawei Automotive Cloud



Business

Automotive Solutions

Internet of Vehicles solutions

Autonomous Driving Development Solution: Ascend Platform

Mobile Mobility Solutions

Automotive Simulation Solutions

Digital Intelligent Platform Solutions

Digital Marketing Solutions

Overseas Business Solutions (1)-(5)

Cooperative Customers (1)-(2)

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Technology: Serverless Technology

Infrastructure Dynamics: FAW-Volkswagen Manufacturing Cloud

4.5 Baidu Automotive Cloud



Baidu Cloud Autonomous Driving Solutions (1)-(4)

Baidu Internet of Vehicles Cloud

Baidu Internet of Vehicles Cloud: OEM Customers

Baidu V2X Cloud

Baidu Cloud Data Closed Loop Solutions

Baidu Cloud Data Annotation Solutions

Baidu Cloud Security System

Baidu Autonomous Driving Cloud's Support Base for VLA

Baidu Autonomous Driving Cloud's Support Base for VLA (1): Computing Power Baidu Autonomous Driving Cloud's Support Base for VLA (2): Data

4.6 Alibaba Automotive Cloud



Business

Industrial Capabilities

Technical Base: (1)-(4)

Main Customers

Internet of Vehicles Security Solution: Cloud-Network-Edge Integrated Joint Defense Overseas Services

4.7 Tencent Automotive Cloud



Business

Architecture: AI Cloud

Cockpit Function Layout

"Cloud-Map Integration" Layout

Architecture: Next-Generation Data Closed Loop

Autonomous Driving Cloud

Intelligent connected cloud

Capability

Security mechanism Automakers served

4.8 ByteDance Automotive Cloud



Business

System architecture

System Architecture: Autonomous Driving Tool Chain

Important Nodes in Business Development

Ecology

Computing Capabilities of ByteDance Cloud

Multi-Cloud Disaster Tolerance Architecture of Volcano Engine: (1)-(5) Latest Cooperation with OEMs: (1)-(2)

5 OEM Cloud Platform Layout

OEM Solution Comparison

5.1 Geely



Geely's Cloud Platform Strategy

Geely's Digital Transformation Strategic Plan

Geely Group's Cloud Platform Solution and Planning

Geely's Cooperation Cases (1)-(3)

Geely Cloud IVI

Geely's Internet of Vehicles Cloud Platform Technology

ZEEKR's Internet of Vehicles Cloud Cooperation Case The Cloud Smart Center of ZEEKR AI BMS Has Four Major Protection Functions

5.2 Xpeng



Cloud Platform Cooperation with Alibaba Cloud

5.3 Li Auto



Cloud Platform Layout

IoV Cloud

Data Storage Solution

Application of Device-Cloud Integration Architecture in Functional Safety (1): Problems

Application of Device -Cloud Integration Architecture in Functional Safety (2): Solutions

Application of Device -Cloud Integration Architecture in Functional Safety (3): Effects

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (1): Problems

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (2): Architecture and Characteristics

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (3): Performance and Guarantee

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (4): History

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (5): Usage Effects

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (6): Scenarios

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Data Analysis Platform (7): Future Planning

Internet of Vehicles Architecture Based on NDN Helps Vehicle-Cloud Collaboration

Vehicle-Cloud Collaborative Architecture of Data Observability Platform Cloud AI Is Used in Manufacturing

5.4 NIO



Hybrid Cloud

Energy Cloud: AI Order Prediction and Edge-Cloud Collaboration Strategy Cloud Infrastructure Team

5.5 FAW



Cloud Platform Layout

Hongqi Smart Cloud

Local Data Centers Cooperation Cases (1)-(4)

5.6 Changan



Digital Path: Cloud Migration Phase

Digital Path: Data Governance Phase

Digital Path: Intelligence Enablement Phase

Cloud Platform Big Data

Autonomous Vehicle Cloud Big Data Processing Architecture

Internet of Vehicles Cloud and R&D Cloud

Device-Cloud Integration SDA

Device-Cloud Integration Service Ecosystem

Automotive Cloud Platform Partners (1)-(2)

Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integrated Project Avatr's Private Cloud Deployment

5.7 Great Wall Motor



Intelligent Cloud

Great Wall Motor and Huawei Cloud

Internet of Vehicles Cloud Bus Technology Uses Alibaba Cloud Services

AWS and Alibaba Cloud Are Used Overseas Automotive AI Cloud

5.8 SAIC



Cloud Business Layout

Cloud Products and Services

Cloud Platform: (1)-(2)

Autonomous Driving Cloud

Fin-Shine Combines the Data Process of Cloud Foundation Models

Fin-Shine's Intelligent Connectivity Cloud

Fin-Shine's Cloud Cooperation Cases

Cloud Product Technical Route and Security Route

Overseas Cooperation with AWS

Z-One Completes CVIS Energy Saving through Cloud Mechanism Cloud Platform Security Protection

5.9 GAC



Cooperate with Tencent in Internet of Vehicles Cloud/GAC Autonomous Driving Cloud

Cooperate with ByteDance Cloud in Digital Cloudification

Cooperation with Alibaba Cloud

DevOpsPaaS Service Platform: Three Construction Stages

DevOpsPaaS Service Platform: Features

DevOpsPaaS Service Platform: Effects Cloud IVI

5.10 Dongfeng Motor

Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration Projects

5.11 BAIC



Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration Internet of Vehicles Cloud Adopts Alibaba Cloud

5.12 BMW



AWS Cloud and Microsoft Azure Cloud

AWS Cloud Microsoft Azure Cloud

5.13 Mercedes-Benz



Access AI through Microsoft Azure Cloud

Optimize AI with Google Cloud

Use AWS Cloud for IT Management Cloud Technology

5.14 Stellantis



Cooperation History Cooperation Cases with AWS Cloud

5.15 GM

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