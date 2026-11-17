MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Cancer Vaccine Market (2026 Edition)" has been added tooffering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cancer Vaccine industry, examining market dynamics, competitive developments, growth opportunities and regional trends. The Cancer Vaccine Market is segmented By Type into Preventative and Therapeutic vaccines, while the technology assessment covers Recombinant Vaccine, Whole cell Cancer Vaccines, Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines, and Other Technologies.

Market growth is being driven by continued innovations in immuno-oncology, the increasing global prevalence of cancer and rising investment in personalized medicine and biologics. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding research programs and clinical pipelines as healthcare systems seek more targeted approaches to cancer prevention and treatment. Supportive regulatory frameworks, greater awareness of cancer immunization and collaboration between public institutions and private-sector developers are also strengthening the outlook for the Global Cancer Vaccine industry.

Preventative vaccines account for a leading share of the Cancer Vaccine Market, supported by the success of HPV vaccination campaigns and government-supported immunization initiatives. Broader access to vaccination, national prevention strategies and growing awareness of virus-associated cancers continue to reinforce demand across established and developing healthcare markets.

Therapeutic vaccines are gaining adoption as advances in precision immunotherapy improve their potential across multiple cancer indications. These products are becoming an increasingly important area of oncology research, with developers evaluating new antigens, delivery platforms and combination strategies. Continued clinical progress and investment in personalized treatment approaches are expected to support the expansion of this segment during the forecast period.

By technology, Recombinant Vaccines hold a major market share due to their efficacy, established safety profile and growing R&D activity. Their position is further supported by advances in biotechnology manufacturing and the increasing availability of specialized development capabilities. Viral vector-based and DNA-based vaccines are also gaining traction, particularly within clinical development pipelines, as companies investigate innovative platforms designed to enhance immune targeting and improve treatment outcomes. Whole cell Cancer Vaccines and Other Technologies contribute additional opportunities for product differentiation and pipeline diversification.

The regional analysis covers the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It also evaluates 10 key national markets: the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan and India. This geographic coverage provides insight into differences in research activity, healthcare investment, regulatory conditions, patient access and commercial potential.

The Americas leads the Cancer Vaccine Market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, substantial oncology research funding and strong regulatory support for vaccine development. The United States remains central to regional growth because of its extensive biotechnology ecosystem, active clinical trial environment and significant investment in immunotherapy. Canada also contributes through research partnerships and expanding support for innovative cancer care.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising cancer incidence, increasing healthcare expenditure and expanding biotechnology capabilities are creating substantial opportunities across the region. China and India are strengthening domestic research, manufacturing capacity and access to advanced oncology products, while Japan continues to support innovation through its established pharmaceutical sector and sophisticated healthcare system.

Europe remains an important market, supported by established healthcare systems, cancer prevention programs and a strong research base across Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa presents longer-term opportunities as healthcare investment, cancer awareness and access to immunization services continue to develop. Overall, the report identifies sustained innovation, expanding clinical pipelines and growing demand for preventative and therapeutic solutions as key factors shaping the future of the Global Cancer Vaccine Market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Leveraging AI and Bioinformatics for Precision Cancer Vaccine Development

2.2 Pursue Fast-Track and Orphan Drug Designations

3. Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Cancer Vaccine Market

3.2 Prevalence and Incidence of Total Cancers, Worldwide

3.3 Global Cancer Vaccination Coverage

3.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Cancer Vaccine Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Segmentation: by Type

3.7.1 Global Cancer Vaccine Market, by Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index, by Type

3.7.3 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Preventative, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Therapeutic, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Segmentation: by Technology Type

3.8.1 Global Cancer Vaccine Market, by Technology Type Overview

3.8.2 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Attractiveness Index, by Technology Type

3.8.3 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Recombinant Vaccine, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size, by Other Technologies, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Cancer Vaccine Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Cancer Vaccine Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Cancer Vaccine Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Cancer Vaccine Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East and Africa Cancer Vaccine Market: Historic and Forecast

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact Assessment of Market Dynamics on Cancer Vaccine Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Product Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Cancer Vaccine Market

11.4 Company Profiles

11.4.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.4.2 Amgen Inc.

11.4.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

11.4.4 GSK plc

11.4.5 Moderna, Inc.

11.4.6 BioNTech SE

11.4.7 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

11.4.8 Gritstone bio, Inc.

11.4.9 Nouscom S.r.l.

11.4.10 Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

12. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

List of Figures [118]



List of Tables [60]

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