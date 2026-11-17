MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Sika, Maccaferri, Contech, Naue and Nucor Skyline, covering soil nail facing panels for slope stabilization, retaining walls and excavation support.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soil Nail Facing Panels Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil nail facing panels market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding infrastructure development, increased urban construction and rising demand for reliable slope stabilization systems. The market grew from $1.26 billion in 2025 to an estimated $1.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Looking ahead, the soil nail facing panels market is projected to reach $1.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%. Growth is expected to be driven by the increasing use of modular and interlocking panels, greater adoption of sustainable and composite materials, expansion of tunneling and excavation projects, and continued investment in residential, commercial and transportation infrastructure.

Key soil nail facing panels market trends include the growing adoption of precast and modular systems, rising demand for fiber-reinforced concrete and composite materials, and the integration of drainage and vegetation systems into slope stabilization projects. Infrastructure owners and contractors are also placing greater emphasis on retaining wall performance, construction efficiency, environmental compatibility and long-term public safety.

Transportation Infrastructure Investment Supports Market Expansion

Increasing global investment in transportation infrastructure is a major factor supporting market growth. Governments and private-sector organizations are directing significant capital toward roads, railways, bridges, tunnels and public transit systems to improve connectivity, accommodate urban population growth and support higher trade volumes.

These projects frequently involve excavation, highway cuttings, underpasses, rail corridors and embankments that require dependable ground support. Soil nail facing panels help reinforce exposed slopes and retain soil during and after construction, making them an important component of complex transportation projects.

In October 2024, the United States Department of Transportation reported that nearly $635 million had been allocated to 22 bridge projects. This funding formed part of a broader bridge program involving $8.1 billion in investment across 100 projects in 44 states. Continued infrastructure expenditure of this scale is expected to increase demand for soil stabilization and reinforced slope solutions.

Sustainable Construction Creates New Opportunities

The growing focus on sustainable and green infrastructure is also strengthening demand for soil nail facing panels. Government regulations, environmental standards and corporate sustainability commitments are encouraging the construction industry to adopt resource-efficient materials and lower-carbon engineering methods.

Soil nail facing systems can support material-efficient designs, reduce the need for extensive excavation and help projects meet environmental performance requirements. Demand is therefore increasing for advanced panels that use sustainable materials, support green certification objectives and incorporate drainage or vegetation features.

In May 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that more than 8,800 commercial buildings earned ENERGY STAR certification in 2023, compared with over 7,000 in 2022. The increase reflects the wider shift toward environmentally responsible buildings and infrastructure, creating opportunities for manufacturers of sustainable construction and slope reinforcement products.

Landslide and Soil Erosion Risks Drive Demand

Rising incidences of landslides and soil erosion are further contributing to soil nail facing panels market growth. Urban excavation, construction activity, vegetation removal and extreme rainfall can destabilize slopes and increase the risk of soil movement. Soil nail facing panels reinforce slopes and retaining structures, limit soil displacement and improve stability in areas exposed to erosion or landslide hazards.

Data published by Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences in September 2025 indicated that average annual landslide frequencies across U.S. counties ranged from 0.002 to 0.05 landslides per 1,000 square kilometers. Growing awareness of these risks is expected to encourage investment in preventive stabilization systems for transportation, residential and commercial developments.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soil nail facing panels market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market coverage are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Panel Type: Precast Concrete Panels; Shotcrete Panels; Modular Panels; Other Panel Types

2) By Material: Concrete; Steel; Composite; Other Materials

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors Or Wholesalers; Specialty Engineering Firms

4) By Application: Retaining Walls; Slope Stabilization; Excavation Support; Tunnels; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Infrastructure; Commercial; Residential; Industrial; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Precast Concrete Panels: Reinforced Flat Panels; Textured Architectural Panels; Drainage Integrated Panels; Fiber Reinforced Panels

2) By Shotcrete Panels: Wet Mix Shotcrete Panels; Dry Mix Shotcrete Panels; Fiber Reinforced Shotcrete Panels; Reinforced Mesh Supported Panels

3) By Modular Panels: Interlocking Concrete Modules; Segmental Facing Units; Lightweight Modular Blocks; Replaceable Panel Units

4) By Other Panel Types: Vegetated Facing Panels; Steel Mesh Facings; Composite Facing Boards; Hybrid Protective Panels

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Soil Nail Facing Panels market report include:



Sika AG

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

Naue GmbH & Co. KG

Nucor Skyline LLC

Gripple Limited

Terre Armee SAS

Williams Form Engineering Corp.

Geobrugg AG

TechFab India Industries Limited

AFITEXINOV SAS

Geosynthetics Limited

Phi Group Limited

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

VME Precast Private Limited

Strata Systems Inc.

DYWIDAG-Systems International GmbH

Ocean Non Woven Geosynthetics Private Limited

Hebei Metal Mesh Co. Ltd. Terra Mesh Industries Private Limited.

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