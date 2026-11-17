MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI analytics, cloud omnichannel platforms, automated inventory, digital payments, self-service POS and loyalty tools to improve efficiency and engagement.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Retail Technology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail technology market is experiencing strong growth as retailers invest in digital payment systems, automation, e-commerce capabilities and personalized customer experiences. The market is projected to increase from $252.81 billion in 2025 to $267.54 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Historical growth has been supported by the adoption of barcode and radio-frequency identification inventory systems, the expansion of online sales channels and rising demand for more efficient retail operations.

Looking ahead, the retail technology market is forecast to reach $338.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the deployment of artificial intelligence-powered retail analytics, wider use of cloud-based and hybrid platforms, and continued investment in omnichannel customer engagement. Mobile commerce, self-service technologies and immersive augmented and virtual reality experiences are also expected to create new opportunities for retailers and technology providers.

Key retail technology market trends include the increasing adoption of mobile and self-service point-of-sale systems, automated inventory tracking and optimization, and integrated customer loyalty platforms. Retailers are also prioritizing multi-channel e-commerce management solutions that unify digital and physical sales operations. Cloud-based deployment is gaining momentum because it enables businesses to scale technology infrastructure, improve access to real-time data and respond more quickly to changing customer expectations.

Increasing global e-commerce penetration remains a major driver of retail technology market growth. Widespread internet access and consumer preference for convenient digital purchasing channels are encouraging retailers to modernize their platforms and operational systems. Digital payment solutions, inventory management software, smart point-of-sale systems and omnichannel commerce platforms help businesses coordinate online and in-store activities while improving order management, fulfillment and customer service.

In February 2026, Eurostat reported that 95% of people aged 16 to 74 in the European Union had used the internet during the previous 12 months in 2025. Among those internet users, 78% had purchased or ordered goods and services online. This high level of digital participation highlights the importance of scalable retail technology solutions that support secure transactions, accurate inventory visibility and seamless customer experiences across websites, mobile applications and physical stores.

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important area of retail technology innovation. Companies are developing generative AI retail platforms that automate workflows, produce actionable insights and support decision-making across logistics, merchandising and customer engagement. These platforms can incorporate intelligent search, predictive analytics, content generation, scenario simulation and process automation to help retailers improve productivity and respond faster to market changes.

In September 2024, UST launched the UST Retail GenAI Platform, a purpose-built solution intended to improve retail operations. The platform combines AI-powered search, summarization, automation and content creation while allowing retailers to simulate business scenarios and align AI initiatives with enterprise capabilities. Such solutions can help retail organizations test new applications, strengthen decision-making and optimize operational efficiency. However, implementation timelines may be affected by system integration requirements, data quality and governance considerations.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape as professional services and technology companies expand their retail transformation capabilities. In August 2024, Accenture acquired Logic for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to strengthen Accenture's ability to help retailers modernize their operations through cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital commerce technologies. The acquisition also supports growing demand for solutions that improve customer loyalty, organizational agility and connected retail experiences.

North America was the largest region in the retail technology market in 2025, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, strong e-commerce activity and significant investment in retail automation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as digital commerce, mobile payments and technology-enabled retail formats expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Point Of Sale Systems; Inventory Management Systems; Customer Relationship Management; Electronic Commerce Platforms

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid

3) By Application: Store Operations; Supply Chain Management; Sales And Marketing; Customer Engagement

4) By End Use: Hypermarkets; Supermarkets; Specialty Stores; Online Retailers

Subsegments:

1) By Point Of Sale Systems: Mobile Point Of Sale Systems; Cloud Based Point Of Sale Systems; Self Service Point Of Sale Systems; Tablet Based Point Of Sale Systems; Integrated Point Of Sale Systems

2) By Inventory Management Systems: Automated Inventory Tracking Systems; Barcode Based Inventory Management Systems; Radio Frequency Identification Inventory Systems; Cloud Based Inventory Management Systems; Demand Forecasting And Inventory Optimization Systems

3) By Customer Relationship Management: Customer Data Management Platforms; Customer Loyalty Program Management Systems; Customer Engagement And Marketing Automation Systems; Sales And Customer Interaction Management Systems; Customer Analytics And Insight Platforms

4) By Electronic Commerce Platforms: Online Storefront Management Platforms; Mobile Commerce Platforms; Multi Channel Commerce Management Platforms; Digital Payment Integration Platforms; Order And Fulfillment Management Platforms

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Retail Technology market report include:



Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Toshiba Corporation

NCR Voyix Corporation

Shopify Inc.

Stripe Inc.

EPAM Systems Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Publicis Groupe S.A.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

PAX Global Technology Limited

Cegid Group

Ingenico Group S.A.

Block Inc.

Aptos Inc.

GK Software SE

Trax Technology Solutions Pte Ltd Clover Network LLC.

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