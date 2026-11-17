MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Index inclusion expected to become effective at the market open on Dec. 14, 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) ("Stewards" or the "Company") today announced that it has been included on FTSE Russell's preliminary list of additions to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes as part of FTSE Russell's December 2026 semiannual reconstitution.

The additions are expected to become effective at the market open on Dec. 14, following the completion of trading on Dec. 11. The December review completes the first year of FTSE Russell's restored semiannual reconstitution schedule and is the first December reconstitution in more than three decades.

"Being named to the preliminary list of additions to both the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 is another significant milestone for Stewards following our Nasdaq listing," said Shaun Quin, chief executive officer of Stewards. "Index inclusion is expected to expand SWRD's visibility among institutional investors, index funds, ETFs and active small-cap managers as we continue executing our strategy across private credit, real assets and technology-enabled financial products."

The Russell 3000 Index measures the performance of the broad U.S. equity market, while the Russell 2000 Index is a leading benchmark for the small-cap segment. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $12.5 trillion in investor assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. Indexes.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (Nasdaq: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform operating across private credit, real assets and technology-enabled financial products. The Company provides revenue-based financing to small and medium-sized businesses and owns and operates a growing real-assets portfolio. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Stewards' expected inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, the anticipated effective date and the potential benefits of index inclusion, including increased visibility among institutional investors, index funds, ETFs and active investment managers.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include changes to FTSE Russell's preliminary additions, methodology or final membership determinations; Stewards' continued satisfaction of applicable eligibility requirements; changes in the Company's market capitalization, public float, share price or shares outstanding; market conditions; and the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Index inclusion, if completed, does not guarantee purchases of Stewards securities, increased liquidity, institutional ownership or any particular effect on the Company's stock price. Stewards undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Scott McGowan

Investor Relations

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