MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-API Business Surpasses US$3 Million in Cumulative Revenue; AI-Powered Senior Care Platform Launches Nearly One Month Ahead of Schedule

WUXI, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the“Company”), an innovative manufacturer of electric mobility products and artificial intelligence (“AI”) service provider, today announced the launch of the initial version of its AI-powered System Infrastructure as a Service (“SISaaS”) platform for community and home-based senior care, nearly one month ahead of the originally announced development schedule.

Now live and available for use, the platform is designed to help community care providers coordinate and manage services for older adults living at home. Built around an AI agent-based architecture, it aims to move beyond traditional human-computer interaction models by enabling more intelligent, automated, and coordinated service workflows.

The SISaaS platform is now accessible through two channels: a web-based interface at and a WeChat Mini Program named“益康哦啦”. Offline cooperating community service units and entities have begun to gradually introduce members and begin to offer offline services on an initial basis. As development progresses, LOBO plans to integrate its smart mobility products and compatible third-party devices to the platform. For example, when connected devices generate alerts, the platform is designed to assess the incoming information, notify authorized caregivers or community care teams, facilitate appropriate follow-up actions and record the corresponding responses. These capabilities are expected to support more coordinated service delivery and improve the efficiency of community-based senior care management.

The launch follows LOBO's previously announced strategic cooperation with Land Crest Advisory Limited (“Land Crest”), a Hong Kong-registered advisory company that has access to resources of hundreds of community-based senior service centers across mainland China providing a full spectrum of convenient services for the elderly. Looking ahead, LOBO aims to combine its technology and software development capabilities with Land Crest's established resources and community network to advance the platform's phased deployment and broader market adoption.

Separately, LOBO's AI large language model application programming interface (“AI-API”) services have generated cumulative revenue exceeding US$3 million since their launch on July 28, 2026. Operating under an asset-light model, the business provides enterprise customers with access to large language model capabilities through standardized APIs and usage-based pricing. This milestone highlights the Company's progress in commercializing its AI services business alongside the development of its AI-powered senior care platform.

Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of LOBO, commented:“The initial launch of our SISaaS platform represents a substantial step in translating our senior care strategy into practical commercial applications, supported by a partnership with an established community care service provider. We expect our cooperation with Land Crest to facilitate user acquisition, and accelerate the platform's ongoing development and enhancement. As we accumulate more service data and progressively integrate data from connected devices, we anticipate gaining deeper insights into actual user needs, enabling us to continuously improve the platform's functionality and service capabilities. Looking ahead, we remain committed to providing China's growing elderly population with more comprehensive, value-added services that extend beyond health monitoring to support broader aspects of daily living and senior care management.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric four-wheeler carts, including golf carts and senior mobility vehicles, as well as AI-related products and services.

For more information about the Company, please visit: and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“will,” and similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding phased deployment of the senior care platform, cooperation with Land Crest Advisory Limited, future device integrations, platform capabilities and adoption, and the outlook for the Company's AI API services. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including completion and testing of device integrations, data privacy and security requirements, partner readiness and user adoption. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company's future results as set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...