MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding BlackLine's proven position as finance's trusted engine, new innovations across Platform Architecture, Record-to-Report, and Invoice-to-Cash empower enterprises to orchestrate, govern, and scale agentic financial operations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today set a new benchmark for enterprise finance with a sweeping series of platform innovations unveiled at BeyondTheBlack 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Spanning next-generation platform architecture, Record-to-Report, and Invoice-to-Cash, these advancements mark a significant shift for the Office of the CFO: moving beyond fragmented, task-level automation to full-scale, governed financial orchestration.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, finance and accounting leaders face a critical challenge: scaling agentic execution across complex financial workflows without compromising deterministic accuracy, auditability, or governance. Built on more than 25 years of financial process expertise, BlackLine addresses this challenge with an enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for the Office of the CFO-unifying financial data, core applications, and specialized AI agents into an orchestrated digital workforce that operates with institutional trust.

“The true measure of AI in finance is not simply what it can calculate, but what an enterprise can trust it to execute autonomously,” said Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine.“We are delivering a trusted digital workforce for the Office of the CFO. By combining intelligent agents with deep financial expertise and deterministic controls, BlackLine is fundamentally transforming how financial work gets done-freeing finance leaders from manual process management to steer strategic business outcomes.”

Establishing the Command Center for Agentic Finance

Expanding on its Agentic Financial Operations Platform, BlackLine introduced core architectural capabilities designed to govern, coordinate, and scale autonomous execution across complex global environments.

Powered by VerityTM AI, these foundational innovations deliver:



Finance Control Console: A centralized governance, policy-enforcement, and observability command center. The console provides real-time visibility into agent actions, enforces deterministic guardrails, enables human-in-the-loop approvals, and guarantees auditability across all automated workflows.

Agentic Orchestration: The dynamic coordination engine that connects AI agents and financial processes into cohesive, multi-step workflows-merging autonomous execution with enterprise financial logic and compliance policies.

Unified Data Foundation and Verity Integrate: An enterprise data architecture that breaks down system silos, connecting financial data, ERPs, and applications to provide rich, continuous context for intelligent agent execution. Agent-Ready Connectivity via Open Standards: A headless, interoperable architecture supporting open protocols, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling external enterprise agents and ecosystems to interact securely with BlackLine's core financial solutions.

As part of its broader connectivity strategy, BlackLine introduced native connectivity with Databricks, enabling customers to connect their Databricks environments directly with the BlackLine Platform. With the Databricks Data + AI Platform serving as a unified foundation for enterprise data and AI, this integration enables organizations to securely connect governed financial data with BlackLine's AI-powered financial workflows. Through Databricks OpenSharing, customers can share governed data across platforms without duplicating data or building complex pipelines, helping reduce integration overhead, accelerate time to value, and maintain control over their data. In addition, Verity Accruals is built on Databricks, leveraging the Databricks Partner Well-Architected Framework to support secure, scalable, AI-powered financial operations. Together, these capabilities help organizations bring enterprise data and AI closer to financial workflows, enabling more intelligent automation and faster, more informed financial decisions.

“Customers shouldn't have to choose between control over their data and speed to value,” said Sarah Branfman, Global Vice President, ISV at Databricks.“With BlackLine, they don't have to. Through OpenSharing, customers share governed data between BlackLine and their lakehouse without copying it or building pipelines. Thanks to Verity Accruals built on Databricks, BlackLine delivers AI-native finance automation that runs on the same platform enterprises already trust with their data.”

Modernizing Record-to-Report with Touchless, AI-Native Innovation

BlackLine continues to redefine the accounting lifecycle by bringing consolidation and financial close together into an integrated, high-velocity Record-to-Report engine:



Financial Consolidation: Introduces an AI-native approach to financial consolidation, bringing enterprise financial close and consolidation together in a single, connected workflow. By unifying these processes and embedding intelligence throughout, organizations can accelerate the path from raw transaction data to trusted, audit-ready consolidated statements.

Autonomous Close: Advances the path toward a touchless close through Agentic Reconciliations, Verity Score, and Verity Retrieve. Together, these capabilities automate core reconciliation cycles, continuously benchmark reconciliation quality and audit readiness, and retrieve critical supporting documentation instantaneously while preserving strict human oversight. Verity Match: Applies advanced machine intelligence to high-volume transaction matching, isolating true exceptions and liberating accounting teams to focus exclusively on items requiring complex analytical judgment.

Global hospitality and entertainment leader Delaware North is already putting BlackLine's latest agentic innovations to work.

“We trust BlackLine more than anybody else in this business, and when it comes to AI, that trust is paramount,” said Christopher Giambra, Senior Manager of Corporate Accounting at Delaware North.“Nobody backs up enterprise finance the way BlackLine does. Deploying Verity Prepare has fundamentally elevated our reconciliation workflows, and expanding into Verity Match across our high-volume treasury and credit card operations will be transformative.”

Driving Working Capital Performance Across Invoice-to-Cash

BlackLine expanded its agentic capabilities across the entire receivables lifecycle to help organizations optimize working capital.

Building on the commercial momentum and general availability of Verity Collect and Verity Remit, BlackLine introduced innovations across:



Credit & Risk Management: Enables AI-powered credit scoring, underwriting, and portfolio risk monitoring to accelerate decision-making and reduce manual coordination across finance and credit teams.

Customer Onboarding: Streamlines customer evaluation and account setup through connected digital workflows, reducing handoffs across teams to accelerate onboarding.

Disputes & Deductions: Automates dispute intake, classification, and investigation to reduce manual coordinate, accelerate resolution, and minimize revenue leakage. Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) Agent: Analyzes payment trends, predicts collection bottlenecks, and proactively prescribes prioritized intervention strategies to compress cash conversion cycles.

Redefining the Architecture of Trust

Together, these announcements reinforce BlackLine's mission to advance agentic financial operations at a time when trust is on the line. By combining agentic execution with the accuracy, control, and oversight finance demands, BlackLine is turning trust into a catalyst for transformation - empowering finance teams to confidently scale AI and drive better business outcomes.

To explore BlackLine's Agentic Financial Operations Platform and the latest innovations unveiled at BeyondTheBlack 2026, visit .

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Verity AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, approximately 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

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