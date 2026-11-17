MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud SaaS, AI-driven KID automation, integrated data engines, real-time compliance monitoring and audit-ready workflows to reduce manual work and errors.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Packaged Retail and Insurance-Based Investment Products Key Information Document (PRIIPs KID) Production Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged retail and insurance-based investment products key information document (PRIIPs KID) production market is experiencing rapid growth as financial institutions strengthen regulatory compliance, improve investor disclosures, and modernize document production. The market is projected to increase from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the introduction of PRIIPs regulations, increasing complexity across investment products, stronger regulatory scrutiny in European Union markets, and rising demand for transparency in retail and insurance-based investments. The adoption of manual and semi-automated document production processes also contributed to the development of the PRIIPs KID production market.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $2.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%. Key growth factors include the transition to cloud-based PRIIPs KID platforms, greater use of artificial intelligence and automation, increasing adoption of software-as-a-service regulatory reporting solutions, and expansion of fund distribution channels. Financial institutions are also prioritizing real-time compliance monitoring, standardized disclosures, and audit-ready documentation.

Major PRIIPs KID production market trends include automated regulatory compliance, integration of calculation engines with fund administration systems, advanced data aggregation, and more comprehensive verification and risk assessment services. Cloud-based technologies are helping investment managers and product manufacturers streamline workflows, improve data consistency, and respond more efficiently to changing regulatory requirements.

Escalating regulatory oversight of retail investment products is a primary driver of market growth. Concerns about investor understanding and increasingly complex financial products have prompted regulators to require clearer, more standardized disclosures. PRIIPs KID production systems support these requirements by presenting product risks, costs, and performance scenarios in a consistent format, helping investors assess financial products more effectively.

Regulatory developments continue to expand the addressable market for PRIIPs KID production solutions. According to France's Financial Markets Authority, collective investment undertakings that had previously been exempt from producing a PRIIPs KID were required to prepare and publish the document beginning January 1, 2023. This requirement extended standardized disclosure obligations across a broader range of investment products and increased demand for scalable compliance technology.

Technology providers are responding by developing cloud-native, automated PRIIPs KID production platforms that reduce manual processing and improve reporting consistency. These platforms can support product and market data ingestion, risk and cost calculations, performance scenario generation, regulatory formatting, secure document production, and ongoing monitoring. In January 2023, France-based financial technology company Qvonto introduced an automated, continuously available cloud solution for PRIIPs manufacturers and distributors. The platform offers data processing, automated calculations, and daily monitoring and reporting capabilities.

Strategic collaborations are also strengthening regulatory reporting services. In March 2024, CACEIS, a France-based custodian and asset servicing provider, collaborated with AlphaOmega to enhance automated PRIIPs KID creation and reporting. The initiative is designed to help investment managers generate and distribute compliant documents efficiently while maintaining transparency and standardized disclosure across European investment products. AlphaOmega provides technology for regulatory reporting, fund documentation, and automated compliance workflows.

North America was the largest region in the PRIIPs KID production market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services; Platforms

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Regulatory Compliance; Reporting; Document Management; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Asset Managers; Insurance Companies; Banks; Wealth Management Firms; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Packaged Retail And Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) Key Information Document (KID) Authoring Tools; Calculation Engines; Data Integration And Aggregation Tools; Compliance Monitoring Software

2) By Services: Key Information Document (KID) Drafting And Review Services; Regulatory Advisory And Consulting; Outsourced Key Information Document (KID) Production; Audit And Verification Services

3) By Platforms: Cloud-Based Key Information Document (KID) Platforms; Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Reporting Platforms; Integrated Fund Administration Platforms; Third-Party Distribution Platforms

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Packaged Retail and Insurance-Based Investment Products Key Information Document (PRIIPs KID) Production market report include:



Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Accenture plc

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

KPMG International Limited

Deutsche Bank AG

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Broadridge Financial Solutions Incorporated

Delta Capita Group Limited

Ultimus Fund Solutions LLC

Regnology Group GmbH

Fundsquare SA

Xceptor Limited

LPA Group plc

FundConnect GmbH

FE fundinfo Group Ltd

Kneip SA

Vermilion Software Ltd

Opus Nebula Ltd

SIX Financial Information AG Confluence Technologies Incorporated.

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