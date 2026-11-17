(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compiled across a year of rapid change and released as 2026 closes: B2B buying has gone rep-free and AI-mediated, integrated programs outgrow fragmented ones, and structuring authority for AI answer engines drove a blended 1,352% rise in AI answer citations within 90 days. New York, New York, United States, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM has published its year-end State of B2B Growth Marketing for 2026, a benchmark synthesis of the research reshaping how business-to-business companies grow, drawn from data compiled across a fast-moving year and the company's own AI-visibility research. As Q4 budgets close and 2027 planning begins, the report argues that the fundamentals of B2B growth marketing have shifted in three ways at once, and that most marketing programs have not yet caught up. In short: the buying journey is now self-directed and AI-mediated, integrated operating models outgrow fragmented ones, and a large share of brands remain invisible in AI-generated answers even when they rank on Google. The findings below set out what changed and what it means for how B2B companies should organize growth heading into 2027.



Key Facts





Across NEWMEDIA.COM's B2B engagements, structuring existing authority for AI answer engines drove a blended average 1,352% increase in AI answer citations within 90 days (first-party, RankOSTM).

Roughly 67% of B2B buyers now prefer a rep-free buying experience; most of the decision happens through self-directed research before a vendor is contacted (Gartner).

Generative AI is now among the most-named B2B research sources, ahead of vendor websites and sales reps for many buyers (Forrester, The 2026 State of Business Buying).

~87% of U.S. businesses are invisible in AI-generated search results even when they rank on page one of Google (RankOSTM benchmark, NEWMEDIA.COM, first-party, 2025).

Integrated, customer-centered operating models deliver materially higher growth than channel-by-channel marketing (McKinsey & Company).

The decisive impressions now form upstream of sales, in research a vendor does not control.

Visibility in AI answers has become a standing growth metric, not an experiment. As Q4 budgets close and 2027 plans are set, AI visibility is the fastest-moving growth lever most B2B brands have not yet pulled.



Buying Has Gone Rep-Free and AI-Mediated

The defining shift in B2B is that the buyer now controls the journey. Gartner finds roughly two-thirds of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free experience, and Forrester's 2026 State of Business Buying places generative AI among the leading research sources buyers use. The practical consequence is that the decisive impressions, the shortlist a salesperson later inherits, are formed in self-directed and increasingly AI-mediated research that a vendor does not control through sales.

This does not mean sales no longer matters. It means the shortlist is often set before a rep is involved, so the brands that show up in self-directed and AI-mediated research are the ones that get the meeting. Demand generation, content, and authority now do work that used to belong to the first sales call, and the programs organized around that reality are the ones filling pipeline.



The AI Visibility Gap

If buyers research in AI, the question becomes whether a brand appears there. NEWMEDIA.COM's own RankOSTM benchmark found that approximately 87 percent of U.S. businesses do not appear in AI-generated search results even when they rank on the first page of Google. Ranking, in other words, is no longer the same as being found. Google's guidance confirms that inclusion in AI features is earned through the same fundamentals of helpful, well-structured content that support search, which means the gap is closeable, but only deliberately.

In NEWMEDIA.COM's client engagements, closing that gap is the fastest-moving lever, because most brands have never structured their existing authority for AI answer engines. Across its B2B engagements, NEWMEDIA.COM reports a blended average increase of 1,352 percent in AI answer citations within 90 days.



Integration Outgrows Fragmentation

The third finding is that how a program is organized matters as much as what is in it. McKinsey & Company links integrated, coordinated operating models to materially higher growth than fragmented ones, because disconnected channels duplicate effort and lose the buyer in the gaps between them. B2B growth behaves the same way: search, content, paid media, digital PR, and AI visibility compound when coordinated and compete when they are not.



What the Data Means for B2B Growth

Taken together, the findings describe a market that has moved faster than most marketing programs. Buying is self-directed and AI-mediated, so visibility in AI answers is now upstream of pipeline. Integration outperforms fragmentation, so a coordinated system beats a pile of tactics. And the AI visibility gap is wide, so the brands that close it first gain a durable advantage.

The organizations winning in 2026 treat growth as one measurable system, with AI visibility as a standing metric rather than an experiment. NEWMEDIA.COM applies this through RankOSTM, coordinating B2B growth, B2B and SaaS SEO, performance media, and AI search optimization into one program measured against pipeline and recommendation share of voice.



How Leading B2B Teams Are Responding

The programs adapting fastest share a pattern. They treat the website and its content as the top of the funnel rather than a brochure, because that is where self-directed research happens. They publish the kind of structured, substantive material that both buyers and AI systems can parse, and they measure whether that material is actually being surfaced in AI answers, not only whether it ranks. And they connect the channels that used to run in isolation, so a single view of the buyer carries from first research to closed pipeline.

The programs falling behind share a different pattern. They still optimize for rankings alone, still run paid media, content, and SEO as separate budgets with separate scorecards, and still treat AI visibility as a side experiment rather than a standing metric. The data suggests that gap widens over time, because authority in search and in AI compounds for the brands that build it consistently and decays for those that do not.



How to Measure B2B Growth in 2026

If the market has changed, so should the scorecard. The benchmark points to a short list of measures that reflect how buyers actually behave now:



AI recommendation share of voice: how often the brand appears when buyers ask AI assistants for providers in its category, tracked over time.

Pipeline attribution from self-directed research: the share of pipeline that originates before a sales conversation, and which content and queries produced it.

Integration coverage: whether search, content, paid media, digital PR, and AI visibility are coordinated against one plan or run as separate budgets.

Branded and category visibility across both Google and AI surfaces, not rankings alone. Conversion of self-directed visitors, since more of the decision now happens before a human touch.



Proof

The analysis is grounded in outcomes. A documented RankOSTM deployment includes scaling a B2B brand 22x year over year, from $1.2 million to $25 million in annual revenue, and NEWMEDIA.COM reports more than $3.5 billion in client revenue and enterprise value influenced across more than 4,500 engagements, with verified Clutch reviews citing leads up 91 percent and revenue up 43 percent. The throughline across those engagements is the same the benchmark describes: coordinate the channels, structure the authority for both search and AI, and measure against pipeline.



Why 2026 Rewards Moving First

The advantage in this market is not evenly available over time. Authority in search and in AI answers is cumulative: the brands that publish structured, credible material and earn consistent third-party validation become the sources that AI systems learn to trust and return, and that position is difficult for a late mover to dislodge. The 87 percent figure is therefore both a warning and an opening. It describes how many brands are absent today, which means the category shortlists that AI assistants are forming are still unsettled in most markets.

For a B2B company, the practical reading is that the cost of waiting is not static. Every quarter a competitor spends building coordinated authority and AI visibility is a quarter of compounding the late entrant has to overcome. The benchmark does not argue for doing everything at once; it argues for starting the one thing most programs have skipped, which is structuring existing authority so it is found in AI answers, and measuring it as a standing metric from that point forward.



Executive Commentary



Independent Recognition

NEWMEDIA.COM's standing is reinforced by verifiable third-party recognition:



Industry roundups: featured in independent B2B roundups, including businessabc's 12 Best Enterprise SEO Agencies and OutRanking's Top 10 AI SEO Providers for Enterprise.

Clutch: recognized as a Clutch Global leader for 2023, 2024, and 2025, with 5-star verified client reviews.

In the press: founder and CEO Steve Morris is quoted as a subject-matter expert in independent outlets including The New York Times, CIO, InfoWorld, Forbes, and CNET. Track record: more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across 50+ industries; more than $3.5 billion in client revenue and enterprise value influenced. Clients include Amtrak, Delta Air Lines, Ford, Kaiser Permanente, and Stanford University.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the state of B2B growth marketing in 2026?

The buying journey is self-directed and AI-mediated, integrated programs outgrow fragmented ones, and a large share of brands are invisible in AI answers. Growth now depends on coordinating channels toward pipeline and on AI visibility.

What percentage of businesses are invisible in AI search?

A RankOSTM benchmark by NEWMEDIA.COM found roughly 87 percent of U.S. businesses do not appear in AI-generated search results even when they rank on page one of Google.

How are B2B buyers researching vendors in 2026?

Mostly on their own and increasingly through AI. Gartner finds about two-thirds prefer a rep-free experience, and Forrester finds generative AI is now among the most-named research sources.

Does integrated marketing outperform fragmented marketing?

Yes. McKinsey and others link integrated, coordinated operating models to materially higher growth than fragmented, channel-by-channel approaches.



Related Resources

B2B growth marketing



B2B and SaaS SEO



AI search optimization (AEO/GEO)



proven SEO results



B2B PPC that fills pipeline





Sources



Gartner, B2B buyer surveys (2025-2026): rep-free buying preference.

Forrester, The 2026 State of Business Buying: generative AI as a leading research source.

McKinsey & Company, omnichannel and integrated-growth research.

Google Search Central, guidance on AI features and helpful content. RankOSTM AI Search Visibility Benchmark, NEWMEDIA.COM (first-party, 2025): ~87% invisible in AI results.



About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service web design, development, and digital marketing agency founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York City at One World Trade Center (285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500), with teams across North America. The agency has completed more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across more than 50 industries, spanning website design and development, ecommerce, search engine optimization, paid media, conversion rate optimization, digital PR, and AI search optimization. NEWMEDIA.COM is the creator of RankOSTM, an AI Visibility Operating System that works to influence how brands appear, are cited, and are recommended across Google, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. The company operates under the trademark We Scale Brands®.

For more information please visit: newmedia.com



# # #

Attachment

The State of B2B Growth Marketing as 2026 Closes: NEWMEDIA.COM RankOSTM

CONTACT: NEWMEDIA.COM One World Trade Center 285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500, New York, NY 10007 212-220-6200...