MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with robotic riveting cells that raise speed and precision, cut labor and errors, support flexible multi-material assembly, and enable real-time process tracking.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Riveting Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated riveting systems market is experiencing strong growth as automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturers invest in faster, more accurate, and highly efficient assembly technologies. The market is projected to increase from $3 billion in 2025 to $3.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for mass-production efficiency, expanding automotive manufacturing output, the development of aerospace assembly lines, increasing labor costs, and the adoption of mechanized fastening technologies. Automated riveting systems help manufacturers improve assembly speed, fastening consistency, and production quality while reducing dependence on manual processes.

The automated riveting systems market is forecast to reach $4.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026. Key growth drivers include the transition toward fully automated factories, increasing production of lightweight electric vehicles, aerospace modernization programs, demand for precision manufacturing, and continued investment in smart production infrastructure.

Major automated riveting systems market trends include the adoption of high-precision riveting for lightweight materials, increased use of high-speed riveting on production lines, and growing demand for multi-material joining across automotive and aerospace applications. Manufacturers are also deploying automated riveting equipment in large-scale production facilities to enhance joint consistency, structural durability, and operational efficiency.

Rising manufacturing automation is expected to remain a significant market catalyst. Automated riveting systems streamline assembly operations, deliver accurate and repeatable fastening, reduce labor requirements, and support faster production cycles. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to increase output, minimize production errors, and control operating costs.

According to the International Federation of Robotics' World Robotics 2024 report, the worldwide operational stock of industrial robots reached 4,281,585 units, an increase of 10% year over year. This expansion highlights the accelerating adoption of industrial automation and supports demand for integrated automated fastening and riveting technologies.

Product innovation is also shaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are developing robotic riveting cells designed to improve fastening speed, flexibility, and precision in composite component production. In March 2025, Belotti S.p.A. launched the Belotti Automatic Riveting Cell (ARC) for composite frames and components. The system combines a Comau six-axis anthropomorphic robot, a compact floating riveting head, four-position rotary tables, Siemens Sinumerik One CNC with Run MyRobot, and an automatic feeding system.

The Belotti ARC can process rivets and Time-Sert inserts with different diameters without requiring a head change. It also supports ISO programming and real-time process monitoring to enhance accuracy. The technology is suitable for automotive monocoques, doors, roofs, structural elements, aerospace wings, and other aircraft components, particularly where thin or delicate composite surfaces require precise fastening.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting innovation and market expansion. In March 2024, Heron Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd. acquired the business assets of AKH Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to expand Heron's product portfolio and strengthen its capabilities in flush self-pierce riveting. It also positions the company to address growing demand in the North American assembly market and provide more comprehensive joining solutions for automotive, appliance, and industrial customers.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automated riveting systems market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Hydraulic Riveting Systems; Pneumatic Riveting Systems; Electric Riveting Systems; Other Product Types

2) By Automation Level: Semi-Automatic; Fully Automatic

3) By Installation Type: Stand-Alone Systems; Integrated Production Line Systems

4) By Application: Aerospace; Automotive; Shipbuilding; Electronics; Construction; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs); Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Hydraulic Riveting Systems: High-Force Hydraulic Riveting Systems; Compact Hydraulic Riveting Systems; Multi-Station Hydraulic Riveting Systems; Custom Hydraulic Riveting Systems

2) By Pneumatic Riveting Systems: Air-Driven Pneumatic Riveting Systems; Portable Pneumatic Riveting Systems; High-Speed Pneumatic Riveting Systems; Multi-Tool Pneumatic Riveting Systems

3) By Electric Riveting Systems: Servo Motor Driven Electric Riveting Systems; Programmable Electric Riveting Systems; High-Precision Electric Riveting Systems; Robotic Electric Riveting Systems

4) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Riveting Systems; Manual Assisted Riveting Systems; Portable Battery-Operated Riveting Systems; Specialty Application Riveting Systems

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Automated Riveting Systems market report include:



ABB Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Grob-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

LISI Aerospace

Triumph Group Inc.

Comau S.p.A.

PennEngineering LLC

Broetje-Automation GmbH

MTorres

PaR Systems Inc.

Advanced Integration Technology Inc. (AIT)

Electroimpact Inc.

Chicago Rivet and Machine Co.

BalTec AG

SP Automation and Robotics

Strothmann Machines and Handling GmbH

Groupe Latecoere

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Rivetmach Machinery Industries Inc.

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