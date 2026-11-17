(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of November 2026 of $0.15417 per unit, representing $1.85 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on December 15, 2026 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2026.
About SmartCentres
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 201 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.2 billion in assets consisting of income producing value-oriented retail, purpose-built rental, first-class office and self-storage properties. SmartCentres owns 35.4 million square feet of leasable space with 98.2% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
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| Peter Slan
| Hammad Rawra
| Chief Financial Officer
| Investor Relations
| (905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
| (905) 326-6400 ext. 7166
| ...
| ...
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