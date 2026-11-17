MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-led pricing, predictive demand models, real-time discount and inventory monitoring, scenario simulations, automated markdowns and promotion analysis.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Markdown Risk Scoring Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global markdown risk scoring market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations adopt advanced analytics, automated monitoring and predictive modeling to improve risk management and decision-making. The market is expected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.1%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $3.74 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%.

Historical market growth has been influenced by inconsistent pricing strategies, limited access to real-time data analytics, low adoption of predictive modeling, reactive discounting practices and dependence on manual reporting and risk assessment. These operational challenges have increased demand for technology platforms capable of delivering timely insights, identifying potential exposure and supporting more consistent strategic decisions.

Growth during the forecast period will be supported by the adoption of artificial intelligence-powered pricing and risk tools, integration with enterprise software, real-time monitoring of discounts and inventory, and increased use of predictive analytics for demand and revenue optimization. Automated reporting systems and interactive dashboards are also expected to gain importance as businesses seek greater visibility into performance, risk levels and changing market conditions.

Key markdown risk scoring market trends include closer integration with pricing strategy platforms, real-time analysis of discount timing and depth, predictive modeling of demand and inventory patterns, and broader deployment of automated recommendation engines. Organizations are also placing greater emphasis on protecting brand value, improving profitability and reducing the financial impact of poorly timed or excessive markdown activity.

The growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks is contributing to market demand. As digital operations expand, organizations require systematic methods for assessing vulnerabilities, prioritizing potential threats and strengthening defensive measures. Advanced risk scoring capabilities help businesses establish proactive controls and respond more effectively to complex digital risks. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of cybercrime complaints reached 859,532 in 2024, while reported losses exceeded $16.6 billion, a 33% increase from 2023. This escalation highlights the need for more robust analytics and risk assessment solutions.

Increasing cloud computing adoption is another important growth driver for the markdown risk scoring market. Cloud-based infrastructure provides scalable storage, real-time data processing and access to advanced analytics capabilities. These features allow organizations to collect and analyze large volumes of pricing, inventory and operational data while supporting faster identification of emerging risks. The 2024 ABA Legal Technology Survey Report found that approximately 75% of attorneys used cloud computing for work-related activities, compared with 69% in 2023 and about 70% in 2022, demonstrating the continued transition toward cloud-enabled business systems.

The shift toward hybrid and remote work is also strengthening demand for centralized risk assessment and monitoring solutions. Distributed operations require businesses to maintain consistent performance, compliance and security across remote and on-site teams. Markdown risk scoring platforms can support these requirements by providing shared analytics, standardized evaluation processes and real-time access to risk information. Data from the UK Office for National Statistics showed that, between September 2022 and January 2023, 16% of employed adults worked exclusively from home and 28% followed a hybrid work model.

North America was the largest region in the markdown risk scoring market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Retail; Government; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Risk Assessment And Scoring Software; Portfolio Analysis Software; Predictive Analytics And Modeling Software; Reporting And Dashboard Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services; Consulting And Advisory Services; Training And Education Services; Maintenance And Support Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Markdown Risk Scoring market report include:



International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Fiserv Inc.

S&P Global Inc.

Experian plc

Moody's Analytics Inc.

Equifax Inc.

AcuityTec Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

TransUnion LLC

SAS Institute Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Pegasystems Inc.

NICE Actimize

Riskified Inc.

Provenir Inc.

Zest AI

Actico GmbH Trusting Social.

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