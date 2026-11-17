MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Donaldson, NORMA Group, Ideal Clamp Products, Magtech Industrial Equipments and Clampco Products. Profile covers high-temp V-band flange products, applications, regions and growth drivers.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-Temp V-Band Flange Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-temp V-band flange market is experiencing rapid expansion, supported by rising demand across automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, marine, and industrial applications. The market grew from $2.36 billion in 2025 to an estimated $2.60 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Historical growth has been driven by increased automotive and aerospace production, wider adoption of stainless steel and aluminum flanges, demand for leak-proof exhaust connections, expanding industrial and marine uses, and growth in aftermarket flange replacement.

Looking ahead, the high-temp V-band flange market is forecast to reach $3.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. Key factors supporting this outlook include the adoption of titanium and Inconel flanges for high-temperature environments, growth in electric mobility and high-performance vehicles, and increasing demand for quick-release and self-locking mechanisms. Greater manufacturing automation and the expansion of custom-engineered flange solutions for specialized operating requirements are also expected to strengthen market growth.

Advanced materials are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek components capable of maintaining reliable performance under extreme heat, pressure, and vibration. Titanium and Inconel V-band flanges offer strong temperature resistance and durability, making them suitable for demanding exhaust, turbocharger, aerospace, and industrial systems. At the same time, quick-release and self-locking V-band flange designs are gaining traction because they can improve installation efficiency, simplify maintenance, and support secure connections in critical applications.

Rising commercial vehicle production is a major growth driver for the high-temp V-band flange market. Expanding logistics, transportation, and e-commerce activity is increasing demand for trucks, vans, and other commercial fleets. High-temp V-band flanges support these vehicles by providing durable, temperature-resistant exhaust connections that can improve system efficiency, limit leakage, reduce maintenance requirements, and withstand heavy-duty operating conditions. According to data reported by the Serbian Association of Vehicle and Parts Importers in April 2024, global production of cars and light commercial vehicles increased from 84,830,376 units in 2022 to approximately 93,546,599 units in 2023. This increase included 67,133,570 passenger vehicles and reflects broader momentum in vehicle manufacturing.

Investment in oil and gas infrastructure is also contributing to demand for high-temperature V-band flange systems. Growing energy consumption is encouraging the development, modernization, and maintenance of production facilities, pipelines, refineries, storage assets, and transportation networks. High-temp V-band flanges are used in demanding oil and gas environments where connections must withstand elevated temperatures and pressures while supporting operational efficiency and reliability. In June 2025, the Alberta Energy Regulator reported that base-case capital spending in the oil and gas sector reached $13.32 billion, an increase of 7.4% compared with 2024.

Industrial automation represents another important opportunity for the high-temp V-band flange industry. Manufacturers are increasing their use of automated equipment to address labor costs, improve productivity, and maintain consistent production quality. Reliable, leak-resistant flange connections are essential for automated manufacturing systems operating in high-temperature environments. According to the International Federation of Robotics' World Robotics 2024 report, the global operational stock of industrial robots reached 4,281,585 units, up 10% year over year. Annual robot installations also exceeded 500,000 units for the third consecutive year, highlighting the continued expansion of automated production environments.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for high-temp V-band flanges in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Its position is supported by strong automotive and industrial production, infrastructure investment, and expanding aerospace and energy sectors. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Standard V-Band Flanges; Self-Locking V-Band Flanges; Quick-Release V-Band Flanges; Custom Engineered Flanges

2) By Material Type: Stainless Steel; Inconel; Titanium; Aluminum

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail

4) By Application: Automotive; Aerospace; Industrial; Marine; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers; Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Standard V-Band Flanges: Male Female Interlocking Flanges; Weld On V Band Flanges; Flat Face V Band Flanges; Lap Joint V Band Flanges; Heavy Duty Exhaust Flanges

2) By Self-Locking V-Band Flanges: Internal Locking Mechanism Flanges; Bolt Secured Locking Flanges; Safety Wire Locking Flanges; High Pressure Locking Flanges; Vibration Resistant Locking Flanges

3) By Quick-Release V-Band Flanges: Single Bolt Quick Release Flanges; Hinged Clamp Quick Release Flanges; Tool Free Release Flanges; Lightweight Racing Quick Release Flanges; High Temperature Quick Disconnect Flanges

4) By Custom Engineered Flanges: Titanium Custom Machined Flanges; Inconel High Temperature Flanges; Large Diameter Custom Flanges; Precision Machined Turbocharger Flanges; Application Specific Engineered Flanges

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this High-Temp V-Band Flange market report include:



Donaldson Company Inc.

Norma Group SE

Ideal Clamp Products Inc.

Magtech Industrial Equipments

Clampco Products Inc.

Caillau SAS

Teconnex Ltd.

Woolf Aircraft Products Inc.

National Utilities Company

Murray Corporation

Invicta India Private Limited

Aero Exhaust Inc

Good Fabrications Limited

Cone Engineering Inc

Jolly Clamps Private Limited

Jupiter Industrial Works

Prospect Engineering Works

Tianjin Techi Industry Co Ltd

Ticon Industries Inc Vibrant Performance Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900