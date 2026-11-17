MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, as the inaugural recipient of the Impact Award for Disability Research. This new national honour recognizes mid- to senior-career investigators whose work is producing meaningful, measurable improvements in the lives of people with physical and sensory disabilities.

The annual award includes a $100,000 personal prize presented directly to the recipient in recognition of research excellence and its demonstrated impact. The prize is not tied to research grants or institutional funding and may be used at the recipient's discretion.

Dr. Davies has been selected for her work on the Building and Designing Assistive Technology (BDAT) Lab, which includes the Building Better Together library, an open-source collection of assistive technology devices.

“I seek to raise awareness and inspire young people to engage in work that helps persons with disabilities, who will in turn lead others to do the same,” said Dr. Davies.“Building Better Together allows students in engineering and occupational therapy to share a common goal of designing assistive technology for community clients. Over the past decade, 1,300 students have learned from persons with disabilities how to co-design devices that improve their quality of life. During annual co-creation workshops 'When People Talk, Listen Completely,' we listen to the voices of persons who are non-speaking, allowing them to guide our research. I am privileged to have advisors, collaborators, students, and friends who continue to teach me how to engage with them respectfully.”

“Research changes lives, but too often the people behind important advances in disability research do not receive the recognition they deserve,” said The Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founder and Chair of CFPDP.“We established this award to change that. I am delighted to congratulate Dr. Davies as our inaugural recipient and to recognize the difference this work is making for people with physical or sensory disabilities.”





Dr. Claire Davies

The inaugural recipient was chosen by an independent national selection board of 10 leaders with expertise spanning disability research, healthcare, academia, the disability sector and Paralympic sport. Together, they bring extensive experience evaluating research excellence, innovation and real-world impact.

The award is co-chaired by Dr. Tom Chau, Senior Scientist at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and Professor at the University of Toronto, and Kris Shah, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Baylis Medical Technologies.

“The quality of nominations we received speaks to the extraordinary calibre of disability research being conducted across Canada,” said Dr. Chau.“Dr. Davies is a deserving first recipient whose impact reflects exactly what we hoped to recognize when this award was established.”

The Impact Award for Disability Research was launched to raise the national profile of disability research and recognize the important contributions that Canadian investigators are making to accessibility, independence, health outcomes and quality of life. It also seeks to foster greater collaboration between researchers, healthcare professionals, industry leaders, policymakers and the disability community.

Dr. Davies will officially receive the inaugural Impact Award for Disability Research at CFPDP's 43rd Annual Great Valentine Gala on February 13, 2027, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

About the Impact Award for Disability Research

Established by Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP), the Impact Award for Disability Research recognizes mid- to senior-career Canadian researchers whose work has produced measurable improvements in accessibility, inclusion, independence, health outcomes, participation and quality of life for people with physical and sensory disabilities. Presented annually, the award includes a $100,000 personal prize awarded directly to the recipient and national recognition for research excellence and impact. Learn more at iadr.cfpdp.com.

About Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons

Founded in 1984, Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) seeks to emphasize a person's abilities - rather than disabilities - and to recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with disabilities. Over more than four decades, CFPDP has established, led and supported numerous initiatives that promote accessibility, inclusion and opportunity, including Canadian Helen Keller Centre, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame, A Seat at the Table and a growing network of endowment funds supporting students with disabilities at post-secondary institutions across Canada. Together with its partners, CFPDP has raised more than $85 million to support these and other initiatives. Learn more at cfpdp.com.

Further Information / Media Requests:

George Przybylowski

Board Director

Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons

(416) 760-7351

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Jean Pickering

Project Director - Impact Award for Disability Research

Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons

(416) 760-7351

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