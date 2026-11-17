Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Universal Quick Disconnect Coupling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global universal quick disconnect coupling market is experiencing rapid growth as industrial automation, advanced cooling infrastructure, and efficient fluid transfer systems gain wider adoption. The market is projected to increase from $1 billion in 2025 to $1.1 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This expansion reflects rising demand for reliable hydraulic and pneumatic connections across manufacturing, data centers, industrial equipment, and other performance-critical applications.

Historic market growth has been supported by the expansion of industrial automation and manufacturing activity, along with increasing investment in systems that simplify equipment maintenance. Greater emphasis on workplace safety, leak prevention, and operational continuity has also encouraged the adoption of quick disconnect coupling technologies. In addition, the expansion of liquid cooling infrastructure in data centers has created new opportunities for coupling solutions that provide secure, efficient, and non-spill connectivity.

The universal quick disconnect coupling market is forecast to reach $1.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by investments in smart manufacturing, connected industrial systems, high-performance computing, and automated production technologies. Demand is also increasing for lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials that can support energy-efficient, low-maintenance fluid transfer systems in challenging operating environments.

Key universal quick disconnect coupling market trends include the growing use of leak-proof dry-break couplings, corrosion-resistant components, and high-pressure hydraulic coupling systems. Lightweight polymer and composite couplings are gaining attention for efficient fluid handling, while safety-lock pneumatic couplings are increasingly being deployed to reduce leakage risks and operational downtime. These product developments are helping industrial operators improve equipment reliability, simplify maintenance, and maintain consistent system performance.

Rising industrial automation remains a significant market growth driver. Manufacturers are integrating robotics, intelligent controls, and automated equipment into production lines to improve efficiency, reduce labor dependency, and maintain consistent output. These systems rely on dependable fluid transfer components to support uninterrupted hydraulic and pneumatic operations. According to the International Federation of Robotics, global industrial robot installations totaled 541,302 units in 2023, marking the third consecutive year in which installations remained above the half-million-unit level. Continued investment in robotics is expected to strengthen demand for fast, secure, and durable coupling solutions.

Product innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In September 2025, Parker Hannifin Corporation launched universal quick disconnect couplings developed for liquid cooling applications. The products deliver non-spill performance, facilitate efficient thermal management in electronics and data centers, and enable faster maintenance without coolant leakage. Such advancements address the growing thermal management requirements of high-performance computing systems and increasingly dense data center infrastructure.

Strategic partnerships are further supporting innovation in liquid cooling connectivity. In June 2024, Danfoss partnered with NVIDIA Corporation to support efficient, reliable, and scalable cooling connections for next-generation artificial intelligence and data center systems. The collaboration is focused on integrating Danfoss universal quick disconnect coupling technologies into NVIDIA's high-performance computing infrastructure, with the goal of improving thermal management, energy efficiency, and overall system reliability.

North America was the largest region in the universal quick disconnect coupling market in 2025, supported by established manufacturing operations, advanced data center infrastructure, and strong adoption of automation technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Fixed Or Rigid Couplings; Hydraulic Couplings; Pneumatic Couplings; Push-To-Connect Or Dry-Break; Standard Or Specialty Couplings

2) By Pressure Rating: Low Pressure (Up to 1,000 psi); Medium Pressure (1,000-5,000 psi); High Pressure (Above 5,000 psi)

3) By Material: Steel; Brass; Aluminum; Polymer; Carbon Fiber Reinforced; Composite

4) By Vertical: Data Center; High-Performance Computing; Liquid Cooling; Information Technology And Electronics Cooling; Energy Storage; Industrial Automation

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Or Rigid Couplings: Threaded Rigid Couplings; Flanged Rigid Couplings; Welded Rigid Couplings; Sleeve Type Rigid Couplings; Clamp Style Rigid Couplings

2) By Hydraulic Couplings: High-Pressure Hydraulic Couplings; Low-Pressure Hydraulic Couplings; Flat Face Hydraulic Couplings; Screw Type Hydraulic Couplings; Ball Lock Hydraulic Couplings

3) By Pneumatic Couplings: Industrial Pneumatic Couplings; Automotive Pneumatic Couplings; High Flow Pneumatic Couplings; Safety Lock Pneumatic Couplings; Quick Release Pneumatic Couplings

4) By Push To Connect Or Dry Break: Push To Connect Fittings; Dry Break Fluid Couplings; Non Spill Quick Couplings; Flush Face Dry Break Couplings; Self Sealing Quick Couplings

5) By Standard Or Specialty Couplings: General Purpose Standard Couplings; Corrosion-Resistant Specialty Couplings; High Temperature Specialty Couplings; Food Grade Specialty Couplings; Chemical Resistant Specialty Couplings

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

