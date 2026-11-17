MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) District leaders to demonstrate how wearable panic buttons, visitor management technology, and coordinated emergency response are helping protect students and staff.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albuquerque Public Schools (APS), New Mexico's largest school district, is strengthening school safety with visitor management technology that streamlines check-in and improves visibility into who is on campus. The investment is part of APS's comprehensive approach to safety, combining prevention, preparedness, technology, and community partnerships to protect students and staff across 142 schools.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, APS will welcome local media to Cibola High School for a firsthand look at its CENTEGIX ® Visitor Management technology and CrisisAlertTM wearable safety system, demonstrating how these solutions support everyday safety and emergency preparedness.

“Our responsibility is to create an environment where students can focus on learning and our staff feel supported,” said Dr. Antonio Gonzales, Deputy Superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools.“By giving staff a simple way to request help immediately and strengthening how we manage visitors across our schools, we're building on a culture of safety that supports our entire school community.”

Through CENTEGIX Visitor Management, APS is streamlining visitor check-in, maintaining visibility of who is on campus, and better managing access to school facilities.

APS also uses CENTEGIX CrisisAlert TM wearable panic buttons, enabling employees to discreetly request assistance from anywhere on campus while providing responders with precise incident location information. During the 2025–26 school year, APS recorded more than 4,100 alerts, with nearly 96% involving everyday requests for staff assistance. More than 3,200 alerts involved student behavior or students leaving supervised areas.

This technology complements APS's existing safety procedures, staff training, and coordination with emergency response personnel, supporting responses to everyday behavioral and medical incidents as well as campus-wide threats.

School Safety in Action: Nov. 18 Demonstration

APS leaders will share their safety priorities and demonstrate CrisisAlert and Visitor Management on Nov. 18. Local media will have opportunities to speak with district leadership, school personnel, and safety representatives about how these tools support their work.

“School safety is about more than preparing for extreme events. It's about making sure staff have the support they need in the everyday moments,” said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.“Albuquerque Public Schools recognizes that safety is foundational to a strong learning environment. By connecting visitor management, wearable safety technology, and coordinated response, APS is giving educators and staff the tools to act with confidence, knowing support is within reach when they need it.”

To learn more about how CENTEGIX can help you build a comprehensive safety strategy, visit .

About Albuquerque Public Schools

Albuquerque Public Schools is the largest of New Mexico's school districts, serving about a fourth of the state's public school students in 142 schools scattered across 1,200 square miles.

About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® brings together solutions for daily safety operations and emergency management, from CrisisAlertTM wearable safety technology, visitor management and locating, student movement, and communications to digital mapping, alert activated video, and reunification. Together, these solutions help organizations manage safety in every moment of every day, from behavioral and medical incidents to campus-wide threats. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Robb Monkman

Chief Marketing Officer, CENTEGIX

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