MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Completes Azure Energy Acquisition and Begins Strategic Restructuring

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME ), a diversified holding company that owns and operates Azure Energy (“Azure”), a strategic advisor to renewable power plant developers, and SemiCab Holdings, an AI-enabled logistics technology company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

CEO Commentary

“The third quarter was a pivotal period for Algorhythm as we completed the acquisition of Azure Energy and entered the renewable power infrastructure space,” said Greg Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings.“We want to emphasize to investors that the Company's historical results were driven mainly by our transportation business in India, which has generated operating losses. We are taking significant steps to reduce expenses and move away from unprofitable operations. We have stopped funding our transportation business in India and are focusing our investment on activities with the clearest path to high-margin returns. With the acquisition of the Azure business, a strategic advisor to developers of renewable power infrastructure, we have entered the U.S. power infrastructure market. We believe these actions will position the Company to deliver improved shareholder value going forward.”

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights



Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 increased approximately 20% to $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 increased by approximately $4.5 million to $7.5 million from $3.0 million over the same period last year.

Total assets increased to $25.2 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.7 million at December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting the Azure Energy acquisition.

Stockholders' equity improved to $5.6 million at September 30, 2026, compared to a deficit of $1.9 million at December 31, 2025. Cash and restricted cash totaled approximately $2.9 million as of September 30, 2026.



Q3 2026 Business Highlights

During the quarter, the Company:



Completed the strategic acquisition of substantially all assets and certain liabilities of the Azure Energy business on September 15, 2026, establishing renewable power infrastructure development advisory services as a second operating segment.

Ceased funding the operations of SMCB Solutions Private Limited (“SMCB”), the India-based logistics subsidiary within SemiCab that was generating substantial negative cash flows, in furtherance of the Company's strategic plan to reduce or eliminate unprofitable operations. The Company continues to evaluate it's operating structure, capital allocation priorities and strategic alternatives to prioritize investments in businesses that provide opportunities to generate positive cash flow for the Company while reducing expenditures in underperforming operations.



About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with two businesses: Azure Energy and SemiCab Holdings.

Azure Energy provides strategic and technical advisory services for renewable biomass power generation infrastructure. It helps its customers develop bankable, firm-capacity renewable energy infrastructure that converts biomass into clean, dispatchable power for data center and large industrial off-take markets. For additional information, please go to: .

SemiCab is an AI technology company that has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. For additional information, please go to: .

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation, Algorhythm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.