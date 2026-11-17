MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company adds more than 3 million acres in 16 months across soil carbon measurement and row-crop agronomy services

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthOptics, a soil intelligence company, today announced it has measured more than 8 million acres of agricultural land. The milestone includes more than 3 million acres added since July 2025, spanning soil carbon, biology, nutrients, and compaction. Those acres continue to grow the world's largest soil metagenomic database and its largest measured soil carbon library.

EarthOptics serves farmers, ranchers, and their advisors through its agricultural retailer and dealer network, as well as agricultural enterprises and carbon project developers. Its services help customers understand soil conditions, guide management decisions, and document soil carbon. Section 180 work is one of its fastest-growing services: qualifying landowners and their tax advisors use EarthOptics nutrient measurements to evaluate potential deductions under Section 180 of the Internal Revenue Code.

"Eight million acres tells us the market has moved past asking whether soil should be measured using next-generation technologies. Now it wants to know how fast and how accurately we can do it," said Lars Dyrud, CEO of EarthOptics. "Our customers need reliable and quantifiable information about soil. Our focus is making that information accessible and useful across more acres."

Measured and modeled, not modeled alone

EarthOptics combines in-field sampling, proprietary sensing, and lab analysis with predictive models. The models fill in the field between sample points. Direct measurement keeps them grounded in what is actually in the soil, on row-crop fields and rangeland alike.



Soil carbon: TruCarbonTM measures soil carbon stocks on cropland and rangeland for growers, landowners, and project developers pursuing carbon programs. Because results rest on field measurements, uncertainty deductions stay low, so more of the measured carbon can count. Agricultural enterprises also use these measurements to set baselines, track change, and document outcomes for Scope 3 and carbon insetting programs. Soil biology, nutrients and compaction: TruBioTM maps soil biology, TruNutrientTM maps nutrients at sub-field resolution, and TruTillTM maps compaction. Growers, ranchers and their advisors use EarthOptics maps to make input, grazing, and land management decisions zone by zone.



The scale also builds on itself. EarthOptics rebuilds its biological database and benchmarks every year from thousands of commercial samples. Each season's acres make the next season's results sharper for every customer.

EarthOptics is also connecting its soil data with other agricultural technologies. Its recently announced partnerships with Nofence, on precision livestock and grazing management, and Cquester, on trusted soil carbon measurement at scale, are early examples.

A growing global footprint

While most of the 8 million acres are in North America, mainly in the United States, where EarthOptics has measured soil in 49 states, the total also includes acres in South America, Europe, and Australia. Since 2023, EarthOptics has worked with producers in these countries to make biological applications more targeted and easier to measure. Currently, EarthOptics is running its first field trial with Väderstad in Sweden and plans to expand commercial operations across Europe in 2027.

To learn more about EarthOptics soil intelligence services, visit Earthoptics.com.

About EarthOptics

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, EarthOptics harnesses advances in soil-sensing technologies, genomics, and data science to provide farmers and ranchers with deep, actionable insights into their soil's chemical, physical, and biological properties. By blending cutting-edge laboratory analysis with industry-leading field-based sensors, we deliver powerful predictive insights that enable producers to optimize input use, improve soil health, increase yields, and unlock new opportunities in sustainable agriculture. EarthOptics is also the leading carbon measurement company in the U.S., supporting carbon market growth with accurate, verifiable soil data. The company has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Raleigh, North Carolina; Emeryville, California; and Arlington, Virginia, with laboratories in Emeryville, California, and Raleigh, North Carolina. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media contact Natalie McCracken, VP of Marketing, EarthOptics...