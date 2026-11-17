MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Wall Street Investor on behalf of Tactical Resources Corp.

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - The United States mines rare earths, but it still buys most of the refined material it uses. According to the U.S. Geological Survey's Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, U.S. mines produced an estimated 51,000 metric tons of rare earth oxide in 2025, yet net import reliance for rare earth compounds and metals rose to an estimated 67% of apparent consumption, up from 53% in 2024. China supplied 71% of U.S. imports of rare earth compounds and metals from 2021 through 2024, and for heavy rare earths, USGS lists net import reliance at 100%. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Tactical Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: TREO), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX, NYSE: HBM), Trekor Metals Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO).

The Gap Sits Between the Mine and the Metal

The same USGS report lists the United States as a net exporter of rare earth mineral concentrates, The import reliance figures above apply to rare earth compounds and metals, the products of the separation and refining steps that follow mining.

Washington has set a date that reaches back to the mine. Under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement clause 252.225-7052, effective January 1, 2027, the restriction on neodymium-iron-boron magnets covers the entire supply chain from mining of neodymium, iron and boron through production of finished magnets. An executive order signed July 20, 2026 directs the Secretary of War to cease granting waivers under 10 U.S.C. 4872(c)(1) as of that date.

Overseas, China's Ministry of Commerce announced on November 9 that its suspension of the export controls it introduced in October 2025 would run to January 10, 2027, according to trade press reports, while its April 2025 controls on seven rare earths, including yttrium, remain in place. Texas has also moved: in May, the Governor's office announced a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant for a rare earth project at Round Top in Hudspeth County, which it describes as holding an estimated one billion tons of material and 15 of the 17 rare earth elements. A Research and Markets report released on GlobeNewswire values the rare earth metals market at $18.2 billion in 2024 and projects it to reach $36.7 billion by 2034, a 7.6% compound annual growth rate.

Tactical Resources Outlines Peak Project Work Program Through 2027



Work program at the Peak Project in Hudspeth County, Texas, for the balance of 2026 and through 2027.

Phase 1 metallurgical results, focused on extraction of rare earth elements plus yttrium (REE+Y) and lithium, expected to be announced in the near term.

Plans to advance work toward a mineral resource estimate for the pre-crushed fines stockpiles.

Plans to generate bulk pregnant leach solution (PLS) and conduct PLS treatment and purification studies. Permitting roadmap planned for local, state and federal requirements for future critical metal extraction and processing.



Tactical Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: TREO), a U.S.-focused rare earth elements company, began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 20, 2026, following its business combination with Plum Acquisition Corp. III. The company's Peak Project centers on pre-crushed fines produced by two decades of railway ballast crushing at the Sierra Blanca Quarry in Hudspeth County, Texas. In its September 22 project update, the company described approximately four million tons of this material stockpiled on surface, and said that in April 2026 it entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement converting approximately 1.5 million tons of it into secured ownership.

Tactical has now outlined its work program for the balance of 2026 and through 2027, with scope and timing subject to Phase 1 findings, funding, technical review and applicable approvals. The company expects to announce Phase 1 metallurgical results, focused on REE+Y and lithium extraction, in the near term. That work builds on previously announced sample characterization, column leach testing, bottle roll leach testing and permeability testing, and the company says the core focus of that work was to assess the potential amenability of the Peak Project material to heap leach processing techniques.

The program covers five areas. In exploration and geology, Tactical plans to build the data needed for a mineral resource estimate for the pre-crushed fines stockpiles; no mineral resource has been estimated to date. In metallurgy, it plans to generate bulk pregnant leach solution, the liquid containing a blend of REE+Y metals dissolved during leaching, for PLS treatment and purification studies intended to evaluate how the solution could be processed toward a saleable product. The company also plans a permitting roadmap covering local, state and federal requirements for future critical metal extraction and processing, in addition to the quarry's in-place and active permits, along with preliminary site layouts and initial three-dimensional models.

On government engagement, Tactical plans to advance discussions with local, state and federal stakeholders, supported by Special Advisor P. Lourcey Sams, whose appointment the company announced on September 29, 2026 and whom it identifies as Chairman of the Pecos River Commission.

“Peak's potential starts with material that has already been mined, crushed and stockpiled. Our next step is to connect the work on extraction with treatment and purification of the resulting solution. At the same time, we plan to advance resource definition and establish the permitting and engineering requirements for downstream processing. Phase 1 results will help us set those priorities,” said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of Tactical.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) reported third-quarter 2026 net income attributable to common stock of $1.2 billion, $0.81 per share, and consolidated sales of 749 million pounds of copper, 105 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum. The company said it is incorporating new applications, technologies and data analytics into its leaching processes across its U.S. and South America operations, and said these initiatives have the potential to contribute to additions in recoverable copper in leach stockpiles.

“The Freeport team delivered strong financial results in the third quarter and achieved several important milestones to drive value and support future growth. We made continued steady progress with our Grasberg ramp-up and advanced innovative leach and technology initiatives in our Americas business to enhance performance and growth options,” said Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), headquartered in Irving, Texas, reported third-quarter 2026 sales and revenues of $20.7 billion, a 17% increase from $17.6 billion a year earlier, and profit per share of $7.13. Sales in its Resource Industries segment rose 15% to $4.615 billion.

“Our third-quarter results reflect the durability of our end markets, with strong order rates and a record backlog,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed.“Our team continues to execute our strategic priorities in a dynamic environment, positioning us for a strong year while delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX, NYSE: HBM) reported record quarterly revenue of $765.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, with copper production of 30,152 tonnes and gold production of 69,513 ounces. Following the quarter, Hudbay and Mitsubishi reached a final investment decision on Copper World, which the company says will be one of the largest open-pit copper mines in the United States and is anticipated to increase its consolidated annual copper production to approximately 250,000 tonnes.

“Following the quarter, Hudbay and Mitsubishi achieved a significant milestone with the final investment decision at Copper World, one of the best copper growth projects in the Americas, offering some of the highest copper grades, lowest cash costs and favourable capital intensity,” said Peter Kukielski, Chief Executive Officer.

Trekor Metals Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO), formerly Taseko Mines, reported that its Florence Copper operation in Arizona produced 7.0 million pounds of copper cathode in the third quarter. Florence is an in-situ copper recovery operation designed to produce LME Grade A copper cathode without conventional open-pit mining methods or major surface disturbance.

“Another solid production quarter at Gibraltar, and continued strength in copper prices drove excellent financial performance in the quarter. Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter both surpassed any previous quarter in our history. We're looking forward to continued improvement as Florence Copper ramps-up to its production capacity over the coming months,” said Stuart McDonald, President & CEO of Trekor.

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Article Source: Tactical Resources Corp. news release dated November 17, 2026, and earlier Company news releases dated August 20, September 22 and September 29, 2026.

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