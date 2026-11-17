

More than 75% of homes in community now have access to Kinetic's multi-gig, next-generation internet 7,500 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading insurgent residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Campbellsville is officially recognized as a Kinetic “Gig-Ready Community,” meaning more than 75% of the area's homes now have access to Kinetic's high-speed, next-generation internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community's digital infrastructure and provides many residents with award-winning technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“My internet performance has never been better, and as long as I receive the same great service, I will continue to be a customer,” said Kobe Howell, a Kinetic customer in Kentucky.

To date, more than 7,500 homes in Campbellsville have access to Kinetic's future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming and telehealth. According to Ookla's H1 2026 Speedtest, Kinetic delivers the“most responsive internet” in Campbellsville.

Kinetic's continued investment in the community's fiber-optic network is providing fast and reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:



213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment 14-17% potential increase in home values



“From education and healthcare to remote work and entertainment, fiber internet connects people to things that matter most in today's digital world,” said Susan Schraibman, Kinetic's state operations president.“We're committed to expanding our network and creating more Gig-Ready communities like Campbellsville because we know the more residents who have access to high-speed connectivity, the more opportunities they have to grow, compete, and thrive.”

Kinetic has been a long-term partner to Campbellsville and many other communities across the Commonwealth. Kinetic was recently named CNET's“2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider,” and the company's continued local investment in Kentucky builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit .



About Kinetic: Named the Telecommunications Company of the Year in 2026 (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

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*Based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.