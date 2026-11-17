

More than 75% of area homes now have access to Kinetic's multi-gig fiber internet 1,500 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming

PRAGUE, Okla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading insurgent residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Prague is officially recognized as a Kinetic “Gig-Ready Community,” meaning more than 75% of the area's homes now have access to Kinetic's high-speed fiber internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community's digital infrastructure and provides many residents with award-winning technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“Kinetic has great speeds and great prices,” said Ashley Davis, a Kinetic customer in Oklahoma.

To date, more than 1,500 homes in Prague have access to Kinetic's future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming and telehealth.

Kinetic's continued investment in the community's fiber-optic network is providing fast and reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:



213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment 14-17% potential increase in home values



“Fast, dependable fiber connectivity has become essential to everyday life, from how people work and learn to how they access care, run businesses and stay connected,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic's state operations president.“That's why we continue investing in our network and expanding Gig-Ready communities like Prague, helping more residents and businesses tap into greater opportunity, support local growth and fully participate in today's digital economy.”

Kinetic, named CNET's“2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider," has been a long-term partner to Prague and many other communities across Oklahoma. The company's continued local investment in the state builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit .



About Kinetic: Named the Telecommunications Company of the Year in 2026 (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

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