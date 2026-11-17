MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 254.41 Billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 306.13 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 3.8% from 2026 to 2031

Largest region: Asia Pacific

Leading service type: Testing

Fastest-growing Application: Consumer Goods & Retail

Report scope: 250 market data tables, 70 figures, 550 pages Key players: SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and TÜV Rheinland (Germany).

Why This Market Matters

Almost everything people buy, drive, eat, or rely on has passed through someone's lab, inspection checklist, or certification audit before it reached them. TIC providers are the independent referees that confirm a battery will not overheat, a pipeline is not corroding, a medical device meets regulatory standards, and a food shipment is safe to cross a border. As supply chains stretch across more countries, counterfeit goods multiply, and regulators tighten rules on safety, emissions, and sustainability claims, that verification role is becoming more valuable rather than less. It is also changing: AI-enabled inspection, remote audits, and blockchain-based traceability are replacing some manual checks, and demand for ESG and net-zero verification is opening a new category of work. That makes the TIC market a steady indicator of how seriously industries and governments are treating quality, safety, and trust in global trade.

Market Overview

The TIC market comprises organizations and service providers that evaluate the quality, safety, compliance, and performance of products, processes, and systems across industries. These services are delivered by testing laboratories, inspection agencies, certification bodies, and conformity assessment entities that conduct evaluations, inspections, and audits to confirm adherence to regulatory standards, industry requirements, and customer specifications. Other services include verification, validation, auditing, consulting, technical assistance, training, environmental quality assessment, safety and health evaluation, asset integrity management, and project management. The market is segmented by source (in-house, outsourced), service type (testing, inspection, certification, others), and application (consumer goods & retail, agriculture & food, chemicals, construction & infrastructure, energy & power, industrial & manufacturing, medical & life sciences, mining, oil & gas & petroleum, public sector, automotive, aerospace, marine, rail, supply chain & logistics, IT & telecom, and sports & entertainment), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, including country-level analysis across 34 countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, rising adoption of connected technologies in manufacturing is a primary driver of the market, as the integration of IoT, AI, and automation is changing quality assurance and compliance procedures by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven inspections, which in turn raises demand for sophisticated TIC solutions that confirm product reliability in intelligent manufacturing environments. Enforcement of stringent guidelines, expansion of consumer markets in developing countries, and the spread of counterfeit and fraudulent products are also cited as drivers. Analysts see the global emphasis on achieving net-zero emissions as a major opportunity, as industries seek verification, auditing, and certification for ESG compliance, renewable energy, and carbon footprint reduction, with TIC companies playing a vital role in validating green claims and supporting transparent sustainability reporting; implementation of Industry 4.0 is a further opportunity. At the same time, the lack of uniformity in global TIC standards and the high cost of TIC services remain significant restraints, as varying regional regulations lead to duplicated testing and longer approval times, which limits accessibility, especially for SMEs. Disrupted supply chains due to geopolitical tensions are also flagged as a key challenge, as trade restrictions and certification delays have increased uncertainty for TIC providers, who are responding with remote auditing, digital inspection platforms, and regional diversification.

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Segment Analysis

By Source: The in-house segment holds the larger market share, as many large enterprises prefer to maintain internal testing and compliance departments for better quality control, data confidentiality, and faster turnaround. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and energy depend on in-house TIC capabilities to meet internal standards and protect proprietary technologies. Outsourced TIC services continue to gain ground as industries seek third-party expertise for compliance, cost efficiency, and global accreditation.

By Service Type: Testing services lead the market, driven by demand for product validation, material testing, and performance assessment in regulated industries, with companies investing significantly in laboratory and field testing to achieve global certifications. Certification services are likely to grow fastest, driven by rising global compliance requirements, ESG verification, and sustainability audits, while inspection services remain a core part of the market, supported by cross-border safety and quality regulations.

By Application: Consumer goods & retail holds the largest share, driven by demand for product safety, labeling precision, and quality control, with growing e-commerce, stricter import regulations, and consumer awareness of certified products strengthening the role of TIC services. Growth is also supported by the automotive, energy, and healthcare sectors, where increasing EV certification, renewable energy testing, and tighter food and pharmaceutical standards are boosting TIC adoption.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the TIC market, fueled by rapid industrialization, growing manufacturing exports, and increased regulatory enforcement across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's strong position in automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and renewable energy manufacturing drives high demand for quality assurance and compliance testing, and government initiatives promoting product standardization, safety certification, and sustainable production further support adoption, with Vietnam expected to record the highest country-level CAGR globally. Europe is projected to grow from USD 56.99 billion in 2025 to USD 64.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.6%, supported by a stringent regulatory environment that includes CE marking, MDR and IVDR, REACH, and RoHS, and by the adoption of digital inspection models, remote auditing, and AI-enabled quality assessment. North America stands out for digital TIC adoption and advanced manufacturing compliance programs, and the Rest of the World, spanning South America, Central America, and the Middle East & Africa, also contributes to global demand.

Key Industry Trends



Rising adoption of connected technologies in manufacturing, alongside enforcement of stringent guidelines, continues to drive demand for TIC services.

Traditional manual testing and physical audits are being replaced by AI-enabled inspections, remote validation, and blockchain-based traceability.

Sustainability certifications, ESG compliance audits, and net-zero verification are emerging as new revenue streams for TIC providers.

Implementation of Industry 4.0 is creating opportunities for automation, interoperability testing, and real-time monitoring services.

Growth in emerging economies and the spread of counterfeit and fraudulent products are expanding the base of products requiring independent verification.

The lack of uniformity in global TIC standards and the high cost of services across varying regulations remain key restraints. Disrupted supply chains due to geopolitical tensions continue to challenge testing and inspection continuity, pushing providers toward remote auditing and regional diversification.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM identifies SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TÜV SÜD, and DEKRA as major players in the TIC market, with a focus on digital inspections, sustainability certifications, and international standardization. In the company evaluation matrix, SGS SA stands out as a Star, combining a dominant global presence with an extensive service portfolio spanning testing, certification, and digital assurance. DEKRA is positioned as an Emerging Leader, expanding rapidly through innovation and sustainability-focused offerings. Several other major players maintain strong footholds in the Pervasive Players category, supported by broad regional operations and sector-specific expertise, while new entrants and niche providers build momentum through digitalization and specialized compliance solutions.

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