

More than 75% of homes in the community now have access to Kinetic's Multi-Gig, Next-Generation internet 5,500 locations benefit from better internet experience supporting economic growth, telehealth, work, streaming

BYRON, Ga., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the insurgent residential and business fiber internet provider, announced today that Byron is officially recognized as a Kinetic “Gig-Ready Community,” meaning more than 75% of the homes in the community now have access to Kinetic's high-speed, next generation internet.

This major technological milestone marks a significant advancement in the community's digital infrastructure and provides many residents with award-winning technology - at a better value - and an overall better internet experience to help enhance everyday life.

“It is difficult to get good Wi-Fi in the mountains, but Kinetic does it and has great service," said Charles Spitler, a Kinetic customer in Georgia.

To date, more than 5,500 homes in the greater Byron area have access to Kinetic's future-proof internet to better support work, education, streaming, and telehealth.

Kinetic's continued investment in the community's fiber-optic network is providing fast and reliable connectivity that is essential for economic growth and opportunities. According to research, fiber-connected communities see meaningful gains, including:



213% higher business growth

10% higher self-employment 14-17% potential increase in home values



“Fast, dependable fiber connectivity has become essential to everyday life, from how people work and learn to how they access care, run businesses and stay connected,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic's state operations president.“That's why we continue investing in our network and expanding Gig-Ready communities like Byron, helping more residents and businesses tap into greater opportunity, support local growth and fully participate in today's digital economy.”

Kinetic, named, named CNET's“2026 Best Rural Fiber Provider,” has been a long-term partner to Byron and many other communities across Georgia. The company's continued local investment in the state builds on its national recognition for fiber performance and reliability.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit .



About Kinetic: Named the Telecommunications Company of the Year in 2026 (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

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