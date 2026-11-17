Rad Web Hosting Unveils Redesigned Website, Delivering a Faster, More Intuitive Hosting Experience

Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of web hosting, cloud, VPS, and dedicated servers.

Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

Streamlined navigation, improved product discovery, transparent pricing, and a refreshed design reflects company's commitment to innovation and customer service

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rad Web Hosting, a provider of web hosting, virtual private servers (VPS), dedicated servers, and cloud infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at .The comprehensive redesign represents a significant evolution of the company's online presence, combining modern aesthetics, simplified navigation, enhanced mobile responsiveness, and a more intuitive customer experience. The new website makes it easier for individuals, developers, businesses, and IT professionals to explore hosting solutions, compare service options, and identify infrastructure that meets their specific requirements.Built around Rad Web Hosting's guiding philosophy - "Reliable Hosting. Innovative Cloud. Radically Better Service." - the updated platform reflects the company's continued investment in accessibility, transparency, and customer-focused innovation.The redesigned website emphasizes usability, performance, and clear presentation of technical information. From first-time hosting customers to experienced systems administrators, visitors can navigate the company's extensive service portfolio with greater ease.Key enhancements include:- Modern, Responsive Design: A completely refreshed visual experience optimized for desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones.- Simplified Navigation: Reorganized product categories and more intuitive menus help customers quickly locate the hosting and infrastructure solutions they need.- Improved VPS Plan Comparisons: Consistent pricing tables and clearer technical specifications simplify the process of evaluating virtual server configurations.- Streamlined Ordering Experience: More direct connections between product information, configuration options, and secure checkout help reduce unnecessary steps.- Enhanced Global Infrastructure Information: Dedicated data center pages provide clearer insight into available hosting locations and geographic deployment options.- Expanded Product Discovery: Improved organization of operating system options, control panels, payment methods, and specialized hosting solutions helps visitors identify suitable services.- Improved Support Accessibility: More accessible customer assistance, support resources, and contact options throughout the website.The redesigned experience also introduces a more consistent visual language across the company's hosting, cloud, and infrastructure offerings, creating a cohesive digital identity while maintaining the technical depth customers expect from Rad Web Hosting.Making Infrastructure Selection EasierWith an extensive portfolio of hosting and infrastructure products, Rad Web Hosting recognizes that choosing the right solution requires more than simply comparing prices.The new website places greater emphasis on product clarity, helping customers understand differences between shared hosting, reseller hosting, virtual private servers, managed hosting, and dedicated infrastructure.VPS customers in particular benefit from improved product presentation, with consistent comparisons across operating systems, specialized workloads, and deployment locations. Whether customers are deploying Linux applications, managing business websites, operating development environments, or building scalable infrastructure, the redesigned website helps them evaluate available options with greater confidence.Highlighting a Growing Global Infrastructure FootprintThe redesigned website also places greater visibility on Rad Web Hosting's expanding international infrastructure presence.Dedicated information pages highlight the company's hosting locations in Dallas, New York, Paris, and Tokyo, making it easier for customers to explore geographically distributed hosting options and select infrastructure suited to their performance, latency, and regional requirements.This emphasis on global accessibility supports the company's broader mission of delivering reliable infrastructure to customers across diverse markets.A Digital Experience That Reflects Company ValuesBeyond its visual and functional improvements, the redesign reinforces Rad Web Hosting's commitment to responsible growth, technical innovation, and sustainable infrastructure.The updated digital presence complements the company's previously announced commitment to a fossil-free internet by 2030, including its policy of directing 1% of total revenue toward carbon removal initiatives and prioritizing renewable-energy-powered data center infrastructure.By bringing together a modern customer experience, accessible infrastructure information, and a clearly articulated long-term vision, Rad Web Hosting aims to make its website a more valuable resource for both prospective and existing customers.Continuing to Invest in the Customer ExperienceThe website launch reflects an ongoing effort to modernize the way customers discover, evaluate, and manage infrastructure services.Rather than treating the redesign as a purely cosmetic update, Rad Web Hosting has focused on creating a more practical and scalable foundation for future product releases, infrastructure expansions, and customer-facing improvements.The company plans to continue refining the website as its service portfolio evolves, with an emphasis on making complex hosting technologies easier to understand and access.The redesigned Rad Web Hosting website is available at .About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting is a web hosting and cloud infrastructure provider offering virtual private servers (VPS), shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated servers, and managed hosting solutions. With infrastructure across multiple geographic locations, the company serves individuals, developers, businesses, and organizations seeking reliable, flexible, and scalable hosting services.Committed to delivering dependable infrastructure, innovative technologies, and personalized customer support, Rad Web Hosting continues to expand its solutions while emphasizing performance, transparency, and environmental responsibility.Reliable Hosting. Innovative Cloud. Radically Better Service.Website:Customer Portal:Media Inquiries: /contact

Ron Williams

Rad Web Hosting

+1 866-844-4908

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Rad Web Hosting Unveils Redesigned Website, Delivering a Faster, More Intuitive Hosting Experience News Provided By Rad Web Hosting November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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