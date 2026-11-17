The Green Dude Organic Lawn Care Service in Kyle TX

Lawn Care Service in Kyle TX

Organic Lawn Care in Kyle TX

The compost on Green Dude lawns in Kyle comes from Garden-Ville's Creedmoor yard, run by a Central Texas soil supplier for nearly 70 years.

- AJ LilesKYLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Green Dude Organic Lawn Care, a lawn care service in Kyle, Texas, has renewed its compost supply partnership with Garden-Ville's Creedmoor yard, which supplies the compost for its organic residential lawn programs.The Green Dude has bought compost for lawn top dressing, along with mulch for landscape beds, from Garden-Ville for years. Garden-Ville, an affiliate of Texas Disposal Systems, has sold soil products in Central Texas for nearly 70 years and runs six yards across the region. Its Creedmoor yard at 3606 FM 1327 moved to a wholesale model for landscapers in 2017 and sits inside The Green Dude's service area. Garden-Ville describes its compost, mulch and soil blends as organic products made from locally diverted materials."They're local and the product is good. That's why I keep going back," said AJ Liles, owner of The Green Dude Organic Lawn Care. "Compost is the base of the program. Get the soil right and the grass thickens up and crowds out the weeds."Much of Kyle east of Interstate 35 is built on blackland clay that swells when wet and shrinks when dry. Fox 7 Austin has reported yard and foundation settlement tied to that clay in Kyle's Post Oak and Buda's Stonefield subdivisions. West of the highway, soils run thin over caliche and limestone. Compost spread over a lawn adds organic matter to both. The Green Dude top-dresses between late spring and early fall, while warm-season grass is actively growing, and never on a lawn heading into winter dormancy. The program runs on organic fertilizer and compost, and weeds are pulled by hand or crowded out by thicker turf."Parents ask me if the kids and the dog can go back out on the grass. On our lawns they can, because everything we put down is organic," Liles said. "The soil does the work once the compost is down."Liles started The Green Dude in 2004, and the company is family owned and Kyle based. He holds TCEQ Licensed Irrigator LI #0022271, with sprinkler work performed under the owner's license, and is an ISA Certified Arborist, TX-377705A. The company is insured, belongs to the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce under Lawn & Tree Care, and holds over 30 five-star Google reviews. Landscaping and irrigation work carries a 1-year labor and 2-year parts warranty, and every service is backed by a satisfaction guarantee. The Green Dude serves Kyle, Buda and San Marcos, along with Manchaca, Hays, Creedmoor, Mountain City, Uhland, Niederwald and South Austin.The Green Dude operates from Kyle, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and gives free next-day estimates. Services include organic lawn care, organic fertilization, compost top dressing, soil testing, lawn aeration, lawn mowing, organic weed control, yard cleanup, landscape design, landscaping, gardening, tree service, sprinkler and irrigation, and outdoor lighting. Steeplechase homes in Kyle date to about 1998, while 6 Creeks, Crosswinds and Anthem are still under construction.For estimates or information, contact The Green Dude Organic Lawn Care at (512) 361-5649 or visit thegreendude.About The Green Dude Organic Lawn CareThe Green Dude Organic Lawn Care is a family-owned lawn care service based in Kyle, Texas. Owner AJ Liles started the business in 2004 by helping neighbors with their yards. The company serves homeowners in Kyle, Buda, San Marcos and nearby communities with organic lawn care, compost top dressing, mowing, landscaping, gardening, tree service, and sprinkler and irrigation work. Liles is a TCEQ Licensed Irrigator (LI #0022271) and an ISA Certified Arborist (TX-377705A). The company is insured, uses organic fertilizer and compost on the lawns it cares for, and holds over 30 five-star Google reviews.

AJ Liles

The Green Dude Organic Lawn Care

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The Green Dude Organic Lawn Care Renews Compost Partnership With Garden-Ville News Provided By Right Hand November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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