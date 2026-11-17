The announcement of this long-term transaction was made to all employees by Doug Flynn, Board Member & Former President & CEO, Flynn Group of Companies, Jocelyn Hogue, President Toitures Hogue Inc. and Dan Sims, the actual President & CEO, Flynn Group of Companies

Acquisition builds on more than 20 years of partnership and strengthens Flynn's roofing presence in the Montreal area

- Dan Sims, CEO, Flyn Group of CompaniesMONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flynn Group of Companies is pleased to announce the acquisition of Toitures Hogue, bringing together two organizations that have worked as partners for more than 20 years. The acquisition marks a natural next step in a longstanding relationship built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to exceptional roofing services.By joining forces, Flynn and Hogue will combine their teams' experience, local relationships, and resources to serve customers throughout the Montreal area. The acquisition builds on the strengths of both organizations and creates opportunities for continued growth and collaboration.“We are excited to welcome Jocelyn and the entire Hogue team to the Flynn family,” said Dan Sims, CEO of Flynn Group of Companies.“Having worked together for more than 20 years, we know firsthand the experience, dedication, and customer focus that Hogue brings to every project. This is a natural fit for our organizations, and we look forward to building on our partnership to continue delivering exceptional roofing services throughout the Montreal area.”“Joining Flynn is an exciting next chapter for Hogue and our team,” said Jocelyn Hogue, CEO of Toitures Hogue.“Our longstanding partnership has given us a deep appreciation for Flynn's people and the values we share. Bringing our organizations together will allow us to build on what we do best, create new opportunities for our employees, and continue providing the quality workmanship and personal service our customers count on.”Together, Flynn and Hogue look forward to strengthening the relationships they have built with customers, employees, and industry partners, while continuing their shared commitment to roofing excellence in the Montreal area.About Flynn Group of CompaniesFounded in 1978 in Winnipeg, Flynn Group of Companies is North America's leading provider of total building envelope solutions. With 41 branches and more than 7,000 employees across Canada and the United States, Flynn provides roofing, waterproofing, architectural metals, glazing, and curtain wall services. Its capabilities span design and installation through maintenance, repair, and replacement, supporting customers throughout the life of their buildings. Guided by“The Flynn Way,” the company's culture emphasizes safety, integrity, quality workmanship, and lasting customer relationships. For more information, visit .About Toitures HogueFounded in 1972 in Quebec, Toitures Hogue is a family-owned commercial roofing contractor and one of Quebec's industry leaders. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, the company is among the few in its sector to have achieved certification to ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, and ISO 14001 for environmental management systems. Through its commitment to excellence, safety, innovation, and customer service, Toitures Hogue has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality roofing solutions across Quebec. For more information, visit .

alexandre dumas

Alexandre Dumas Conseil

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Flynn Group of Companies Acquires Toitures Hogue, a Quebec's leading company of the roofing industry. News Provided By Alexandre Dumas Conseil November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management



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