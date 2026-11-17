New Life Centers' Community Care Hub has distributed more than 3 million essential items across Chicago and seven surrounding counties.

The New Life Centers team at the Community Care Hub in Chicago.

The Community Care Hub has grown from roughly 27 partner organizations to approximately 180 across Chicagoland.

A new partnership with Children's Hunger Fund fuels the next stage of growth for the Chicago nonprofit's community care work

- Matt DeMateo, CEO of New Life CentersCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Life Centers of Chicagoland has grown its Community Care Hub to approximately 180 partner organizations and has now distributed more than 3 million essential items across Chicago and seven surrounding counties.The milestone arrives as a new partnership with Children's Hunger Fund begins bringing semi-loads of resources to families and community groups across the region.When buses carrying newly arrived migrant families began arriving in Chicago in 2023, New Life Centers stepped in immediately. Its team brought clothing, diapers, hygiene items, and other essentials to families at landing zones, shelters, and police stations. The work began in a single 1,200-square-foot room, with a small team sorting donations by hand.That response grew out of the same commitment that has guided New Life Centers since 2005: showing up for young people and families through mentoring, safe spaces, and lasting relationships. What started as an emergency effort became the Community Care Hub, a permanent distribution operation supplying community organizations across the region.The hub has grown from roughly 27 partner organizations to approximately 180. To keep pace, New Life Centers moved its operation off spreadsheets and onto Kechie ERP from My Office Apps (MOA), so its team can account for every item from donation to delivery."Through every stage, the mission has remained the same: respond to the need, steward every resource well, and strengthen the organizations already serving their communities," said Connie Marquez, Director of Donations and Resources, New Life Centers. "We could not have grown from a small crisis-response operation into what we are today without our team, donors, community partners, and systems partners like Kechie who helped us build the infrastructure to grow responsibly.""Through COVID, the arrival of new neighbors, and rising food insecurity across our city, we have continued showing up for our community," said Matt DeMateo, CEO of New Life Centers. "Now we're building permanent infrastructure so families and the organizations serving them can count on that support for years to come.""New Life Centers went from sorting donations by hand in a single room to accounting for more than 3 million items," said Mariam Komeili, Founder of My Office Apps. "It has been a privilege to support a team that leads with care."New Life Centers is expanding its partner network and distribution capacity while planning a move to a larger facility in the year ahead. The planned space, called the Hope Hub, will bring partner organizations together and expand the capacity to meet community needs across the region.To explore partnership, volunteer, or giving opportunities, visit newlifecenters/communitycare or contact Matt DeMateo at....About New Life CentersFounded in 2005, New Life Centers of Chicagoland walks alongside young people and their families through mentoring, safe spaces, and lasting relationships. Rooted in Chicago's South and West Sides, it serves historically disinvested neighborhoods including Little Village, Humboldt Park, Pilsen, Midway, and Brighton Park. Its work spans five pillars: mentoring, education, sports, peacemaking, and community care. Learn more at newlifecenters.About My Office Apps (MOA)My Office Apps (MOA) is the creator of Kechie ERP: enterprise ERP without the enterprise complexity. Since 2014, MOA has designed, engineered, implemented, and supported Kechie as one unified system, powerful enough for complex operations and simple enough for people in every role to use. Kechie gives every department one place to manage inventory, orders, and operations, with real-time visibility from the moment an item arrives to the moment it goes out the door. It is pre-configured for each industry and configurable for each business. Learn more at myofficeapps.

Matt DeMateo

NewLife Center of Chicagoland

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From One Room to 3 Million Items: New Life Centers' Community Care Hub Now Serves 180 Chicagoland Partners News Provided By My Office Apps Inc November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Technology, World & Regional



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