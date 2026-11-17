Silver Stevie® Award for ThriveAxis® Company of the Year

Gold Stevie® Award for ThriveAxis®'s People-Forward LeadershipTM

ThriveAxis® Also Wins Gold for Its People-Forward LeadershipTM Platform, and Founder Dr. Carol Parker Walsh Wins Gold as Female Thought Leader of the Year

- Dr. Carol Parker Walsh

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ThriveAxis® earned two honors at the 23rd annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business: Silver for Company of the Year in Business Services and Gold for Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year in Business Services for its People-Forward LeadershipTM Platform. Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, founder and CEO of ThriveAxis®, earned Gold for Female Thought Leader of the Year in Business Services.

“Seeing ThriveAxis recognized for Company of the Year was particularly special to me,” said Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, founder and CEO.“I'm proud of the firm we've built and the work our team does alongside leaders who are willing to take a hard look at how people experience leadership in their organizations. Those conversations are where so much of the change begins.”

The People-Forward LeadershipTM Platform brings ThriveAxis®'s leadership framework to a wider audience through speaking, published insights, and The People-Forward LeadershipTM Podcast with Dr. Carol Parker Walsh. Across those channels, the firm explores what leaders can do to make it easier for people to speak up, collaborate across roles and generations, and do their best work through change.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for“crowned,” the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Grand award placements were revealed to finalists at a ceremony in New York City on November 16.

This year, organizations and individuals in 56 nations and territories submitted more than 1,500 entries for consideration in more than 300 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined based on average scores from more than 200 business professionals worldwide across eight judging committees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners are available at .

About ThriveAxis®

ThriveAxis® is an award-winning leadership development and organizational consulting firm founded by Dr. Carol Parker Walsh. The firm partners with executives across public transit, the broader public sector, education, nonprofits, and other sectors to develop leaders, strengthen teams, and guide organizations through change. Its services include executive coaching, leadership development programs, team and organizational assessments, and consulting on culture and organizational change.

Through its proprietary People-Forward LeadershipTM framework, ThriveAxis® uses assessment data and employee feedback to identify where leaders and teams need support, design engagements around those priorities, and measure progress. Its work helps leaders build teams where people can raise concerns early, collaborate across roles and generations, and understand what's expected of them. ThriveAxis® has documented positive estimated returns on investment in client engagements. Its work has earned four Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards®. Learn more at .

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Roxet Mauren Curaraton

ThriveAxis®

+1 360-258-0736

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ThriveAxis® Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Company of the Year News Provided By ThriveAxis November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.