Exertus, Inc. introduces the Certified CRISPTM Practitioner (CCP) and Authorized Adoption Adviser (AAA) programs.

Shri Enterprises LLC, doing business as, named first Authorized Adoption Adviser

- Cris CaseyCLAYTON, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exertus, Inc. today announced the availability of its Certified CRISPTM Practitioner (CCP) and Authorized Adoption Adviser (AAA) programs and named Shri Enterprises LLC, doing business as , as its first Authorized Adoption Adviser. The programs establish a path for professionals and advisory firms to introduce CRISPTM to clients and qualify to support its adoption across complex initiatives, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs and spin-offs.CRISPTM is a communication-centric tool designed to address the mission-critical communication demands that complex initiatives inherently create. It structures how contributors identify, provide and receive the deliverables they need, with defined protocols and accountability. Technology agnostic by design, CRISPTM uses existing tools rather than requiring clients to adopt another platform. Its structured, accessible data also provides a foundation for AI use.“Organizations have invested heavily in deal technology, but the people responsible for carrying an initiative through still need a dependable way to communicate what they need from one another,” said Cris Casey, founder of Exertus, Inc. and creator of CRISPTM.“CRISPTM makes sure each contributor gets exactly what they need to do their part, on or before they need it. These programs give advisers a way to bring that capability to their clients and practitioners a defined path to qualify to support its adoption.”The CCP program combines training, examination and an individual interview to qualify practitioners to support CRISPTM adoption. The AAA program enables participating advisers and firms to introduce and sell client licenses, earn commissions on license sales and renewals, and develop additional service opportunities.Led by CEO Jai Lalwani, TheCloudPartner provides business and technology consulting services spanning customer relationship management, enterprise architecture, artificial intelligence, systems integration, program management and data intelligence. Its appointment as the first Authorized Adoption Adviser adds CRISPTM to the resources it can introduce to clients undertaking complex initiatives.“Having first worked with Cris in 2006, I have seen firsthand the experience and discipline he brings to complex initiatives. Reading his book helped me see how CRISPTM translates that experience into a practical structure for mission-critical communication,” said Lalwani.“As the first Authorized Adoption Adviser, we look forward to helping clients assess where CRISPTM can support their initiatives and introducing them to a clear path for adoption.”Professionals and firms can learn more about the Certified CRISPTM Practitioner (CCP) and Authorized Adoption Adviser (AAA) programs at their respective program pages.About Exertus, Inc.Exertus, Inc., based in Clayton, North Carolina, offers CRISPTM under license from its creator, Cris Casey. Casey brings more than 50 years of experience executing complex initiatives, most involving M&A activity. CRISPTM supports mission-critical communication across functions and entities through structured deliverables, protocols and accountability, using the technology organizations already have. CRISPTM is a pending trademark of Exertus, Inc.

Christopher Casey

Exertus, Inc.

+1 919-390-1370

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Exertus, Inc. Announces CRISPTM Practitioner Certification and Authorized Adoption Adviser Programs News Provided By Exertus, Inc. November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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