The WEO Gifting experience from White Elephant Online

New 'WEO Gifting' combines interactive team celebrations with integrated gift selection, purchasing, and shipping, simplifying workplace gift exchanges.

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- White Elephant Online, the virtual gift exchange platform that has brought together more than 350,000 players, today announced the launch of WEO Gifting, a new integrated gifting experience powered by Snappy, the all-in-one gifting platform trusted by over half of the Fortune 100.Designed for HR professionals, people managers, and workplace event organizers, WEO Gifting simplifies planning company holiday exchanges by coordinating gift purchases and deliveries for employees across different locations.Combining White Elephant Online's interactive platform with Snappy's gifting and fulfillment capabilities, the experience lets employees browse a curated catalog, play White Elephant, and have gifts shipped directly to the winners.For remote and hybrid teams, holiday celebrations offer an opportunity to connect outside of everyday work. But planning a gift exchange can create significant administrative work, from setting budgets and coordinating gift purchases to collecting shipping addresses and arranging deliveries. WEO Gifting streamlines these steps."After helping more than 15,000 teams celebrate together, we've seen firsthand how much people love the fun and connection of a White Elephant exchange, and how much work can go into coordinating the gifts," said Dave Mancarella, co-founder of White Elephant Online. "Our partnership with Snappy allows us to simplify that process from start to finish, so event organizers can spend less time managing logistics and more time creating memorable experiences for their employees."Since launching in 2020, White Elephant Online has connected more than 350,000 people across over 15,000 teams, facilitating the exchange of more than 400,000 gifts through its platform.With WEO Gifting, organizations can:- Set a predictable budget: Choose from $25, $35, $50, $75 or $100 per-person gift price, with taxes, shipping, and associated fees included.- Simplify gift selection: Allow employees to browse the curated WEO Gift Catalog and select their own gifts, or have the organizer choose gifts for the group.- Bring teams together: Host an interactive White Elephant exchange where employees unwrap, swap, and steal gifts in real time.- Choose how to pay: Organizers can purchase all gifts together, or participants can pay for their selected gifts after the game.- Eliminate shipping coordination: Gifts are fulfilled and shipped directly to the winners.- Protect employee privacy: Employees who provide their own shipping addresses can keep that information private from coworkers.The partnership brings together White Elephant Online's interactive event experience and Snappy's established gifting infrastructure, offering organizations a way to turn holiday gifting into a shared team celebration.Rather than simply distributing gifts to employees, companies can create an interactive experience that encourages participation, conversation, and connection among colleagues, whether they work in the same office or across different locations. While designed with distributed teams in mind, WEO Gifting also supports hybrid workplaces, as well as other groups looking to simplify gift exchanges.For organizations that prefer to purchase gifts independently, White Elephant Online continues to support traditional gift submissions from outside retailers.WEO Gifting is already available for the 2026 holiday season, giving companies a new way to bring employees together. To learn more about WEO Gifting or plan a company holiday gift swap, visit .About White Elephant OnlineFounded in 2020, White Elephant Online is an interactive gift exchange platform that helps remote, hybrid and distributed teams connect through the classic White Elephant game. The platform simplifies event planning by managing invitations, turn order, gift reveals, and stealing, allowing organizers and participants to focus on the experience. With the introduction of WEO Gifting, White Elephant Online now offers integrated gift selection, purchasing, and direct-to-recipient shipping, making workplace holiday celebrations easier to organize and enjoy. Learn more at .About SnappySnappy is a leading gifting company that helps organizations drive engagement, retention, and business growth through thoughtful, scalable gifting. Trusted by more than half of the Fortune 100, Snappy has delivered over 9 million gifts globally. Its all-in-one platform supports the entire employee, customer, and prospect lifecycle with curated gift collections, branded swag, global experiences, gifting APIs, and an AI Gifting Assistant. Learn more at .

Leliah Kishbaugh

White Elephant Online

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White Elephant Online Partners with Snappy to Simplify Holiday Gift Exchanges for Remote and Hybrid Teams News Provided By White Elephant Online November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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