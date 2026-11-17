Dave Anders, a New Smyrna Beach, Florida business owner, reports improved employee morale and take-home pay increases exceeding 5% following the implementation of a SIMRP wellness program.

Illustrative SIMRP paycheck comparison showing how a qualifying employee could potentially increase monthly take-home pay by $200.15 through payroll tax efficiencies. Actual results vary based on plan design, eligibility, and applicable tax laws.

Jacob A. Parvu, SIMRP Health & WellnessTM, is working to increase awareness of Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans as a potential financial and employee-benefit strategy for school systems.

Florida business owner reports more than a 5% employee paycheck increase through SIMRP, highlighting potential payroll savings and expanded wellness benefits.

- Dave Anders, Florida Business OwnerNEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Florida business owners facing rising operating expenses and increasing pressure to offer competitive employee benefits, finding ways to improve employee compensation without substantially increasing payroll costs can be a challenge.SIMRP Health & WellnessTM is drawing attention to Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans (SIMRPs), employer-sponsored arrangements designed to complement existing health insurance while potentially providing payroll tax efficiencies and additional wellness resources. One New Smyrna Beach business owner says the program has already made a meaningful difference for his employees.A Florida Business Owner Shares His ExperienceDave Anders, a business owner in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, describes the impact of implementing a SIMRP wellness program:"We are extremely happy with the SIMRP Wellness Program. It has been an absolute game-changer for our team." Anders reports that the financial benefits were especially noticeable among employees. "Because of the plan's tax savings, our employees got a nice bump in their net take-home pay. One of our team members actually saw a 5.79% increase in her paycheck, which she was absolutely thrilled about!" Beyond the financial impact, Anders emphasizes the value of the additional healthcare services. "The Tela-Health feature has been incredibly helpful. Being able to call a doctor instead of sitting in a waiting room is a lifesaver. Best of all, our employees' families are also able to benefit from the plan at no additional cost!"Anders also credits the program with improving employee morale and believes similar arrangements could benefit other Florida employers. "It has boosted morale big time. I can see this being an absolute win for school systems and municipalities struggling to save money and increase take-home pay right now. If you want to take care of your staff and their families, I highly recommend implementing a SIMRP for your organization."How Florida Businesses May BenefitUnlike traditional health insurance, a SIMRP is a medical reimbursement arrangement that can be designed to work alongside an employer's existing health plan. Depending on the structure of the program and individual eligibility, employers may realize payroll tax savings while participating employees may experience increased net take-home pay. Illustrative program projections suggest potential employer payroll tax savings of approximately $590 annually per participating employee. For a Florida business with 100 participating employees, that could represent approximately $59,000 in annual employer savings.Employees may also experience net pay improvements, with illustrative outcomes commonly ranging from approximately 3% to 5%, depending on individual payroll circumstances. These figures are estimates, not guaranteed results. Actual savings and tax treatment depend on the specific arrangement and compliance with applicable law.Healthcare Resources That Extend Beyond the WorkplaceIn addition to potential financial benefits, SIMRP wellness programs may provide eligible employees and family members with access to supplemental healthcare and wellness services. Depending on the program, these may include virtual urgent care, primary care, prescription assistance, mental health counseling, employee assistance programs, prenatal and postpartum support, chronic care resources, and nutritional guidance. For business owners, these services may offer an additional way to support employees and their families without replacing existing group health insurance.An Opportunity Worth Exploring for Florida EmployersWhile large corporations often have dedicated teams evaluating employee benefit strategies, smaller and midsize businesses may be less familiar with the medical reimbursement arrangements available under federal tax law. SIMRP Health & WellnessTM works with employers to explain how these plans operate, what eligibility and compliance considerations apply, and how a properly structured arrangement may complement existing employee benefits.The same concepts may also be relevant to Florida municipalities and school districts seeking to manage operating budgets while supporting employees."Our goal is to make sure business owners understand the opportunities available to them," said Jake Parvu of SIMRP Health & WellnessTM. "A brief educational conversation can help an employer determine whether a more detailed evaluation makes sense for their organization."About SIMRP Health & WellnessTMSIMRP Health & WellnessTM is an employee benefits education and brokerage firm specializing in Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans for private businesses, municipalities, school districts, and other qualifying employers. The company focuses on helping organizations understand how compliant medical reimbursement arrangements may integrate with existing healthcare benefits while potentially improving employee financial well-being and reducing employer payroll expenses.For more information or to request an introductory consultation, visit .**Media Contact**SIMRP Health & WellnessTM*Financial examples are illustrative and are not guarantees. Tax treatment, plan eligibility, and employee benefits depend on the arrangement's design, administration, and compliance with applicable federal and state requirements.*

Jacob Parvu

SIMRP Health & Wellness

+1 386-334-7600

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What Is a SIMRP? | Complete Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plan (SIMRP) Presentation

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Florida Employers Explore Tax-Efficient Employee Benefits as Healthcare & Payroll Costs Continue to Pressure Businesses News Provided By SIMRP Health & Wellness November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



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