Nina Kossman Drinking Tea in Kyiv

'No One Talks About the War: Travels in Ukraine During the War' by Nina Kossman, front cover

Forthcoming from Open Ends Press, this ground-level travelogue captures raw frontline conversations and everyday lives across a nation under fire.

- Nina KossmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multidisciplinary author, poet, and translator Nina Kossman has announced the upcoming release of her new memoir, 'No One Talks About the War: Travels in Ukraine During the War.' Published by Open Ends Press, the book is scheduled for release on November 17, 2026, and offers a firsthand account of Kossman's travels across Ukraine from March through October 2023.Choosing to bypass politicians and public figures, Kossman focused her journeys-from western border towns to front-line combat zones in the East-on everyday encounters. Through spontaneous conversations with cab drivers, pensioners, local workers, and soldiers, the book presents war as a lived reality while exploring themes of language, history, identity, and personal resilience.“One of my goals for my March 2023 trip was to volunteer, helping deliver supplies to civilians trapped in war zones. The other goal....was to speak with ordinary people – cab drivers, salespeople, fellow passengers, hosts of my temporary dwellings – to hear what regular folks think about the war.”– Nina Kossman, pp/viii ('No One Talks About the War' by Nina Kossman, Open Ends Press, 2026)The book has already earned significant praise from a wide range of critics and authors. Author and reviewer Matthew Lloyd reflected on the emotional weight of reading the memoir, noting, "As I turned the pages and encountered small snippets of a life centered in a conflict zone, I could not help but feel the gravity of life. There were encounters that made me gasp just the same as there were ones that made me sit in silence and ponder what had just happened.... Overall, if you are looking for insight into the recent Ukrainian conflict and want to get that insight from someone outside of the mass market media, this will help."Similarly, Tony Malone of Tony's Reading List observed the depth and courage of Kossman's travels, writing,“Over twenty-four chapters spanning around 220 pages, we follow Kossman on her journey, taking in the sights of major Ukrainian cities, visiting remote districts and (above all) talking to the people she meets along the way... [She is] not afraid to provoke, even when alone in a foreign country many, many miles from safety.The title comes from a conversation the writer strikes up with a man on a train:“That's right,” he says.“No one talks about the war. Why talk about something bad? People want to live a normal life, so they don't talk about bad things.” (p.63)Fortunately for us, however, that isn't always the case, and Kossman's intriguing book manages to get people to open up about what's going on in their country.”Highlighting the diversity of perspectives captured throughout the journey, author, TLS critic, and BBC contributor Zinovy Zinik described the work as "a choir of voices: kind, angry, contradictory, accusatory, or caring-voices of humanity that cannot be silenced even by death and destruction unleashed by Russia on Ukraine."Elena Gorokhova, author of 'A Train to Moscow,' praised the book as "unique and riveting," adding that "Nina Kossman travels across Ukraine, from border towns in the West to the front lines in the East, talking to locals, both civilians and soldiers. The author's voice, fearless and genuine, elicits illuminating views from the Ukrainians she meets as they confront thorny questions about how to shape their future, survive the present, and what they owe to the past."Finally, author and history professor Maxim Matusevich framed the memoir in a broader literary context, remarking that it is "reminiscent at times of Voltaire's Candide," and that "Nina Kossman's remarkable new book presents war not as a heroic spectacle but as a lived reality... an unexpectedly revealing meditation on identity, perception, and the difficulty of truly understanding others."Born in the former Soviet Union and currently residing in New York, Nina Kossman is the author of 12 books spanning poetry, short prose, and literary translation. Her accolades include a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, grants from the Onassis Foundation and the Foundation for Hellenic Culture, and the UNESCO/PEN Short Story Award.Book Details:Title: No One Talks About the War: Travels in Ukraine During the WarAuthor: Nina KossmanPublisher: Open Ends PressPublication Date: November 17, 2026Pages: 236 | ISBN: 9798991799072 (paperback)Price: $15.00 (paperback)Availability: Hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, and Open Ends Press.

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Author Nina Kossman Announces Upcoming Release of Ukraine Memoir 'No One Talks About the War' News Provided By Book Buzz by Susannah Greenberg Public Relations November 17, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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