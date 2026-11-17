MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Free webinar brings researchers together to help Massachusetts pass a phone-free schools law before the legislative session ends on January 5.

- Geoff Gordon, Founder, Finish in '26

NORWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Massachusetts House and Senate have both voted overwhelmingly for a phone-free schools law. But neither version has reached the governor's desk, and the clock is running. On Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 10:00-11:30 am EST, Finish in '26 will host a free web-based forum to help lawmakers, educators, and families find common ground and finish the job this session.

The free online forum brings together a psychiatrist, a clinical mental health educator, a technology ethicist, and a parent advocate to discuss where the two bills already agree, and work through the one big question still open. Those unable to attend the live forum can view a recorded version at .

Eight weeks to finish what both chambers started

According to PhoneFreeSchoolsReport, Massachusetts is one of only two states without a statewide phone-free schools policy. That is not for lack of votes. The Senate passed its bill 38–2 in July 2025, and the House passed its version 129–25 in April 2026.

The two versions, both titled“An Act to Promote Student Learning and Mental Health,” are S.2561 and H.5366. A joint conference committee was appointed on May 20, 2026 to reconcile them. Under the Legislature's 2025–2026 joint rules, conference committees formed on or before July 31 can keep negotiating, and the full Legislature can return to formal session to vote on their reports, until the session ends on January 5, 2027.

If no agreement is reached by then, the bill dies. Supporters would have to refile in the new session and start from scratch, pushing a statewide policy back at least another school year.

"Both chambers have already said yes, by wide margins," said Geoff Gordon, founder of Finish in '26. "What's left is the hardest part: agreeing on the details. This forum is about giving lawmakers the research and the common ground to get it done in '26."

The panel

.Dr. J. Niels Rosenquist, psychiatrist and researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, studies how social networks and digital media shape mood and behavior.

.Dr. David Cook, Associate Professor of Psychology and Program Director of the Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Gordon College, brings the perspective of the counselors who work with struggling students.

.Dr. Michael Thate of the MIT Media Lab examines how technology design affects public well-being, and who bears responsibility for it.

.Adrienne Principe, founder of Turning Life On and a mother, works with Massachusetts lawmakers on both policy and how it gets carried out in schools.

What the forum will cover

The forum has one goal: help move a phone-free schools law to final passage before the session ends. To get there, panelists will:

.Highlight where the House and Senate bills already agree, so negotiators can lock in that common ground.

.Take on the key open question: should the final law include the House bill's restrictions on youth social media, or focus on phone-free schools now and handle social media separately?

How it works

Questions from the audience will be anonymous, so legislative staff, educators, parents, and students can ask what they want to know. The forum will be recorded, and every registered attendee will receive a link to the recording along with a written synopsis of the discussion.

Event details

.What: Finish in '26 Expert Forum on Cellphone Use in Schools

.When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 10:00-11:30 am EST

.Where: Online (webinar)

.Cost: Free

.Register: finish-in-26

About Finish in '26

Finish in '26 brings together parents, educators, students, researchers and lawmakers to help Massachusetts pass a phone-free schools law before the 2025–2026 legislative session ends. The group believes every student deserves a school day focused on learning, friendships and well-being, free from constant digital distraction. By sharing research, elevating the voices of people who work with students every day, and building common ground between H.5366 and S.2561, Finish in '26 serves as a bridge between Massachusetts stakeholders and legislators through civic engagement and community transparency. Learn more at finish-in-26.

Geoff Gordon

Finish in 26

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