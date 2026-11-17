University Teaching in the Digital Age by Evan L. Kropp, Ph.D.

Published by Cognella,“University Teaching in the Digital Age” helps college instructors strengthen course design, student engagement and assessment.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“University Teaching in the Digital Age: Making Sense of Teaching, Learning, and Higher Education to Teach with Confidence,” a new book by higher education administrator and professor Evan L. Kropp, is now available from Cognella. Released Nov. 5, 2026, the book addresses a persistent challenge in higher education: helping instructors translate expertise in their disciplines into effective teaching.

The book is designed for graduate teaching assistants, adjunct faculty and early-career professors, including professionals transitioning from industry into teaching. It also serves experienced instructors seeking to strengthen their practice and faculty development staff supporting educators across disciplines.

“Knowing a subject and knowing how to teach it are different skills,” Kropp said.“I wrote this book to give instructors the guidance I wish I had when I first entered the classroom, from understanding how students learn to designing a course and building confidence as an educator.”

Across 11 chapters, the book connects the history and structure of American higher education with the decisions instructors make in their daily work. Topics include faculty roles, learning theories, teaching approaches, course planning, assessment, common classroom challenges, professional development and teaching portfolios.

The book addresses instruction across in-person, online and hybrid environments. Its discussion of digital teaching connects technology choices with learning goals, accessibility and student engagement. It also examines artificial intelligence and the implications for assignment design and academic integrity.

Practical guidance helps readers move from broad teaching principles to specific decisions, including how to align learning objectives with assessments, prepare for a first teaching assignment, communicate expectations and respond to challenges.“Voices From the Field” contributions add perspectives from educators and higher education professionals, connecting the book's concepts with experiences in academic settings.

“New instructors are making important decisions about learning before they have necessarily had the opportunity to study teaching,” Kropp said.“My goal is to help them make those decisions with greater purpose and confidence, while recognizing the time pressures and institutional realities they face.”

The book is intended for use in graduate teaching seminars, instructor preparation programs and faculty development initiatives, as well as for independent professional learning. Its interdisciplinary approach supports readers working across academic fields and institutional settings.

“University Teaching in the Digital Age” is available through Cognella. Book information and ordering details can be found at .

About Evan L. Kropp

Evan L. Kropp, Ph.D., is executive director of distance education at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications and an affiliate faculty member in the Department of Media Production, Management, and Technology. His work spans online education leadership, curriculum development, instructional quality and faculty support. He writes about teaching, leadership and change in higher education in his newsletter,“Kropp on Campus.”

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New Book Offers Practical Guidance for Teaching in Today's College Classrooms News Provided By Evan Kropp November 17, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education



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