Katelyn Warren has been recognized by FastExpert as a 2026 top real estate agent in Morristown, TN, with 100 five-star client reviews.

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Katelyn Warren of Century 21 Legacy has earned local recognition from FastExpert for her work in Morristown.She's built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Morristown, TN, by giving clients a clear picture of the properties they're considering, whether they're moving to East Tennessee or buying a short-term rental from out of state.What Did FastExpert Recognize Katelyn Warren For?FastExpert named Warren a 2026 Top Agent in Morristown, TN. The award appears on her individual profile and highlights her work with buyers and sellers in Morristown. FastExpert considers local sales activity and client feedback when evaluating agents in a market.“I'm grateful to FastExpert for recognizing my work in Morristown,” says Warren.“Thank you to my team for taking such good care of our clients, and to the people who've trusted us to help them buy, sell, or invest here.”What Makes Katelyn Warren a Top Producer in Tennessee?Warren works with buyers and sellers in Morristown, TN, and across East Tennessee. When buyers are out of state, she uses virtual tours to show them how a home is laid out, point out details that are easy to miss in listing photos, and answer questions about the surrounding area.Experience Proof Points- More than 100 career transactions and 100 five-star client reviews- 45 closed transactions and $16,348,330 in sales volume year to date in 2026, as reported by Warren- Ranked #1 real estate agent in Gatlinburg, TN, in the 2026 RealTrends rankings- Earned the Century 21Centurion Award in 2025 and the Masters Diamond Award in 2024- Named the #1 Listing Agent at the Century 21 Legacy Gatlinburg office in 2025What Does the Recognition Mean for Morristown Buyers and Sellers?FastExpert's recognition gives Morristown buyers and sellers a reason to look at Katelyn Warren's local track record and client reviews. Her work with buyers and sellers in Morristown gives her firsthand experience with the decisions they're facing now, from what to offer on a home that's been sitting to how to price a new listing.According to Redfin, the median sale price in Morristown was $301,790 over the three months ending October 2026, down 1.1% from the same period a year earlier. Homes spent a median of 53 days on the market, up from 49 days. Redfin reported 89 home sales in October, down from 107 the previous October.The sale-to-list price ratio was 97.5%, and 16.1% of homes sold above asking. Buyers may have room to negotiate on a home that's been on the market for a while, especially if similar homes have sold for less. For sellers, recent comparable sales and competing listings can help set an asking price that draws interest from the start.Who Is Katelyn Warren?Katelyn Warren is a Realtor with Century 21 Legacy based in Gatlinburg. She serves Morristown, Dandridge, White Pine, and surrounding East Tennessee communities. She specializes in working with short-term rental investors and also represents homeowners selling their properties and buyers purchasing a place to live.Warren holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), and Military Relocation Professional (MRP) credentials. Her Century 21 honors include a 2025 Quality Service Producer award.Buying or selling in Morristown, TN? Reach Katelyn Warren at Century 21 Legacy at (865) 416-2220.

Katelyn Warren

Katelyn Warren

+1 865-416-2220

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Katelyn Warren Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent in Morristown, TN News Provided By Katelyn Warren November 17, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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