Known as one of the best real estate agents in Bothell, WA, Mindy Newton earns FastExpert's 2026 Five Star Agent award for her record of client feedback.

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mindy Newton, who leads the Greater Sound Team at Real Broker LLC, has earned recognition from FastExpert for her record of positive client feedback.She's built a reputation as one of the best real estate agents in Bothell, WA, by helping buyers and sellers make decisions about pricing, negotiations, and how to time a move.What Did FastExpert Recognize Mindy Newton For?FastExpert named Mindy Newton a 2026 Five Star Agent, recognizing her record of positive client feedback. For Bothell buyers and sellers, those reviews offer a firsthand look at how Newton communicates, handles negotiations, and helps clients work through the decisions that come up during a move.FastExpert also named Newton a 2026 Top Agent in Marysville, Everett, and Lake Stevens, recognizing her work in three other Snohomish County markets.What Makes Mindy Newton a Top Agent in Bothell?Newton works with first-time buyers, homeowners preparing to sell, and clients relocating to or from the area. She also represents luxury home buyers and sellers and has experience working alongside attorneys on estate sales and transactions involving separation or divorce.For clients selling one home and buying another, the closing date can matter as much as the price. One seller, Nicole, credited Newton with negotiating two extra months in her home after closing, giving her time to line up her next purchase.Experience Proof Points- 19 years of real estate experience- 1,234 closed career transactions- More than $566 million in career sales volume- 305 five-star client reviews- Ranked in the top 1% of REALTORSin the Puget Sound region- Named an Elite Agent with Real Broker LLCWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Bothell Buyers and Sellers?Newton's work across several nearby markets gives her a basis for comparing what buyers can get at the same price in different communities. For Bothell sellers, it also helps her identify which properties buyers are likely to tour alongside their own.In the Bothell market snapshot, there were 178 active listings and about 4.6 months of supply. The median sale price was roughly $997,000, and just over 15% of homes sold above asking. Buyers can use recent comparable sales to decide where to negotiate and when a stronger offer makes sense. Sellers can use those same sales, along with competing listings, to set an asking price before going on the market.Who Is Mindy Newton?Mindy Newton leads the Greater Sound Team at Real Broker LLC. Based in Lynnwood, the team serves Bothell, Edmonds, Mukilteo, Mill Creek, and other communities in the greater Puget Sound region.Newton also teaches Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace principles. She brings that perspective to conversations about how a move fits into a client's budget and longer-term plans, including what they're comfortable spending and how to time a purchase or sale.Buying or selling in Bothell, WA? Reach Mindy Newton at Real Broker LLC at (425) 405-2344.

Mindy Newton

Greater Sound Team

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Top Real Estate Agent in Bothell, WA, Mindy Newton Earns 2026 FastExpert Five Star Agent Award News Provided By Greater Sound Team November 17, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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