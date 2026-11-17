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DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juego Studios Inc., the US operating entity of Juego Studios, today outlined three options for US and Canadian game studios planning 2027 production to restore capacity without rebuilding internal headcount: specialist developers, project outsourcing, and game art support. Tracked game industry layoffs in 2026 have already exceeded the total for all of 2025.Amir Satvat's ASGC layoffs tracker has counted 10,977 people laid off so far in 2026, against 9,197 for all of 2025, HappyGamer reported. North America accounted for 67% of 2026 layoff events, according to an Inven Global report on the tracker published Oct. 14.Industry Layoffs and External Talent TrendsThe tracker puts 2024 at 15,631, the highest year on record. A GamesBeat report on the tracker, with data through July 26, recorded the US at about 48% of 2026 layoff events and Canada at about 17%.GDC's State of the Game Industry report, released Nov. 12 and based on a survey of more than 2,600 game professionals, found that 34% of respondents were laid off in the past two years, rising to 39% among US respondents. Among studio workers, 50% named self-funding as their primary source of funding, ahead of publishing deals or project-based funding at 15%, co-development contracts at 9%, and private investment at 5%. Forty-five percent of studio workers said their companies had hired co-development services for their most recent projects.In Canada, The Canadian Press reported that the industry employs roughly 34,000 game developers, with Quebec home to more than 300 studios and 45% of that workforce. In 2024, Quebec reduced its payroll tax credit by about a third, and Ubisoft closed its Halifax and Winnipeg studios, laying off nearly 140 people. A Nordicity study for the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, released in January 2025, counted 821 active studios and a C$5.1 billion contribution to GDP in 2024, Retail Insider reported, providing a baseline from before the 2026 cutbacks.Studios are also adding outside talent. A Mellow report analyzing more than 150 game companies across Europe, North America, and MENA, covered by PocketGamer, found that freelance spending across those companies rose 55% in 2025.Three Ways to Add Capacity Without Adding HeadcountAgainst that backdrop, Juego Studios points to three engagement models for studios in both countries, each suited to a different production gap and each supported in Unreal Engine and Unity.Studios seeking specific skills can hire game developers through Juego Studios to work within their existing tools and sprints, either individually through outstaffing (adding single specialists to the studio's own team) or as a dedicated team.For defined project scopes, game development services cover full-cycle production or co-development through an outsourcing model, with an external team working alongside the studio's own team and deliverables agreed at milestones.For art production, game art services are delivered by teams that integrate with a studio's existing tools and sprints or work as a dedicated team."Rebuilding after layoffs is rarely about returning to the old headcount. The useful question is which gap affects the next milestone, and whether the answer is a specialist, a scoped project, or art capacity," said Suman BK, CEO and Co-Founder of Juego Studios.How Juego Studios Works With Studios on CapacityEarly-stage development work draws on Juego Studios' proprietary AI pipeline, with senior review of every output. The company reports that the pipeline can shorten the path from idea to minimum viable product (MVP), a first playable version, by up to 5x. In art production, it is applied to concept exploration and early-stage research.The company cites a portfolio of 200+ projects and 50+ global partnerships, with client work for brands including Sony, Disney, Tencent, Amazon, and Zynga.Juego Studios Inc. operates from offices in Plano, Texas, and Aventura, Florida, with delivery handled by the wider Juego Studios team in India.Beyond these three models, the company also covers porting, QA testing, and live operations, including post-launch updates and events.Juego Studios is a game development and art outsourcing company providing full-cycle development, co-development, game art, and porting across PC, console, and mobile, with expertise in Unity and Unreal Engine. The company works with first-time founders and funded startups as well as established studios and publishers. In the US, it operates as Juego Studios Inc. For more information, visit juegostudio

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Juego Studios Inc. Outlines Capacity Support for US and Canadian Game Studios After Layoffs News Provided By Juego studios November 17, 2026, 14:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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