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U.S. Company Dissolution

CloseWise simplifies U.S. company dissolution for international founders, helping them complete filings and manage outstanding obligations.

- M. İlayda Şencan, CEO of ClemtaDE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the year draws to a close, many business owners are reassessing the future of their inactive U.S. companies. CloseWise, a dedicated U.S. company dissolution service powered by Clemta, helps business owners formally close LLCs and corporations through a coordinated process that addresses state filings, tax requirements, and outstanding compliance obligations.Year-end is a period when business owners review their operations and consider whether to maintain or dissolve inactive companies. For entrepreneurs who no longer need their U.S. entities, formally closing the business can help prevent certain ongoing state fees, reporting obligations, and potential penalties. Because state processing times vary, founders who want their dissolution effective before December 31 should start well ahead of that date.Why Closing a U.S. Company Requires More Than Stopping OperationsDormant does not mean closed. Simply abandoning an inactive LLC or corporation does not automatically terminate its legal existence. Depending on the company's state of registration and tax status, annual reports, franchise taxes, federal filings, and other compliance obligations may continue.The dissolution process can involve several steps, including settling outstanding obligations, submitting state dissolution documents, preparing final tax returns, and closing applicable government accounts.These requirements can be challenging for business owners, particularly those dealing with outstanding tax filings, multiple compliance obligations, or unfamiliar state-specific procedures.CloseWise: A Dedicated U.S. Business Closure ServiceCloseWise brings the different stages of U.S. company dissolution into a coordinated process, covering state filings, overdue annual reports, reinstatement when required, final federal and state tax returns, and applicable account closures.The service supports LLCs and corporations across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., including businesses owned by non-U.S. residents.Business owners can submit their company details to receive a customized dissolution checklist and a fixed service quote, with applicable state fees listed separately.“Many business owners assume that stopping operations is enough to close a company, but that is not always the case,” said M. İlayda Şencan, CEO of Clemta.“With CloseWise, we aim to make the dissolution process more transparent and manageable, helping founders address outstanding obligations and formally close their businesses.”Supporting Entrepreneurs Throughout the Business LifecycleCloseWise builds on Clemta's experience supporting more than 21,000 entrepreneurs across 170+ countries with U.S. company formation, financial operations, tax filings, and compliance.While Clemta continues to support entrepreneurs establishing and operating U.S. businesses, CloseWise focuses specifically on helping business owners navigate the final stage of the company lifecycle.As businesses prepare for the transition into 2027, owners of inactive U.S. companies can evaluate their outstanding obligations and determine whether formal dissolution is appropriate for their circumstances.More information about U.S. company dissolution and CloseWise is available at .About CloseWiseCloseWise is a U.S. company dissolution service powered by Clemta. It helps business owners formally close LLCs and corporations through coordinated state filings, outstanding compliance requirements, final tax returns, and account closures. CloseWise supports businesses across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

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CloseWise Helps Founders Dissolve Inactive U.S. Companies Before Year-End News Provided By Startup Law Consultancy Inc. November 17, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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