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Emergency commercial lock change for a business in Ottawa

Nepean-based locksmith company expands emergency service hours for home, car, and business lockouts, lock repairs, and urgent lock replacements across Ottawa.

- Tom Bra

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa, a licensed, insured, and bonded locksmith company based in Nepean, today announced extended hours for its emergency locksmith service. The service is now available 7 AM to 9 PM, Monday through Friday, across Ottawa, including Kanata, Orléans, Barrhaven, Nepean, Gloucester, and Downtown Ottawa.

The longer hours are designed for the moments when Ottawa residents need a locksmith most urgently: locked out before an early work shift, after a late day at the office, or when a business's front door lock fails at opening time. In customer feedback across the locksmith industry, the most stressful part of a lockout is consistently described as the uncertainty: not knowing when help will arrive, who will show up, or what it will cost.

S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa built its emergency service around removing that uncertainty:

Fast response. Emergency calls are prioritized and a technician is dispatched as quickly as possible to locations across Ottawa.

A professional answer every time. Calls are answered with the company name by a team member who can take the details and get help moving.

Upfront pricing before work begins. The technician assesses the lock on site and gives a clear price before starting. No surprises on the bill.

Damage-free entry whenever possible. Technicians use non-destructive methods to protect doors, locks, and vehicles.

Licensed, insured, and bonded. Customers know who is coming to their home, vehicle, or business.

The company's emergency services include residential lockouts, commercial lockouts, car lockouts, broken key extraction, and urgent lock repair and replacement, so a damaged or compromised lock can often be fixed in the same visit.

“Getting locked out is never on anyone's schedule. It happens on the way to work, with groceries in the car, or when your business should already be open,” said Tom Bra, spokesperson for S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa.“Our job is to respond quickly, treat people with respect when they're stressed, and be honest about the price before we touch the lock. That's what people remember.”

What to ask before hiring an emergency locksmith in Ottawa:

Does the person answering the phone give a company name?

Is the locksmith licensed, insured, and bonded?

Will you get a clear price before work begins?

Do they try damage-free entry first?

Will they ask to verify that you live at or own the property or vehicle? (A reputable locksmith will.)

Residents and businesses can reach S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa at 613-518-4641 or visit emergency locksmith Ottawa for service details.

About S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa

S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa is a licensed, insured, and bonded locksmith company located at 24 Bentley Ave, Unit B, Nepean, Ontario. With many years of experience, the company provides residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services across Ottawa. Its services include emergency lockouts, lock rekeying, lock repair and replacement, smart and high-security lock installation, master key systems, and panic bar installation. Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 AM to 9 PM. [Weekend hours.]

Tom Bra

S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa

+1 613-518-4641

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S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa Expands Emergency Locksmith Hours to Help Ottawa Residents and Businesses Locked Out Get Back In. News Provided By S.O.S Locksmith Ottawa November 17, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Movie Industry



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