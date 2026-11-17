Known as one of the best real estate agents in Sausalito, CA, Tracey Broadman earned 2026 RealTrends Verified recognition for her residential sales.

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tracey Broadman of Vanguard Properties has earned recognition from RealTrends for her residential sales performance.Over 25 years in real estate, she has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Sausalito, CA by helping buyers and sellers understand what shapes the value of a home, from its condition and setting to the work it may need after closing.What Did RealTrends Recognize Tracey Broadman For?Broadman earned Verified by RealTrends recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings. The recognition is based on her 2025 residential sales, which RealTrends records at $10.49 million across six closed transaction sides. A transaction side counts one buyer or seller representation in a completed sale.Her profile also lists the City Ranked Agent by Volume distinction and places her No. 33 in Mill Valley by residential sales volume.“I'm grateful to RealTrends for this recognition and to the clients across Marin County who've trusted me with their homes,” says Broadman.“Some have come back to me years later for another move. That trust means a great deal to me.”What Makes Tracey Broadman a Top Real Estate Agent in Sausalito?Broadman represents buyers and sellers in Sausalito, CA, throughout Marin County, and in San Francisco. Her experience spans properties priced from $1.5 million to $25 million. She helps buyers make sense of disclosures and weigh potential repairs before making an offer. For sellers, she helps decide which improvements are worth making before listing and how to time the sale.Experience Proof Points- Earned 2026 RealTrends Verified recognition- $10.49 million in verified 2025 sales volume across six closed transaction sides- 25 years of real estate experience- More than 250 career transactions and over $650 million in career sales volume- Five-star client reviews across Google, Zillow, Realtor- Named a Top 10 Agent at Vanguard Properties for three consecutive yearsWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Sausalito Buyers and Sellers?Broadman's RealTrends Verified status gives buyers and sellers a way to check her recent sales record. In Sausalito, her local experience helps put the citywide numbers in context when it's time to price a specific home or decide how much to offer.According to Redfin, Sausalito's median sale price was $1,848,714 over the three months ending October 2026, down 7.7% from the same period a year earlier. The median time on market fell from 43 to 22 days. Redfin reported 32 home sales in October, compared with 30 the previous October.Redfin also reported a 103.3% sale-to-list price ratio, with 48.4% of homes selling above asking and 15.9% of listings recording a price reduction. Buyers may need to review disclosures and comparable sales early when a home draws interest. For sellers, the price reductions show why it pays to start with what similar homes have actually sold for.Who Is Tracey Broadman?Tracey Broadman is a real estate agent with Vanguard Properties who serves Sausalito, the rest of Marin County, and San Francisco. Many of her clients return when they're ready to buy or sell again or refer people they know. She keeps clients informed as the sale progresses, especially when an inspection, a counteroffer, or a change in timing calls for a decision.Buying or selling in Sausalito, CA? Reach Tracey Broadman at Vanguard Properties at (415) 940-0171.

Tracey Broadman

Tracey Broadman

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Top Real Estate Agent in Sausalito, CA, Tracey Broadman Earns RealTrends Verified Recognition News Provided By Tracey Broadman November 17, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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