Issuer: DONE Deliveries / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

DONE Deliveries uses AI to flag high-risk freight before the truck is booked

17.11.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



As cargo theft and fraud rise, DONE Guard flags loads that need extra protection – even when the shipper doesn't know their value.

Berlin, Germany - DONE Deliveries, a European freight tech company, protects business-critical road freight with DONE Guard, an AI-based security procedure. Launched in March 2026, it has since protected shipments for more than 1,100 customers across Europe.

In June and July 2026 alone, the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA EMEA) recorded 2,120 cargo thefts in just five European countries – Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK – roughly 35 every day. Fraud is rising too: IUMI and TAPA EMEA report 88“phantom carrier” cases in Germany in the first seven months of 2025, as many as in all of 2024 – criminals posing as legitimate carriers to collect loads.

Both risks are decided at booking – often by logistics operators who don't know what is on the pallets, while CMR liability is capped at 8.33 SDR per kilogram.

DONE Guard closes that gap. Instead of relying on the customer to declare a shipment as sensitive, AI analyses each request – addresses, cargo description and details that often escape even the customer. A delivery to a fashion store or an exhibition centre, or a cargo note hinting at high-value goods, is enough to flag the order. The final decision always stays with people: a DONE Shipping Agent reviews every flagged case, confirms it with the customer and moves the transport to DONE Guard.

“For too long, cargo security in road freight has been reactive – insurers and carriers step in once the goods are already gone. In fact, many of the shipments that need protection look completely ordinary on a booking form,” says Damian Misiek, CEO & Co-Founder of DONE Deliveries.“With DONE Guard, every order we receive is screened by AI before a truck is assigned, so our customers get protection even when they don't yet know they need it.”

Most DONE Guard cases come from automotive, aviation, fashion, and events & exhibitions – sectors DONE Deliveries specialises in.

Every shipment includes AI screening, five-step carrier verification, direct delivery without reloading and 24/7 Track&Trace. Under DONE Guard, additional safeguards are agreed with the customer – from a dedicated vehicle with no subcontracting and optional cargo cover of up to €2 million to GPS tracking with route-deviation alerts. DONE's Track&Trace team briefs the driver on security, designates guarded overnight parking, follows the vehicle's GPS position and checks the shipment's status every few hours.

About DONE Deliveries

DONE Deliveries is a European transport technology company specialising in shipments of 5 to 20 pallets and any load up to 24,000 kg, including non-standard cargo and goods that should not be reloaded – from industrial machinery and long items to high-value goods. Customers book transport online in about 3 minutes via its Quote&Go platform or by e-mail, backed by 33,000 verified vehicles across 37 countries, €500,000 CMR insurance in every shipment and full contractual responsibility as a freight forwarder. With €60 million in annual revenue and close to 60,000 shipments a year, the company reports 98.2% on-time delivery and 99.95% damage-free shipments. More information: .

Media contact: Oskar Stańczak... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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