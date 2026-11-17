Sopra Steria / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Sopra Steria-Institut de France Foundation dedicates its 2027 Grand Prize for research to the impact of AI on how young people acquire knowledge

17.11.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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Worth €100,000, the 2027 Grand Prize will support scientific research into how artificial intelligence is transforming the way young people acquire knowledge and develop cognitive skills, and into the conditions under which it can become a lever for learning. PARIS, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sopra Steria-Institut de France Foundation is dedicating its 2027 Grand Prize for research to the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on learning among children, teenagers and young adults. Worth €100,000, the prize will support scientific work capable of informing education specialists, policymakers and families, at a time when AI has rapidly become part of how pupils and students learn. The call for applications is open to researchers across Europe until 22 January 2027.



Why study the effects of AI on young people's learning? Generative AI is fast becoming part of everyday life for pupils and students, from school through to university. In 2025, 63.8% of 16 to 24-year-olds in EU used a generative AI tool, according to Eurostat, and almost four in ten (39.3%) used one for their studies or training. These new uses raise concrete questions for society, for individuals and for organisations about their consequences for cognitive and social development, and for the acquisition of knowledge and skills. To weigh up the benefits and risks of these tools, public debate needs facts. This is precisely what research in the humanities and social sciences, as well as in the 'hard' sciences, can provide, and it is what the Sopra Steria-Institut de France Foundation Grand Prize is all about. Through it, the Foundation affirms its support for research and its commitment to shaping responsible uses of AI that benefit society and whose effects are assessed rigorously and transparently. €100,000 to advance research on AI and learning The Grand Prize will reward research already under way that has produced significant initial results. The €100,000 award will enable researchers to pursue their investigations, deepen their fieldwork or extend their work in new directions. The scope potentially covers every stage and aspect of the learning journey, from early childhood and the acquisition of cognitive abilities and foundational knowledge through to higher education and entry into working life. [...] Read more. Media Contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, ...



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