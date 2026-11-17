Panasonic Connect Europe / Key word(s): Product Launch

PANASONIC INTRODUCES SHX1 FULL-FRAME CAMERA FOR PROFESSIONAL VIDEO PRODUCTION

17.11.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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The SHX1 features a 6K full-frame sensor; sophisticated autofocus; and advanced post-production capabilities WIESBADEN, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic's AU-SHX1 is the first LUMIX compact cinema camera[1], combining cinematic image quality, autofocus that tracks the subject, and image stabilisation. Its 6K (approx. 24.1MP) full-frame CMOS image sensor features an optical low-pass filter. This minimises moiré and false colours when capturing fine patterns, while supporting high-frame-rate recording. The SHX1 rapidly processes high-quality, high-bit-rate video data, and reduces latency during external output. It will be available from December 2026[2].



Maximum Flexibility The SHX1 can be rigged for horizontal or vertical shooting using tripods, gimbals, cages and multi-camera setups. It features a top-mounted tilt free-angle monitor that can be tilted upward or swung out to the side. The SHX1 features phase hybrid autofocus with 779 focus points. Advanced AI technology enables accurate eye and face detection even when the face is tilted or partly hidden. The 5-axis Body Image Stabiliser significantly reduces camera shake, even when using lenses without Optical Image Stabiliser technology. The SHX1 features 12G-SDI and HDMI outputs, timecode input/output, and internal 32-bit float audio recording through the 3.5mm microphone input, a first for a LUMIX camera[3]. The SHX1 achieves 15 stops[4] of dynamic range in V-Log. The LUMIX SHX1 comes with ARRI LogC3 pre-installed. Continuous Innovation The AU-LPU1 Live Production Unit, scheduled for release in H1 CY2027, will combine three key live production functions that previously required multiple devices: synchronisation, connectivity, and remote control. In H1 CY2027, Panasonic will also introduce its AU-XHU1 XLR Handle Unit, the AU-GRP1 Control Grip, and a power zoom lens developed for remote production. Enhanced Post-Production To support delivery across multiple platforms, the LUMIX SHX1 offers Open Gate recording, including the Blackmagic RAW 6K 24p[5], a first for a LUMIX camera[6]. [1] As of November 2026, among Panasonic's digital cameras.

[2] Pricing and availability vary by country and region.

[3] As of November 2026, among Panasonic's digital cameras.

[4] Dynamic Range Boost ON: 15 stops. Dynamic Range Boost OFF: 14+ stops. While Dynamic Range Boost is in use, video quality and ISO sensitivity are limited, and rolling-shutter distortion increases.

[5] A slight crop occurs when recording Blackmagic RAW.

[6] As of November 2026, among Panasonic's digital cameras.







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